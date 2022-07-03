Good Morning, Buffalo: Pittsburgh families understand the long, elusive process of healing

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 3, 2022

'You can see their future': Pittsburgh families understand the long, elusive process of healing

PITTSBURGH – The tattoo is small, the size of a leaf, subtly positioned on her right forearm so you see it only when she gestures.

That isn’t often.

Amy Mallinger has tucked herself for most of the last hour into the corner of a gray couch. She is flanked by two women with whom she shares a bond built on solemn emotions: tenderness and sadness, compassion and grief. This conversation is not animated, and so the tattoo remains mostly unseen.

“For all of the shootings that have happened, we’re on this side of things now, so we know what it’s like,” said Mallinger, whose grandmother was killed nearly four years ago in a hate-driven mass shooting by a white supremacist who attacked Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue.

Carol Black and Michele Rosenthal, who both lost brothers that day, looked on in unspoken agreement. Mallinger kept talking, focusing her attention on a more recent mass shooting: the May 14 attack in Buffalo by a man authorities have said was another white supremacist, this one targeting Black people in a Tops supermarket.

“You know how terrible it is for those families,” she said. “You know exactly what they’re going to go through … It’s like you can see their future.”

– Tim O'Shei

Rochester Diocese bankruptcy mediation stalls as Buffalo Diocese negotiations begin in earnest: A controversial $148 million settlement offer in the Diocese of Rochester, along with recent deals of $87.5 million and $121.5 million, respectively, in bankruptcy cases in the Diocese of Camden, N.J., and Archdiocese of Sante Fe, N.M., give glimpses into where mediated negotiations might be heading for the Buffalo Diocese, its parishes and schools and more than 900 people who have filed sex abuse claims with a federal court. Read more

Sean Kirst: Roy Kinyon turned down the Bisons once. This time, he couldn't say no: The big crowd for Monday's Bisons game against Syracuse will settle in for a Fourth of July delight at Sahlen Field: The Bisons intend to sign 100-year-old shortstop Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract, almost 80 years after he turned down a Bisons tryout to instead enlist in the Navy during World War II. His duties will involve throwing out the first pitch, which he guarantees will come with some velocity – while his grown kids say the greatest part of it all is seeing a wonderful and selfless dad getting the kind of attention he deserves. Read more

Judge approves release of Louis Ciminelli, other 'Buffalo Billion' defendants: As expected, a federal judge has approved the release of Louis Ciminelli and the other “Buffalo Billion" defendants in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week to hear their appeals. Read more

Erie County provides $1.1 million for new ADA-accessible trail at Tifft Nature Preserve: "More people are going to be able to experience all of the benefits of time and nature, and all that Tifft Nature Preserve has to offer," Marisa Wigglesworth, president and CEO of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences, announced Friday. Read more

More homeowners are embracing 'No Mow May.' Now some WNY governments are considering following suit

More homeowners, in some cases with the formal backing of local governments, are taking part in the international No Mow May movement.

Advocates say putting off the first mowing of the year into June preserves habitat and food sources for bees, butterflies, birds and other pollinators.

It's a major shifting in thinking in this country, where the well-maintained lawn reigns supreme in many quarters. And unkempt lawns can spur complaints from neighbors.

But with the right amount of communication – lawn signs help – and some tweaking to account for local sensibilities, a growing number of communities are embracing the concept, including Williamsville and East Aurora here.

– Stephen T. Watson

More sunshine: WIVB forecasts sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s today. Read more

'Absolutely unprecedented': East Aurora dealing with rash of car thefts, mirroring local and national trend: Six vehicles have been reported stolen from East Aurora in the last two weeks, the town and village's police department confirmed. All six incidents shared one factor in common: At the time they were stolen, the cars were unlocked with the keys or key fob inside. Read more

Judge pledges probation, youthful offender status to teen charged with bringing gun into school: An Erie County judge has promised to grant youthful offender status and a sentence of probation to a 15-year-old accused of bringing a gun to a Buffalo high school in December if he pleads guilty to the felony gun charge he faces. Read more

What's realistic to expect from Von Miller at age 33?: Production at age 33 and beyond in the NFL is the exception to the rule, Mark Gaughan says. A total of 50 players posted more than 6.0 sacks in the NFL last season. Just one was age 33 or older. (Ex-Bill Mario Addison had 7.0 at age 34.) The most elite pass rushers, however, tend to age well. Read more

Reviewing Jason Botterill's draft picks as Sabres general manager: We won't be able to properly evaluate Botterill's drafting for years – and even then, he didn't have most of his staff in place until 2018, including amateur scouting director Ryan Jankowski – but here's a snapshot of how his three classes have performed and developed. Read more

• Visitors of Old Fort Niagara on Saturday were brought back in time when exploring the annual French and Indian War Encampment. News photographer Minh Connors captured the scenery.

• Mr. Clean Magic Eraser has a shiny new home in Lackawanna. The News’ Matt Glynn and Derek Gee take you inside the facility, part of the revitalization of the former Bethlehem Steel property, where the household scrubber pads for consumer products giant Proctor & Gamble are made.

• Buffalo will once again be represented in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest when Ronnie Hartman takes on world champion Joey Chestnut on Monday, WIVB's Adam Duke reports. Hartman ate 22 hot dogs and buns in his last appearance. If you're looking to enjoy, say, one or two franks, Step Out Buffalo raised the question: Where is the best place to grab a hot dog in Western New York?

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 13.

