Good Morning, Buffalo: Poloncarz to announce spending priorities that 'build a community'

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

April 7, 2022

Poloncarz to announce spending priorities that 'build a community'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is giving his first live, in-person State of the County address Thursday night. And he's giving it at the Buffalo Bills Fieldhouse.

That's an unusual choice, but an obvious one given the Bills stadium deal.

The overall theme of this year's State of the County address, he said, is a theme of unity.

"We as a community are one," he said. "When we're united with the Buffalo Bills, we all bleed red, white and blue."

But the State of the County address is about far more than just the Bills. It's about money and spending priorities for the coming year.

– Sandra Tan

BUFFALO NEXT

Sumitomo investment reinforces a key workforce: In explaining why manufacturing jobs are crucial to the economy, The News' Matt Glynn highlights how Sumitomo Rubber USA, which has been making tires for more than a century, is investing $129 million into its Sheridan Drive complex to protect and enhance rather than eliminate jobs. Read more

Amazon mega-project gets better reception in Niagara despite concerns about traffic: Most of the objections raised by residents so far reflect concerns over traffic – especially from the 1,800 employees working at Amazon at any one time and upward of 500 trucks going to and from the proposed distribution warehouse. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul, lawmakers continue haggling over late state budget: Nobody is yet predicting the return of the "bad old days" of very late state budgets, but New York nevertheless enters its seventh day with no agreement. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes thinks negotiations may extend into the weekend, writes Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

Co-defendants won't have to cooperate in federal fraud case against Robert Morgan: The misdemeanor plea deals this week for Robert C. Morgan's three co-defendants do not necessarily signal added troubles for the Rochester developer, who still faces the brunt of felony charges in what federal prosecutors once called a "wide-ranging mortgage fraud scheme." Read more

Spectrum to increase rates, citing programming costs: According to the update sent in recent bills to Spectrum subscribers, starting with the next bill, the Spectrum TV Silver package will increase by $5 monthly; each TV receiver will increase by $1 monthly; and the TV Bundle discount will be reduced by $6 monthly. Read more

Rod Watson: Want more teachers of color? You have to prepare them first: Research has long shown that having more teachers of color – especially in heavily Black and Hispanic districts like Buffalo – can improve everything from achievement levels to special education placements to suspension rates, Watson writes. Yet Buffalo has plenty of company from other major metros at the bottom of a research site's rankings involving the "teacher diversity gap." Read more

Tonawanda sees 'exciting' progress at Spaulding site: The City of Tonawanda is poised to reach a significant milestone: Full redevelopment of the former Spaulding Fibre brownfield property. The city is in various stages of reaching agreements with four companies that would take up the final portions of the 42-acre site, which closed in 1992 and was cleaned up in 2012 after an eight-year process. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Unwelcome showers, weekend cooldown on the way: Today brings spotty and occasional showers for the afternoon, with some dry time as well. Temperatures will peak in the upper 50s, Paul writes. Read more

GUSTO

Al Franken reflects on 'SNL,' politics and another comedian-turned-politician named Zelenskyy: The News' Mark Sommer interviewed Al Franken on a flurry of subjects – like his experience lampooning politicians before becoming one himself – ahead of the former U.S. Senator's visit to Buffalo for a comedy show April 15 at Asbury Hall at Babeville. Read more

Watch now: Look inside Hen House: Sal Andolina, who cut his teeth in the kitchen of his aunt and uncle's former restaurant, has fueled the rapid growth of Hen House, a food endeavor predicated on Nashville hot chicken. While Andolina has occupied the kitchen of the dive bar the Dome Stadium in Tonawanda, his new 27-foot food truck is prepared to hit major festivals. Watch now, with help from Robert Kirkham's photos.

BILLS

What Beane said, what Beane did as he continues to strengthen Bills' roster: Any NFL general manager has to stay nimble, even within the constraints of the salary cap, and Bills GM Brandon Beane has followed through on just about everything he set out to do in the offseason so far. That includes a four-year contract extension for wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday. Read more

SABRES

'All Carolina': Sabres focus on immediacy as they start four-game road trip: When the Buffalo Sabres begin the second half of a home-and-home series Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., they’ll kick off a four-game road trip that Sabres coach Don Granato regards as an opportunity for his team to build on its recent success. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock reverberated around social media, and it moved the needle a bit in Buffalo, too. The number of area households that watched the volatile Oscars dwarfed last year's turnout, but still pales in comparison to 2019 and 2020, a sign of the broadcast's overall decline in popularity, writes Alan Pergament.

• For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Buffalo-area residents will be able to do business in person at the Social Security Administration's local offices starting today, reports The News' Jerry Zremski. Rep. Chris Jacobs for months had urged the agency, which has four area locations, to reopen.

• Community gardens in Buffalo's urban areas have served many purposes for refugee communities – not just by producing nutritious food. Buffalo Rising spotlights "My Name is Cilantro," a children's book by first-time author Mary Ann Kedron that spreads the joy of these small plots of land.

• Buffalonians Kevinah and Fiona Dargan, and Erin Lynch will realize their lifelong dream as Irish dancers this weekend by performing in Riverdance in their hometown, WIVB reports.

