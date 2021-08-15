Good Morning, Buffalo: Pegula executives: Renovating Highmark Stadium for Bills is 'just not realistic'

She opposed a rail trail near her house. Then came a letter banning her from the land: It would be fair to call Karen Oesterle’s opposition to the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail "persistent." The people who support the trail have at least two other words for it: libelous and threatening. That's why they are attempting to ban the Concord resident or her family from setting foot on the trail for at least a year. Read more

Family mourns Sloan boy hit by SUV: Friends, family and neighbors celebrated Mikey Conklin on Saturday at Sloan's Griffith Park, where the 10-year-old boy, according to police and prosecutors, was run over twice by an SUV three days earlier. "We never thought he would become an angel so soon," his father said.

Former executive sues Western Regional OTB, says he was fired for cooperating with FBI