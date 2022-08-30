Good Morning, Buffalo: Pickup in housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 30, 2022

Pickup in housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers

After several years of fast-paced activity that often felt more like auctions than negotiated deals, there are more homes for sale on the market these days and less need for homebuyers to make speedy decisions.

But The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein reports that buyers still can’t dawdle. And as for snaring a deal on homes, properties are now priced higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

Still, higher interest rates on mortgages, inflationary prices on gas and food, and weariness on the part of buyers have combined to slow home sales. There has also been a rush by some sellers to list homes and take advantage of the strong market before it’s too late. The inventory of homes for sale locally has risen more than 70% to 1,850 homes in July from a record low in February of just over 1,000 homes on the market.

“We’re seeing a shift in the market but it is a welcome shift,” says Joel HusVar, president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors and owner of HusVar Real Estate.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Goodell mum on Matt Araiza's release from Bills amid rape allegations: Two days after the Bills released punter Matt Araiza amid rape allegations, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was in town Monday, stayed silent on the team's action. Meanwhile, Araiza's family released a statement. Read more

How about a hug … for a price? Jamestown woman works as pro ‘cuddlist’: Kris Sherman said she knows the idea of paying someone to cuddle with you is too weird for some people. But Sherman, who started working last month as a professional cuddler, or cuddlist, believes there's a market for her services. The hourlong sessions cost $80 and can include snuggling, cuddling, spooning and hand-holding – everything except sexual contact. Read more

Pioneer Central School district could pay nearly $400,000 to two former administrators: The district will pay $378,000 to its former superintendent and high school principal, according to their separation agreements obtained by The News. Read more

Police confirm two dead, one injured after Town of Tonawanda shooting: Town police are asking for the public's help with information about a triple shooting Sunday night that killed two people and left a third hospitalized. A Buffalo man and a Cattaraugus County woman were killed in the shooting at an apartment at Parker Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue. Read more

Construction work to close intersection at Allen and Elmwood through November: Beginning Saturday, the intersection will be closed to all vehicular traffic to accommodate continuing work on the three-phase Allen Street reconstruction project. Read more

Section VI, WNY Sports Officials agree to new contract: The agreement comes as fall sports were slated to begin this week with officials ready to be “unavailable” from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10. Read more

Bruce Smith pushes commitment to East Side, memory of slain officer at charity golf event: “5/14 cannot be a day that is just an afterthought. It has to be a constant thought to keep strengthening this community and to provide this legacy of this hero, Lt. Aaron Salter Jr.," the Hall of Fame defensive end said. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Nature blows hot, then cool, then warm again this week: A cold front will be drawing closer to our region this morning, which should increase the coverage during a round of showers and thunderstorms. The sky will be more overcast today, and, combined with the occasional convection, temperatures will be held down to the upper 70s, though humidity will remain high until late evening. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Community Beer Works, a taproom menu rooted in Buffalo’s past and present: This 7th Street gathering spot has a lineup that isn’t dramatically different in dishes when compared with other Buffalo taprooms. But when it comes to execution, and using its buying power to strengthen community ties, it’s outstanding. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Tech training firm Bitwise picks Sycamore Street location for tech campus: The diversity-focused technology training company will renovate a vacant, 32,000-square-foot warehouse at 368 Sycamore St., on the city's East Side. The building is owned by developer Douglas Jemal. Read more

BILLS

Matt Araiza's former Bills teammates react to fallout from accusations: While Bills players were not involved in any stage, from the investigation to the decision to cut Araiza, they now are grappling with how to regroup from the graphic allegations, the release, and switching to prepare for the season opener. Read more

O.J. Howard on his first training camp with the Bills: 'It was a lot of growing pains for me': The dying minutes of the preseason finale for any NFL team is not the time you expect to see players who are going to be key contributors in the upcoming regular season out on the field. It’s where Bills tight end O.J. Howard found himself Friday, though. Read more

SABRES

It's a quiet summer for Sabres defenseman Owen Power ahead of his first NHL training camp: The opening of the rookie defenseman's first NHL training camp in just over three weeks will get quite a hype machine revved up, as Power is expected to be in the thick of the battle for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• With supply chain delays easing, work is accelerating on the Albright-Knox Art Gallery expansion. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee recently flew his drone over the campus, giving us a bird's eye view of the glass roof installation “Common Sky.” Check out our complete coverage of the AK360 expansion.

• The nuggets we share about chicken wings are typically lighthearted or humorous, but the following link contains a more serious message. WYRK’s Kadie Daye pens an “open letter to chicken wing restaurants” that urges them to remove from their menus any reference to “suicidal” wings. Given that a suicide occurs every 12 minutes in the U.S., Daye says the long-used moniker for the hottest sauce is “very old school” and should be retired.

• Some people race cars. Others race horses. Still others get into pigeon racing. Spectrum News 1’s Brianne Roesser reports that it is “a centuries-old sport with a changing demographic” that's attracting more women and youngsters these days. She adds that racing clubs in Western New York are eager to work with newcomers.

• We all know gardening can produce beautiful flowers and delicious fruits and vegetables. But experts note that gardening can also boost endorphin and dopamine production in our bodies, promoting a greater sense of well-being. Project Best Life’s Liberty Darr examines the benefits of gardening.

