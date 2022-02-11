Good Morning, Buffalo: Police say 17-year-old in custody in connection with stabbing at McKinley High School

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 11, 2022
Police say 17-year-old in custody in connection with stabbing at McKinley High School
Late Thursday night, Buffalo Police announced that they had a 17-year-old male in custody in connection with an incident that occurred a day prior at McKinley High School in which a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a security guard was shot.
Buffalo Police tweeted the news at 10:49 p.m. and said the investigation is still ongoing.
Many questions remain about what happened Wednesday afternoon in the violent incident in the school parking lot.
Police provided no name or details about any charges against the teenager in custody, but a police source earlier Thursday told The Buffalo News that investigators were looking for two suspects in the incident.
The News’ Maki Becker reports there are also questions about how to better protect Buffalo’s schools.
The president of the Buffalo teachers union said that teachers have been calling for better security for years at McKinley and other schools. The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling for an outside investigation by state and federal authorities into safety at the city’s schools.
Students and teachers at McKinley were remote learning from their homes on Thursday. Remote learning continues today for students at the Elmwood Avenue school – and possibly for longer.
Outsmarting a Tight Market: How to get the edge on buying your dream house. Join us for a free webinar on Thursday, February 24 @ 7 p.m. Register now >>
Sponsored by Howard Hanna
COVID-19 COVERAGE
'Convoys' to converge at Peace Bridge this weekend in support of Canadian truck blockade: Canadian truckers have caused gridlock in Ottawa and disrupted traffic on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, in recent days while protesting Covid-19 mandates. Nothing similar is planned for Buffalo, but local and out-of-town "convoys" will converge on the Peace Bridge this weekend to show solidarity. Read more
Catholic Health to resume limited hospital visitation as wave of Covid-19 cases declines: With Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations declining, Catholic Health is today resuming limited hospital visitation for non-Covid-19 patients. Its hospitals had been suspending visitation since Jan. 14, as Omicron was surging. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Price of season tickets for Bills games to rise: The Buffalo Bills are raising prices for season tickets by an average of 11% for the 2022 season. Those prices, however, are still below the league average, according to team officials. Read more
Send in the Guard: Catholic Health’s nursing homes are getting National Guard help: Catholic Health's nursing homes this week welcomed some help from National Guard members as the facilities continue to grapple with a staffing crunch. Their arrival could help open up more nursing home beds, which would benefit hospitals in the region struggling to discharge certain patients. Read more
Gillibrand, Schumer push Senate to crack down on harassment: The Senate on Thursday unanimously agreed to ban forced arbitration for workplace sexual misconduct claims, giving Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, a victory she's been seeking for five years. Read more
Dec. 31 is completion target for makeover at Niagara Falls’ ‘flash cube’: Much of the work has already been done in the green glass building near the Rainbow Bridge that will become a tourism center with multiple new attractions. Read more
Medical experts’ opinions will be at center of Buffalo foster father’s manslaughter trial: A one-hour hearing in Erie County Court this week opened a window into the criminal case involving the 2019 death of a 6-year-old boy. Jermaine St. John’s defense will rely on a pathologist who will question the findings of the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment: Relaxing a little bit – or lots more – this week, whether you got Covid-19, are fully vaccinated with a booster, or not? Socializing and shopping much more often in person? Thrilled to shed your mask in many public places now that Erie County and New York State have dropped mask mandates, while still allowing individual businesses to require them? You’re not alone. But don’t be surprised that many will continue to take a more cautious approach while we remain in a global pandemic. Read more
BILLS
Williamsville North graduate, Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips looks back fondly on his time in Buffalo: “I still have a lot of great friends there,” the Rams' tight ends coach said. “I'm still very close with a lot of those Buffalo guys – still on the text chain. I’m still feeling that heartbreak in the playoffs this year with those guys. I'm still a Bills fan.” Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: There's no reason for Sabres to have fear in their game: Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato "wants to see more fire out of this team. I'm all for it. Skate. Attack. Forecheck. Make some plays. Overcome adversity for once," writes Harrington. Read more
Observations: Rasmus Dahlin scores, celebrates, but Sabres fall apart in OT loss: Sparked by Dahlin's goal off a routine wrist shot, the Sabres jumped out to a 3-1 lead before they coughed up the advantage and lost 4-3 when Jakub Voracek buried a wrist shot only 16 seconds into overtime. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Knowing the story of the Rev. J. Edward Nash goes a long way in understanding the story of Buffalo’s Black community, reports Spectrum Buffalo’s Revathi Janaswamy. As we celebrate Black History Month, Janaswamy visits a historic home-turned-museum on the edge of downtown Buffalo.
• Speaking of influential figures from Western New York, the U.S. Mint this week honored a local luminary with the release of a new dollar coin that bears his image. Native American tribal diplomat and Seneca leader Ely Parker played a notable role in the Civil War. News contributor Erik Brady examines Parker's legacy, as does WGRZ's Pete Gallivan in this segment of Unknown Stories of WNY.
• While the romantic style in home decor may conjure up images of an overabundance of floral prints and miles of lace, the look has been pared down – and the decor is not just for Valentine's Day. Candles and cozy throws are just a few timeless touches to add to your home.
• If you ask WYRK’s Kadie Daye, hot chocolate “tastes so much sweeter when you don’t have put the effort into making it.” She shares a list of nine places in Western New York that serve savory cups of hot cocoa.
• Admirers have christened it one of the “most colorful” main streets in North America. Others have branded it gaudy and overly commercial. Regardless of your sentiments, a video posted on insauga.com of Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as it looked in the 1980s might rekindle memories.
Enjoy your weekend!