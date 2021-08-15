Good Morning, Buffalo: Pegula executives: Renovating Highmark Stadium for Bills is 'just not realistic'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Aug. 15, 2021
'It’s very clear the Pegulas want a new stadium'
Roadies were setting up for this weekend’s Billy Joel concert, sidestepping carts that motored through the lone service tunnel from the parking lot to the field, when it began to drizzle Friday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
Just a sprinkle.
That’s all it took to create a dripping leak from overhead as top-level officials from the Buffalo Bills and their parent company, Pegula Sports & Entertainment, guided journalists from The Buffalo News on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour to illustrate their concerns with the structure and its shortcomings.
“Many people believe you can renovate the stadium,” PSE spokesman Jim Wilkinson said, asserting the required work for a full-scale renovation would cost at least $1 billion, compared to $1.4 billion for a new stadium. “That’s just not realistic.”
– Tim O'Shei and Jason Wolf
Josh Allen: Built For Buffalo – A documentary book containing a collection of stories and original photographs from our newsroom. Now in The Buffalo News store. Get yours today >>
COVID-19 COVERAGE
What we know so far about what school may look like: No one quite knows what school will be like this fall, but here's what we can gather from federal and state recommendations: Students will be in class five days a week, there may be Covid-19 testing and temperature checks may be a thing of the past. Read more
Few WNY counties follow Poloncarz's lead on mask mandates for workers: As of July 31, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz ordered everyone inside a county-owned building to wear a face covering regardless of their vaccination status. County workers entering buildings not owned by the county were ordered to wear masks there, too. But elsewhere in Western New York, no other county has gone that far. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Kathy Hochul brings something missing in Albany: peace between government branches: The elevation by Kathy Hochul to be New York's new governor is being welcomed by lawmakers in both political parties as a path to restoring collaboration between the executive and legislative branches of state government. Read more
Buffalo's population growth outperformed other upstate cities – and more census takeaways: The census provides a fascinating, once-a-decade glimpse at how the region and the country are changing – and as the first local data show, both are changing quite a lot. Here are five top-line revelations from the 2020 census results we have so far. Read more
She opposed a rail trail near her house. Then came a letter banning her from the land: It would be fair to call Karen Oesterle’s opposition to the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail "persistent." The people who support the trail have at least two other words for it: libelous and threatening. That's why they are attempting to ban the Concord resident or her family from setting foot on the trail for at least a year. Read more
Family mourns Sloan boy hit by SUV: Friends, family and neighbors celebrated Mikey Conklin on Saturday at Sloan’s Griffith Park, where the 10-year-old boy, according to police and prosecutors, was run over twice by an SUV three days earlier. "We never thought he would become an angel so soon," his father said. Read more
Former executive sues Western Regional OTB, says he was fired for cooperating with FBI
In recent years, Michael Nolan was given more and more responsibility by his employer, Western Regional Off-Track Betting. Then came 2019 and a federal inquiry into internal dealings at the organization.
In a recently filed lawsuit, Nolan says FBI agents came to him seeking information and he provided it, on a range of matters, and his bosses knew about it. But they became increasingly hostile toward Nolan for cooperating with the agents and fired him from his job as chief operating officer last year, the lawsuit alleges.
Nolan's federal lawsuit, filed by attorney Steven M. Cohen, seeks millions of dollars in damages. But a lawyer for the organization, Daniel Oliverio, calls the case "political gibberish."
Making allegations is one thing, proving them is another, Oliverio said, promising the case would fall apart when tested in court.
“That complaint has it so wrong, it is absolutely outrageous,” he said.
– Matthew Spina
WEATHER
Another beautiful day: If you enjoyed Saturday’s weather, you’re in luck. Today’s WGRZ forecast once again calls for sunny skies, a high in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity. Read more
BILLS
'Playing with a pillow on your head': Buffalo Bills embrace new helmet covers: This year, the team's linemen are wearing Guardian Caps, a soft-shell helmet cover designed to reduce impact, during practice. Read more
Bills 53-man roster projection after preseason opener: With two exhibition games remaining, Jay Skurski takes a look who stays and who goes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Billy Joel took the stage at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night, marking the return of concerts to the venue for the first time since the pandemic began. News Staff Photographer Harry Scull Jr. was there to capture the Piano Man’s performance.
• “A family picnic is the perfect opportunity to cherish the moments that mean the most,” writes Sean Bermingham for Step Out Buffalo, which shares a guide to the best places for a family picnic in Buffalo and Western New York.
• In a span of seven days, a Sweet Home High School graduate plans to run the length of the Erie Canal – a total of 361.5 miles, about 52 per day. Marty Pasternak’s Pain in the Canal Challenge is to raise awareness for colorectal cancer, which his cousin, Kevin Hays, has battled for seven years, WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes reports.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending June 25.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.