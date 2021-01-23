Good Morning, Buffalo: Police prepare for crush of Bills fans at the airport

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 23, 2021
'We know it's going to be a big crowd': Police prepare for crush of Bills fans at the airport
No matter who wins the AFC Championship Game between Buffalo and Kansas City, NFTA Police Chief George Gast knows a whole lot of Bills fans are going to turn up at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Monday morning to welcome the team home.
Preparations have been underway all week, with additional police from area agencies bringing in help.
"You don't want to turn a happy crowd into an angry crowd. It's a fine line. You've got to maintain safety and security," Gast said.
The police chief added that, while he's not "the mask police," officers will have extra masks to hand out to protect against Covid-19.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Cuomo admits 'chaos' in vaccine rollout: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said his decision to adopt federal recommendations and make everyone over age 65 eligible was made to prevent causing "panic" among New York seniors who saw people of that age receiving shots in other states. Read more
Second Buffalo-area nursing home worker dies from Covid-19: Adrienne K. Johnson, 60, worked as a full-time cook at Williamsville Suburban and as a part-time kitchen employee at Terrace View Long Term Care on the Erie County Medical Center campus in Buffalo. His sister believes he contracted Covid-19 through his employment, Lou Michel reports. Read more
Buffalo teachers union threatens legal action to block school reopening: After failing to obtain a court injunction in September to block Buffalo Public Schools from requiring teachers to teach from the classroom, the Buffalo Teachers Federation is again threatening to take the district to court after the School Board approved a Feb. 1 in-person return for some students. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
While Biden calls for talks on border crossing, Trudeau tells Canadians not to travel: President Biden has issued an executive order calling on the U.S. and Canada to begin talks about how to eventually reopen the border between the two countries – but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated Friday that he has no interest in doing so anytime soon. Read more
In quest for Bills merchandise, sellers find creative ways to dodge trademarks: Phrases and words like "Buffalo Football," "Shout" and "Born into the Mafia" – all connected to the Buffalo Bills without using licensed terms – are taglines that allow businesses to sell Bills-themed gear, Samantha Christmann writes. Read more
Decrying party divisions, Niagara Falls Council chairman quits GOP: Kenneth M. Tompkins, who became chairman of the Niagara Falls City Council Jan. 1, announced Friday that he has left the Republican Party and reaffiliated as an independent, saying the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol pushed him "over the top." Read more
NYC developer to buy unfinished Amherst hotel, transform it into student housing: An incomplete six-story hotel near the University at Buffalo's North Campus is about to change hands, with DMG Investments planning to complete the purchase from two Canadian brothers operating under Sweet Home Hotels by summer or fall. Read more
'Strong financial position' has BPO operating when few orchestras are: Questions abounded for the BPO during Covid-19: How could the orchestra maintain its relationship with its audience? How would the orchestra survive, while keeping musicians and staff on payroll until something resembling a normal commerce with its audience could return? BPO Assistant Conductor Jaman Dunn answers these questions and more. Read more
WEATHER
This time the cold sticks around the Buffalo area: Saturday's temperatures will drop to the teens for the first time in 2021, beginning an extended period of below-average temperatures that should last well into next week – even if the readings won't be as extreme as some predicted, Don Paul writes. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Worker-owned restaurant focused on pizza, wine coming to Five Points: Husband-and-wife duo Joey Pucciarelli and Bridget Murphy embark on their first restaurant, "Extra, Extra," which will resemble a New York City slice shop. At the heart of the mission is fair treatment of workers, many hired from within the Five Points neighborhood. Read more
Coco goes international with Wanderlust takeout menu: Coco owner Maura Crawford has continued her series that brings life to January and February by highlighting cuisines from across the globe. Jessica Kelly explores some of Crawford's past features and highlights what's ahead for 2021. Read more
BILLS
How Bills GM Brandon Beane avoided 'one of the worst things you can do to a young QB': While Beane’s decision to acquire Stefon Diggs has proved a master stroke, it was also part of a larger portrait and in step with the GM’s broader philosophy to surround Josh Allen with established veteran wide receivers. Read more
Bills Notebook: Final injury report looks promising heading into AFC Championship Game: Both rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) were able to practice on a limited basis ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, while receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley both practiced in full. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Trio of newcomers cracks scoresheet in Sabres' shootout loss to Caps: Rookie Dylan Cozens scored his first NHL goal on a brilliant snipe in the second period for the Sabres, while veterans Riley Sheahan and Eric Staal also got their first with the team, but the Washington Capitals still won 4-3 in a shootout at Capital One Arena. Read more
The dream becomes reality as Dylan Cozens snipes first NHL goal for Sabres: "Dylan Cozens' first NHL goal for the Buffalo Sabres was a thing of beauty Friday night. A steal in the neutral zone, a burst down the ice and a bar-down snipe," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Gaining experience in the culinary world while basking in Bills-fueled excitement is a real combination: Mazurek's Bakery in the Old First Ward, now run by OLV Human Services, has put students to work in crafting an assortment of Bills-themed baked goods, WIVB reports.
• Al's Bar & Grill has brought a taste of Buffalo to Kansas City, WKBW reports. Al Burns, a graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, moved to Missouri 25 years ago for a pharmaceutical job, but now he's cranking out wings and opening Blue Lights for Bills fans, reveals Matt Bove.
• Barbara Carr has found a business opportunity in the Bernie Sanders meme taking the internet by storm, WKBW reports. The retired former director of the Erie County SPCA runs her own business, BCycles, where she transforms recycled clothing into mittens not unlike those Sanders sports in the omnipresent meme from Inauguration Day.
• Eager to show off your Bills fanhood on social media while getting out of the house? WGRZ suggests several spots with Bills-themed backdrops perfect for posing at before the game.
