Good Morning, Buffalo: Poloncarz defends health commissioner as positive Covid-19 cases show modest decline

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Brown, Cuomo, local leaders react to Chauvin guilty verdict: Mayor Byron W. Brown, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other local leaders took to social media Tuesday to weigh in on the verdict by a Minnesota jury in the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd.

GM of Pharaoh's strip club is leader of international biker club, prosecutor says: News reporters Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck have been closely following developments in a federal investigation into alleged organized crime. Their latest story focuses on allegations made by a federal prosecutor that a biker gang leader is the general manager at Pharaoh's, a Cheektowaga strip club that federal agents claim is a haven for drug and sex trafficking crimes.