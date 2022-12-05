Good Morning, Buffalo: Plan to phase out use of fossil fuels in NY homes is nearing approval

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 5, 2022

A plan to phase out the use of fossil fuels in NY homes is nearing approval. Here's what that means

Sweeping proposals to change how New York residents heat their homes and operate appliances are nearing the finish line.

The Climate Action Council is scheduled to meet Dec. 19 to approve the final version of a plan to meet the state's ambitious climate goals over the next two decades. The 22-member council will then forward its recommendations to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature.

The recommendations include phasing out the use of natural gas in homes and commercial buildings across New York to promote energy efficiency and cleaner air. The state is aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, and 85% by 2050.

• Starting in 2025, newly built homes in the state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by oil, natural gas or propane for heating, cooling and hot water.

The plan instead would require homes to install a zero-emission system like a heat pump, which is more energy efficient, but costs more than a conventional heating system. The target date was initially the start of 2024 but was pushed back by one year.

• From 2030 onward, once owners of existing homes reach the point where they need to replace their fossil fuel-powered systems and appliances, they would need to install a zero-emission system instead.

– Matt Glynn

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

After $500K election boost, carpenters union presses Hochul on bill on contractor disclosures: After spending more than $500,000 helping Gov. Kathy Hochul win a narrow election, a union representing New York carpenters is lobbying her to sign a bill that would make information about legal violations committed by state construction contractors more publicly accessible. Opponents say it would also reshape and undermine the normal process by which state contracts are bid. Read more

After terminal pancreatic cancer diagnosis, UB researcher establishes fund so work like hers can live on: Colleagues describe E. Brooke Lerner as an excellent educator, role model and mentor. And despite her stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, Lerner, a professor and vice chair of research in University at Buffalo's Department of Emergency Medicine, is focused on the next generation of EMS researchers, hoping the work she knows is so important continues once she's gone. Read more

Metro Rail launches major rehab of University Station, which means an earlier closing time: Beginning today and stretching through the next eight months, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority crews will launch a more than $1 million project to resurrect one of the system's busiest stations into a gleaming facility. Read more

Tax rate would go down despite levy increase in proposed Niagara County budget: The property tax rate would decrease – though the tax levy would increase – in Niagara County under its proposed 2023 budget. The proposed budget calls for a tax rate of $5.62 per $1,000 of assessed value. That's 9% less than the 2022 tax rate, which was $6.18 per $1,000 of assessed value. Read more

WEATHER

Some sun: Today’s forecast calls for intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning, more clouds later in the day and a high in the mid-40s. Read more

EDUCATION

Cheektowaga schools superintendent gets payout after resignation: Former Cheektowaga Central Superintendent Steven L. Wright is receiving a payout of more than $150,000 after resigning from the school district last month. Wright, who worked for the district for 31 years, was named superintendent in 2021. Read more

Global Book Hour helps kids navigate the world through reading: Every week, for five weeks a semester, a team of students in Buffalo State’s teacher education program rolls out a colorful rug, sets up activity stations and transforms a Wegmans community room into Global Book Hour, a free program that helps kids learn about the world through reading and gives future teachers experience teaching global literacy. Read more

BILLS

Odell Beckham Jr. to Von Miller on trip to Bills: 'It was a good visit': Katherine Fitzgerald writes about the latest surrounding Beckham, the Bills and where things stand. Read more

Analyzing Allen: What Josh Allen and the offense did Thursday night may have been boring to some, but, as Jim Kubiak wrote, it was "highly effective in nullifying the defensive voodoo that Belichick had cooked up for Allen." Allen was successful in carrying out his directives, even if the game lacked fireworks from Buffalo's offense. Here's Kubiak's weekly breakdown of Allen's performance. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' prolific offense, improved team defense earn 6-3 win: The Sabres (11-13-1) are 4-2-1 since snapping an eight-game skid and improved to 9-0 when leading at the second intermission. Lance Lysowski has more from Sunday night's game. Read more

Mike Harrington: Sabres took care of business against Sharks and now it's time to take a bite out of this schedule: Sunday's 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks in KeyBank Center was a good start. It wasn't any sort of perfect performance, not even close. But it more than got the job done, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Veteran diver, filmmaker and photographer Mario Cyr has been chronicling cold water for most of his career. His multimedia, immersive exhibit “Arctic – A Man Under the Ice,” now on display at the former Summit Mall in Niagara Falls, has been so popular since it opened in October, that it has been extended to Jan. 8, Matthew Nerber reports.

• According to one set of rankings, one of the best pizzerias in the U.S. – and the world – is in Kenmore: Jay's Artisan Pizza. It was the subject of a feature on "CBS Saturday Morning" by Town of Tonawanda native Jeff Glor.

• For some, the holiday season can present a challenge: So many festive activities, so little time. Consider Step Out Buffalo's holiday bucket list a guide to making the most of the most wonderful time of the year.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

