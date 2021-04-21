Good Morning, Buffalo: Poloncarz defends health commissioner as positive Covid-19 cases show modest decline

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 21, 2021
Poloncarz defends health commissioner as positive Covid-19 cases show modest decline
There are signs that the tide may be turning in Erie County when it comes to the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.
He pointed to data indicating that for the first time in six weeks, Erie County reported a decline in confirmed positive Covid-19 cases last week.
But Poloncarz stressed that the county isn’t out of the woods, and he is vigorously defending the decisions made by the county Health Department and Health Commissioner Gale Burstein that have shut down high school games and kept schools from opening at full capacity.
The News’ Sandra Tan reports that Poloncarz’s comments came following growing criticism from some school superintendents, physicians and parents who have assailed Burstein’s quarantine, distancing and school sports restrictions. Critics insist the actions have been needlessly restrictive, unfair, inconsistent and detrimental to education.
As pandemic worsens in Ontario, Canadian border to remain shut through May 21: The U.S. and Canadian governments have concluded that the border must remain closed for at least another month – especially given that Canada is suffering an unprecedented wave of Covid-19 infections. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Canisius College sued for allegedly allowing ‘male athletes to prey on female athletes’
Three former Canisius College students have sued the college's cross-country and track coach, among others, saying their running careers were derailed by "an environment that allowed male athletes to prey on female athletes."
Upperclassmen would give and buy drinks for freshmen female athletes to get them intoxicated in the hope of taking advantage of them once the females were too intoxicated to consent, according to the federal lawsuit.
Canisius College said it responded swiftly and effectively to the claims.
But the former students' lawyers called the college’s failure to act inexcusable.
"These defendants stole their Division 1 athletic careers and even their very joy of running," said Brian M. Melber, a lawyer for the students.
– Patrick Lakamp
Brown, Cuomo, local leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict: Mayor Byron W. Brown, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other local leaders took to social media Tuesday to weigh in on the verdict by a Minnesota jury in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd. Read more
GM of Pharaoh’s strip club is leader of international biker club, prosecutor says: News reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck have been closely following developments in a federal investigation into alleged organized crime. Their latest story focuses on allegations made by a federal prosecutor that a biker gang leader is the general manager at Pharaoh's, a Cheektowaga strip club that federal agents claim is a haven for drug and sex trafficking crimes. Read more
Buffalo Police Department sued over failure to release disciplinary records: The New York Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against the department for failing to fulfill the organization's request for police disciplinary records. Such records, long shielded from the public, became subject to state Freedom of Information Law last year amid calls for police reform. Read more
Buff State investigating after instructor says she’s ‘sick’ of ‘Black Lives Matter’: Video of a Buffalo State College instructor's comments about Black Lives Matter has spurred a review by the college's administration. The instructor was just trying to "provoke conversation," according to an attorney for a free speech group, while the student who posted the video called it "insensitive." Read more
Local unemployment rate dips to 7.3%: The jobless rate across the Buffalo Niagara region hit a four-month low during March, fueled by a modest uptick in hiring. Still, unemployment remains a persistent problem, with joblessness still higher than the 5.2% rate a year ago. Read more
A wintry Wednesday: A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. as steady snow this morning will begin to taper off this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Read more
Don Paul: The snow coming is for real: "In midwinter, the snow we’re getting wouldn’t be too big a deal. For the morning of April 21, it’s another matter, at the very least psychologically," writes Don Paul. Read more
New restaurant, brewery and tap room coming to Lovejoy: A company is seeking to open Iron Island Brewery and tap room in an existing building at 1223 Lovejoy St. The plan is to create a “premier beer production and tasting destination in the region and one of the few on the city’s East Side.” Read more
Planning Board backs more than $121 million in adaptive-reuse projects: The Buffalo Planning Board has approved four projects that would create more than 250 new apartments in two former schools, a former grain silo warehouse and two of the Richardson-Olmsted Complex buildings. Read more
M&T’s Jones says tech hub already making positive impact: M&T plans to have about 1,500 employees at the tech hub, which is the anchor of the revitalized Seneca One tower. Read more
Draft deals, scouting problems and more from Brandon Beane's pre-draft news briefing: At his pre-draft news conference, the Bills' GM said enough to make it seem like last year’s draft experience – in which the Bills stood pat for each of their seven selections – was an aberration. Read more
Vic Carucci: Bills, Allen do negotiation dance on contract extension: "Maybe the extension will happen later in the spring. Or, perhaps, the summer. Who knows? It might very well be next year before an agreement is reached," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
The Wraparound: Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar help Bruins defeat Sabres: The Sabres struggled to generate enough shots, succumbed to the opportunistic Boston Bruins’ relentless pursuit to possess the puck and lost the opening game of a three game series 2-0. Read more
Mike Harrington: No matter the result, Dylan Cozens quickly piling up experience: "With Jack Eichel out for the season, this is a multigame lab for Cozens to show he can be a 200-footer center in the NHL," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Observations: Don Granato, Sabres must find a way to solve the Bruins: "Solving the Bruins must be high on Granato’s to-do list if he’s to remain as head coach beyond May 8," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
• From our “There’s Always a Buffalo Angle” files, consider this Queen City connection. Back in the late 1890s, Henry Ford sold his first functional automobile to a Buffalo resident. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan reports that Ford had numerous ties to Buffalo, including his decision to expand his company’s industrial footprint on the Outer Harbor.
• Where are some of the best spots for kayaking in Western New York? A water enthusiast posed the question on Reddit Buffalo and received many recommendations. Favorite spots include Canalside, the Genesee River, Ellicott Creek, Buckhorn State Park and the Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Area.
• Shedding pandemic-era pounds can be challenging. A University at Buffalo student has been helping people get in shape with an Instagram account that features workout videos and personal training tips. Kaisan Lewis is profiled in the Spectrum, UB’s student-run newspaper. Kayla Sterner writes that some workout videos demonstrate how people can exercise anywhere without using gym equipment.
• “Western New York is teeming with professional winemakers,” writes Meg Bennett in Welcome 716. Her article lists more than 30 local wineries, including some picturesque venues that are ideal places for celebrating a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion.
