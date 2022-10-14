Good Morning, Buffalo: Poloncarz proposes $2 billion budget that boosts public safety spending

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 14, 2022

Poloncarz proposes $2 billion budget that boosts public safety spending

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz gave The Buffalo News a preview of his 2023 proposed budget, which, compared with prior budgets, isn't particularly sexy.

Spending isn't drastically different, though the county benefits from more state and federal aid than in the past. And Poloncarz's focus is on investing more in priorities for the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office.

Other people have talked about defunding the police, he said, but not him. He and Sheriff John Garcia don't see eye to eye on everything, but they both agree staffing is an issue.

– Sandra Tan

City, police union negotiating new contract after arbitrator awards cops $13 million in back pay, salary hikes: The arbitration award covers about 850 officers and retirees, said police union President John Evans. Now that an arbitrator has ruled, the city and the police union are looking for a fresh start for negotiations for a new contract. Read more

Kaleida union workers ratify three-year labor contract covering 6,400 employees: Union members at Kaleida Health have ratified a new three-year labor contract covering nearly 6,400 workers, a deal secured after more than six months of negotiations that boosts wages, adds hundreds of jobs and potentially bolsters Western New York's largest health system's ability to recruit and retain employees amid significant upheaval in health care. Read more

Food as medicine: Why everyone should have access to a healthy diet: Today, your health provider asks what medications you take, whether you smoke or drink alcohol and how much you exercise. Tomorrow, your doctor’s first questions are likely to be what you eat and whether you have easy, daily access to fresh fruit and vegetables. Read more

Clarence aids children orphaned in murder-suicide: The Clarence community is rallying around the four children as they and their extended family prepare for a funeral service next week. Numerous efforts are underway to raise money for the children left without any immediate family here after, authorities say, their father shot to death their mother and their paternal grandparents over an hour one morning last week before turning the gun on himself. The funeral service for all four family members killed Oct. 6 will be held Tuesday. Read more

Alan Pergament: Want to save some money and/or make sure you can see the Bills game on Sunday? Read this: "I recently learned that it pays to periodically talk to the billing department at Spectrum cable," writes Pergament. Read more

Look Inside: Full Plate Eatery: The buffet restaurant inside Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls has undergone a complete renovation. Watch now

Zeldin narrows gap with Hochul in new Marist poll: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 51% to 41% lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin is considerably less than the last statewide survey released in late September. And her lead shrinks a bit more – 52% to 44% – among New Yorkers definitely planning to vote. Read more

It’s showtime for 43North: 15 finalists vie for five $1 million prizes: The startups will make pitches to a panel of 30 judges Wednesday at Seneca One tower. The next night, eight will take to the Shea's stage and try to convince five judges why their company deserves $1 million. Read more

‘They cannot replace what’s gone’: Route 33 residents split over restoration plan: As proposals are being studied to re-create a portion of Humboldt Parkway and reconnect streets and neighborhoods long separated by the expressway, there are strong differences of opinion among residents who live nearby. Read more

Local investor buys Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga: Jayesh Patel has acquired one of the region’s largest hotels in a major bet on the revival of the hospitality industry. Read more

Medicare Advantage season comes with tough choices. Here's a breakdown

Bill Daniels gets paid to tell those on Medicare what they need to know.

“I'm not a pretty face and smooth talker. Just give it to you straight. You’ve gotta be responsible for your decisions,” says Daniels, coordinator of insurance outreach and counseling with the Erie County Department of Senior Services.

This time of year, he and his team dispense free advice to those in Erie County eligible for Medicare and its Advantage plans. The window to consider and apply for a plan opens Saturday and runs through Dec. 7.

Daniels broke down key considerations while making the choice, which he told WNY Refresh generally starts with Medicare enrollees wanting a plan that doesn’t cost money up front.

That can cost them dearly over time as costs for deductibles, copays and more come into play for doctor visits, therapy and medications.

“I enjoy what I'm doing,” Daniels said. “I prefer the sick and needy more than the healthy and not needy. It's sort of just the opposite than with the insurance companies.”

– Scott Scanlon

Inside the Bills: Gabe Davis returns Sunday to the scene of his magnum opus: The Buffalo Bills’ third-year receiver returns to Arrowhead Stadium, where he turned in one of the great games in NFL playoff history back in January. Of course, that individual success was overshadowed by, well, you know what. Read more

Observations: Sabres showcase their potential in season-opening win: The Sabres’ season-opening 4-1 win over the revamped Ottawa Senators on Thursday night showcased how the youngest roster in the NHL wants to use its combination of speed, skill and competitiveness to surprise in 2022-23. Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres go get it in entertaining opener against Senators: The Sabres passed go in the second period and collected their $200 – OK, players these days make a lot more but you get the point – on their way to a 4-1 win over the Senators. Read more

• From Porchtoberfest in the Elmwood Village to the Erie County Fall Fest in Como Lake Park, WKBW’s Anthony Reyes says there’s a diverse mix of events to help make the upcoming weekend an enjoyable one.

• Memorial Auditorium made its debut on this date in 1940 as thousands attended a dedication. The Aud would remain a downtown fixture for seven decades, hosting sporting events, circuses, ice shows and concerts. Check out this link on concertarchives.org for a complete list of the concerts. Who else was in the crowd for Supertramp’s show back in October of 1985?

• Quick: Name 11 iconic foods that Buffalo is known for beyond its geographic boundaries. You probably instantly thought of wings, beef on weck and Sahlen’s hot dogs. Only in Your State contributor Samantha Gill highlights other delicacies that “simply scream Buffalo.”

• What’s behind the increasing demand for self-storage facilities and mobile storage pods? WBEN’s Brayton Wilson talks with local experts about factors that are fueling the industry’s growth.

