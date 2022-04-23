Good Morning, Buffalo: 'People need to know': A life ended and two families shattered by a drug overdose

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 23, 2022

'People need to know': A life ended and two families shattered by a drug overdose

Nearly four years ago, Kyle Loder's body was found by train tracks along Lakefront Boulevard on the edge of downtown. An autopsy revealed that he died of a methamphetamine overdose three days shy of his 29th birthday.

On the afternoon of April 7, Jason Yelder, the man who admitted to giving him the drugs, was to learn his sentence.

Bridget Loder was there in the courtroom with 12 other loved ones. She came because she wanted Yelder to know what he took away from her when he gave her son the drugs that would kill him. She also wanted the world to know how the health care system and the criminal justice system failed to help her son.

She asked a reporter to witness the sentencing "because people need to know," she said. "People really need to know what the system is like. The more people I can engage, the more information. I think that we need to take mental health more seriously. And yes, I think there needs to be more immediate opportunities for people to get help when they need it. That's really key. If they're ready to go rehab today at 10 a.m. they may not be at 2 p.m."

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Erie County moves into 'high' Covid-19 community level: Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Erie County, putting the county in the CDC's "high" Covid community level. Hospitalizations, however, remain relatively low. The county's Health Department said total new Covid cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days hit 359 on Thursday. Read more

Canada eases border entry requirements: The U.S.-Canadian border will open a bit more starting Monday, as Canada eases its requirement that most visiting children be vaccinated and abandons its mandate that vaccinated visitors provide a quarantine plan just in case they come down with Covid-19. Read more

[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Court of Appeals to decide reapportionment amid deep political polarization: The Republican lawsuit arguing that one-party rule in Albany resulted in partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts goes before the Court of Appeals on Tuesday. After winning on the trial court and appellate court levels, all eyes will now focus on the GOP case to be decided by judges appointed by Democratic Governors Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul. Read more

Transit Drive-In to be sold to Dipson Theatres, after 65 years of Cohen family ownership: The Lockport drive-in is transitioning from one family-owned business to another. "I wanted to make sure I left the drive-in in good hands, with people who had experience in the theater business and cared about the value of the drive-in to the community, and wanted to continue the tradition," said third-generation owner Rick Cohen. Read more

Buffalo family, community advocates call for persistence, broader search for boy missing nearly two years: A birthday gathering Friday in Buffalo's Emerson neighborhood for a 14-year-old youth was not a celebration. It was a plea. The family and friends of Jaylen M. Griffin, last seen in August 2020, used the occasion to ask public officials to persevere in their search for the missing youth. Read more

Judge cites News article as cause for mistrial in case of man pronounced dead while still alive

In October 2014, Michael Cleveland, 46, of Amherst, suffered a heart attack while grocery shopping in the City of Tonawanda. An ambulance took him to DeGraff Memorial Hospital in North Tonawanda, where he was pronounced dead.

However, he wasn't dead.

A Niagara County coroner, as well as Cleveland's family, saw him breathing and moving. By the time the emergency room doctor acknowledged that and had him transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, Cleveland was too far gone to be saved, court papers said.

But a malpractice trial was scrubbed Wednesday when the judge agreed with arguments that a Buffalo News article that day about a woman declared brain dead at Buffalo General had prejudiced the jury pool, although the attorney for Cleveland's widow said no one asked the jurors if they had seen the article.

WEATHER

Don Paul: Get ready for a sunny and warm Sunday: "I'm offering a strong recommendation to take advantage of what will be the warmest day of the year so far and the nicest day in the next seven," writes Paul. As for today, expect cloud cover and a period of showers in advance of a warm front. Read more

BILLS

Inside the Bills: Grading Brandon Beane's second draft class three years later: The Buffalo News graded each of the picks from Brandon Beane’s 2019 class – his second as the Buffalo Bills’ general manager. Ed Oliver is a good example of why you need to let the sample size play out before attaching a meaningful grade to him. Read more

Draft roundtable: Who’s the player you most want to see the Bills draft? Will the Bills move up, down or stand pat at No. 25 in Round 1? Who is your draft crush? Who is Day 3 gem that intrigues you? Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf gave their views on a few of the pressing issues ahead of the draft. Read more

SABRES

Diary of the Final Season: Through the words of Rick Jeanneret and others: Over the course of the season, The Buffalo News has chatted with the Sabres's play-by-play broadcaster to keep a diary of the memorable moments of his final broadcasts and attended his "Sabres Road Crew" tribute in Las Vegas. Here's a look back at the season of "RJ." Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Eagles performed their classic Hotel California in a concert at KeyBank Center Thursday night. Could the aging singers still reach the high harmonies that have made them one of America's most popular bands? Can they still play as well as they did during Buffalo visits in 2015 and 2018? Emphatically yes, Dan Herbeck of The News writes in his review of the show. Robert Kirkham captures the concert in this photo gallery.

• Delaware North celebrated Earth Day with Western New York-area employees volunteering to plant 200 saplings at Delaware Park in Buffalo. Go here to view a photo gallery by John Hickey. The event also coincided with landscape architect and park designer Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday, which is Tuesday. Meanwhile, volunteers from M&T Bank were in the Japanese Garden Thursday putting down mulch and helping with spring cleanup.

• From some puck luck for an accidental Sabres bet to Bills lineman Spencer Brown playing reporter aboard a plane, catch up on "the lighter side of The News" in this week's Off Main Street column.

• The City of Buffalo was chartered 190 years ago this week. In [BN] Chronicles, News contributor Steve Cichon begins a several-week look back at the thousands of years of history before Buffalo became Buffalo.

