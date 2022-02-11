Good Morning, Buffalo: Police say 17-year-old in custody in connection with stabbing at McKinley High School

Medical experts’ opinions will be at center of Buffalo foster father’s manslaughter trial: A one-hour hearing in Erie County Court this week opened a window into the criminal case involving the 2019 death of a 6-year-old boy. Jermaine St. John’s defense will rely on a pathologist who will question the findings of the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Refresh Takes: As the Omicron surge ends, it would be nice to see a shift in judgment: Relaxing a little bit – or lots more – this week, whether you got Covid-19, are fully vaccinated with a booster, or not? Socializing and shopping much more often in person? Thrilled to shed your mask in many public places now that Erie County and New York State have dropped mask mandates, while still allowing individual businesses to require them? You’re not alone. But don’t be surprised that many will continue to take a more cautious approach while we remain in a global pandemic. Read more