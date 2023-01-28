Good Morning, Buffalo: Police describe their blizzard rescues

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 28, 2023

Police describe their blizzard rescues: 'They went out in the eye of the worst part of the storm'

The blizzard that struck Buffalo last month was unlike anything the city's police officers, or really anyone in Buffalo, had ever encountered before. Heavy, lake-effect snow, unrelenting winds with hurricane-force gusts and subfreezing temperatures paralyzed the region for 37 hours.

In the blizzard's path, people wound up snowbound in their cars. People trying to walk found themselves disoriented and in danger of frostbite and hypothermia. Tens of thousands of people lost power.

Buffalo police officers who were on duty the morning that the blizzard started would wind up working through the course of the storm, with most not going home until sometime on Christmas Day.

"They went out in the eye of the worst part of the storm to save people, putting their own safety aside," said Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Here are some of their harrowing stories from the storm.

British man whose hateful videos influenced Tops gunman sentenced to 11 years: Police and prosecutors said Daniel Harris, 19, was an “influential online propagandist” whose videos on subjects ranging from Covid-19 conspiracies to white supremacist killers had “untold influence on countless people across the world.” Those people included Tops gunman Payton Gendron, also 19, who repeatedly referenced Harris’ videos in an online diary. Read more

Byron Brown on fluoride: 'We should have put the information out to the community': Mayor Byron W. Brown on Friday took responsibility for the city's failure to add fluoride to its water system for the last 7½ years. "The buck ultimately stops with me," Brown told reporters in his City Hall office. "Like others, I was not immediately notified, but I should have been, and we should have put the information out to the community. No excuse for it." Read more

Ex-officer who pioneered police reform law charged with obstructing arrests: Cariol Horne, whose advocacy for a local law requiring officers to intercede when another officer is using excessive force led to Cariol's Law in Buffalo, was arraigned Friday in City Court on charges she interfered with city police officers arresting two suspected Christmas blizzard looters. Read more

Strip club owner can spend more time at work while awaiting trial, judge rules: Peter G. Gerace Jr. has received a judge’s permission to spend more time supervising operations at his Cheektowaga strip club while awaiting federal trial on drug and bribery charges. Read more

Who killed the monsignor? A diocese journalist emerges as a suspect

Very soon after the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, Buffalo police began to suspect a young journalist who worked for O’Connor at the newspaper operated by the Buffalo Catholic Diocese.

The journalist, Robert Armbruster, made some bizarre statements after the murder. He was questioned at length by Homicide Squad detectives, and then released. He was not charged.

Armbruster’s story, by Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck, is the latest installment in a popular series of articles, Who Killed the Monsignor?

WEATHER

Don Paul: Winter digs in its heels during the next week: “To at least a limited extent, January is going to be making up for lost time during the next week in terms of temperatures and some fairly minor additional snow,” Paul writes. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Made in WNY: Baxter International pumps up sales, despite chip shortage: Baxter International's Medina plant produces pumps that were crucial for treating hospitalized patients during the pandemic. The plant has been assured it will receive the chips it needs from its supplier to overcome manufacturing obstacles. Read more

Spotlight/economy: A big slowdown in earnings growth: Paychecks didn't grow very fast last year for workers across the Buffalo Niagara region. New data from the state Labor Department showed that average weekly earnings topped $1,000 for the first time last year, but that was just $25 a week more than the average paycheck during 2021. Read more

'Wasteful' tax breaks for A&W and Moe's restaurants in Falls criticized by legislators: State Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Jon Rivera on Friday denounced tax breaks recently awarded to a pair of restaurants in Niagara Falls, calling on the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to reverse course. Read more

Energy company seeks rezoning of rural land in Amherst for new solar farm project: An Albany-area alternative energy company is planning a new commercial solar farm project in Amherst's rural northeastern reaches. Sol Source Power of Troy wants to erect a 7-megawatt community solar array on a 50.7-acre property at 800-850 New Road, northwest of Millersport Highway. Read more

Ciminelli starts selling Bethune Lofts as condos: After receiving state approval this month to proceed with a condo offering, Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has begun marketing for sale the 87 apartments at its Bethune Lofts project on Main Street, in one of the biggest condo conversion projects in the city. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: Lancaster shows how municipalities can reclaim lost identities: Supersizing is just as unhealthy in rural villages as it is on fast-food menus. There are many other reasons human-scale development is preferable – aesthetics, alone, is enough justification for most of us. Read more

BILLS

Cornerback Dane Jackson resilient after taking on larger role in Buffalo Bills defense: Jackson kept pushing in his third season. He had a larger role in the defense, came back from an early season injury, and leaned on teammates to get through a particularly adverse season. Read more

SABRES

Don Granato's decision to cut back on practicing is paying off for Sabres: Not including the brief morning skates on game days, the Sabres have practiced only twice since Jan. 9. Granato's decision to prioritize rest has his team playing its best hockey at a time when many around the league are physically and mentally exhausted. Read more

• From WGRZ's Scott Levin taking the cake to Buffalo Place waiting on weather, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Susan G. Komen, a nonprofit group that takes a comprehensive approach to fighting breast cancer, has partnered with YogaWorks to provide free online classes for those diagnosed with the disease and survivors. The new YogaWorks Pink will provide full, free access for three months to the YogaWorks regular collection of more than 1,300 on-demand classes and more than 25 live classes daily, Scott Scanlon reports.

• The Buffalo Bills ended the 2022-23 season with slightly lower TV ratings than they had for the 2021-22 season but with more households tuning in. News TV Critic Alan Pergament explains.

