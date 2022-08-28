Good Morning, Buffalo: 'People just really underestimated what we could do,' Hochul says after a year in office

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 28, 2022

'People just really underestimated what we could do,' Hochul says after a year in office

Kathy Hochul became New York's first female governor a year ago Wednesday, ending the scandal-plagued reign of her predecessor with the words: "I want people to believe in their government again."

And in an interview a year and a day later, she didn't exactly say: "Mission accomplished." But it's almost as though she did.

"I will never say I'm satisfied with anything, but we did make a lot of progress in restoring people's faith in government," Hochul, New York's 57th governor and the first from Buffalo in more than a century, told The Buffalo News.

Increasingly, it does seem New Yorkers have faith in Hochul. The latest poll in her race for re-election against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, conducted between Aug. 17 and 21 by SurveyUSA, shows Hochul with a 24-point lead. Three weeks earlier, surveys by two other pollsters showed her up by 14 and 16 points, respectively.

"It's a long, long way from here to there, but she's in better shape than people would have expected at the beginning of her term – and there were very, very few that said she had the ability to do this," Democratic consultant Hank Sheinkopf said. "She's been introducing herself (to voters), and the person they see, they're liking a lot."

– Jerry Zremski

MATT ARAIZA COVERAGE

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit: The Buffalo Bills decided Saturday that it was untenable to keep rookie punter Matt Araiza on the roster amid explosive accusations that he participated in a gang-rape of a then 17-year-old girl in the fall in California. In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.” Read more

Statement by 'Jane Doe' attorney on Bills' release of Matt Araiza: "The Buffalo Bills had no choice but to cut their young punter after so badly botching their response to our claim: they ignored us, as though what I warned them would happen could be avoided if they just kept their heads in the sand. This is what enablers do,” Dan Gilleon said. Read more

Jay Skurski: Release of Matt Araiza answers one question, but plenty more remain for Bills: "From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst," writes Jay Skurski. Read more

After rape allegation against Matt Araiza, the Bills faced a difficult choice: “Everybody is entitled to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law as part of the legal process," said Nellie Drew, a professor of sports law at the University at Buffalo "But this is not a court of law. This is a very public, high-profile entity, which has a private employment relationship with an individual.” If the team didn’t cut Araiza, the public relations fallout would have come swiftly, Drew said. Read more

A look at the veteran options for Bills at punter now that Matt Ariaza is out: Perhaps the most prominent option is Grand Island native Brett Kern, who is locked in a battle for his job on the Tennessee Titans with rookie Brett Stonehouse. Tennessee is one of four NFL teams that have an ongoing punter competition. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Residents say Battaglia Demolition is not paying enough under settlement: Peabody Street residents in Buffalo's Seneca Babcock neighborhood on Friday said Battaglia Demolition is not paying enough in fines under a settlement agreement the owner of the former waste transfer site signed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court. Read more

Death of McKinley High School student, 18, found in shallow grave ruled a homicide: The death of Jalia Marrero, who was found in a shallow grave behind a Delaware Avenue plaza in June, has been ruled a homicide, Buffalo police said Saturday. The update adds more questions to a case where a father and daughter were killed in about a month's span, and no one has been charged or arrested in either death. Read more

Hamburg man charged with rape, harassment previously assaulted ex-wife, kidnapped ex-girlfriend: Scott A. Saracina, 62, has been arrested more than a dozen times since 1979 on charges including assault, rape, kidnapping, domestic violence and theft, according to Buffalo News archives and state prison records. Read more

Watch now: Car crashes into Allentown house early Saturday: A speeding car crashed into a house on Cottage Street in Allentown early Saturday morning, ending up inside the house and upside down. A video from a next door neighbor's Ring camera shows a car speeding the wrong way down College Street, screeching loudly and then slamming into the house at 22 Cottage Street. Read more

Sean Kirst: 'He definitely protected us': New graduate, Tops survivor, gives thanks for Aaron Salter

Tiara Johnson, at 22, worked at the service desk on weekends at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets as she completed her computer science degree at Canisius College. She sees a sequence of moments she describes as the hand of God as the only reason she survived the May 14 mass murder in the store, and she said she has a goal she wants to complete Monday:

At a golf tournament to help a scholarship fund honoring Aaron Salter, a security guard who died protecting customers, Tiara intends to tell Salter's family that she believes she and many others are alive because of him – and she will try to honor that truth on every day of her life.

WEATHER

Sizzling Sunday: Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today with a high in the mid-80s. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

WNY Prosperity Fellowship boosts student leaders while wooing them to stay in Buffalo: Students at UB and Canisius College from junior year through grad school who are accepted into the program receive up to $25,000 a year in scholarships. Perhaps more important, the fellowship also opens doors to opportunities to explore the region and pick the brains of business and community leaders – including former fellows – who serve as guides and mentors. The goal is to grow new businesses and keep them here. Read more

Torchio ready to lead at Northwest Bank: Louis J. Torchio was just named president and CEO of Northwest Bank, following the unexpected death of Ronald J. Seiffert in May. Torchio, 60, considered Seiffert a mentor. He said he takes lessons from Seiffert with him into the role of CEO of the Warren, Pa.-based Northwest, which has a significant presence in the Buffalo area. Read more

Plan to convert Kenmore Presbyterian Church to apartments aims to preserve building's history: Savarino Cos. is buying the iconic century-old tan brick church building that has been home to the 128-year-old congregation since 1926. Located on 1.21 acres at 2771 Delaware Ave., in the Village of Kenmore, the three-story rectangular building is close to the border with Buffalo and walkable from various restaurants, stores, coffee shops and other businesses. Read more

Savarino negotiating to buy last pieces of Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park: The final vacant pieces of the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo may soon be filled in, as Buffalo developer Savarino Cos. is in talks to buy and develop them into a retail sales, service and warehouse facility. Savarino wants to buy the remaining 12.2 acres of land in the business park, located just off Furhmann Boulevard and Tifft Street, east of Route 5. Read more

SPORTS

Strengths, question marks for UB football in 2022: Buffalo News sports reporter Rachel Lenzi takes a look at areas in which the UB Bulls will be strong this season, and where they face questions as they prepare for the 2022 season, which opens Sept. 3 at Maryland. Read more

Inside Baseball: Thirty years later, iconic World Series catch by Bisons coach Devon White remains a hit in Toronto: To Devon White, the Toronto Blue Jays' Gold Glove center fielder who has been a Buffalo Bisons coach since 2017, Canada's first World Series champion lives forever. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The annual two-day Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts featured music, art and other events along Elmwood Avenue between West Ferry and St. James Place on Saturday. Check out Joseph Cooke’s photos from the fest, which continues today.

• A Bills fan put his football fandom aside, donating a kidney to a stranger in Boston whose loyalty is to the Patriots. WIVB’s “Hope Rises” segment details Ken Burke’s gift to Cassie Yahnian.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 8.

