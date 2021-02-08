Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic turns parents into virtual spectators of high school sports

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 8, 2021
Many school districts are livestreaming athletic contests
They watched their children compete when they were little tykes, barely able to swim, skate or pick up a ball, and many had yet to miss an athletic contest – until this year.
The Covid-19 pandemic has interrupted high school sports all year. And while winter sports have resumed, no spectators are allowed at Section VI contests.
That means no more proud moms knowing all the rules. No more cheering grandmothers sitting in portable seats fastened to the bleachers. And no more anxious dads pacing and taking photos.
Instead, they’re gathering around a laptop at home. More schools are livestreaming athletic contests this year.
– Barbara O'Brien
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hospitalizations, positive test rates fall below pre-holiday levels: The holiday season was not "the most wonderful time of the year" when it came to the novel coronavirus. But with the holidays now weeks in the rearview mirror and the temptation to gather also dropping off, all local and state Covid-19 numbers have enjoyed a steady decline. Read more
Profiles of a Pandemic: Vincenetta ‘Vincy’ O'Donnell, a favorite teacher, volunteer and Nanie lost to Covid-19: O'Donnell's vibrant life was cut short Jan. 18 after a two-week battle with Covid-19 that included time on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus. She was 76. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
NFTA eyes Bailey for enhanced 'bus rapid transit' along critical route: If a new study slated to begin soon proves positive, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will pursue funding for "bus rapid transit" service along the Bailey Avenue route. While the No. 19 Metro Bus local service would continue, BRT could mean buses using dedicated lanes and synchronized signals. Read more
Lockport site marks 150 years of educating challenged children: Wyndham Lawn Home for Children marks its 150th birthday today after evolving from the efforts of Lockport women to care for the orphaned children of Civil War soldiers. Since 1999, Wyndham Lawn has been part of Randolph-based New Directions Youth and Family Services. Read more
Democratic slate of three women is first for Tonawanda Town Board: The three candidates, including a board member of one month's standing and a political newcomer, will face three Republican candidates who include a restaurant owner and a University at Buffalo police official. The democrats will try to retain the party's 14-year grip on the Town Board. Read more
Launch NY says startup investments keep flowing: The nonprofit organization reported engaging more than 175 investors to deliver $2.23 million in investments to 32 companies in 2020. Buffalo-based Launch NY provides capital access and mentoring to startups in the 27 westernmost counties of New York State. Read more
WEATHER
Might be chilly: WGRZ forecasts morning low temperatures in the teens for all of this week. Light snow is possible today. Read more
GUSTO
At Campfire Grill, breakfasts offered with a creative spirit: “At Campfire Grill, you’ll find multiple pathways to that time-honored Sunday ritual: a ridiculous breakfast, followed by a nap,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. The hit dish? Cinnamon roll pancakes, which Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats” broadcast to the nation in 2018. Read more
Virtuosity meets virtuality with Todd Rundgren’s ‘Clearly Human’ tour: Todd Rundgren has been on the leading edge of progressive advancements in popular music for decades, so it's no surprise that he is one of the first artists to engage in the prospects of geo-fenced virtual touring. News music critic Jeff Miers caught up with Rundgren recently to discuss the "Clearly Human" tour, a 25-date run that kicks off with a show specifically designed for Buffalo-area audiences on Valentine's Day. Read more
Jeff Miers: The Weeknd offers welcome diversion during Super Bowl LV halftime show: What did you think of Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show? As Miers sees it, it probably depends on your taste in music in general. “If you haven’t been paying attention to modern pop music, you were probably wondering why the NFL didn’t just book the Rolling Stones again,” writes Miers. “If your streaming playlists include songs from the current Top 10, you probably thought this was amazing.” Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Developer of controversial, in-progress $31M housing project in Williamsville seeks tax breaks: Asher Crossing developer Natale Development said the incentives are needed to offset rising costs of labor and building materials caused by the pandemic. Following a debate, the Village Board last week agreed to support the request, which must be voted on by the Amherst Industrial Development Agency. Read more
Work to begin on Villa Maria Academy conversion: Construction is expected to begin this spring on a project to convert half of the former Villa Maria Academy in Cheektowaga into a 67-unit affordable senior residence. The Felician Sisters of St. Francis closed the all-girls Catholic high school in 2006 because of declining enrollment and financial challenges. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Tom Brady winning with another team always was best Super Bowl story: "Go ahead. Put your Buffalo Bills bias aside for just a moment. Come on. You can do it," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
10 observations: Gronk plans to keep playing after helping Bucs to decisive Super Bowl win: "Think about how charmed your life must be if none other than Tom Brady believes people would want to come back as you in their next life," writes Jay Skurski. Read more
SABRES
Sabres faced with uncertain restart after adding eighth player to Covid-19 protocol list: Forward Casey Mittelstadt was added to the National Hockey League’s Covid-19 protocol list Sunday. It remains unclear if the team will be able to return to work in time to host the Capitals on Thursday and Saturday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• News photographer Sharon Cantillon battled the elements to capture the first big snowstorm of 2021. Go here to view her gallery of the wintry weather.
• The cold and snow don’t have to stop you from enjoying the outdoors. “Ice fishing can be fun for the entire family, a way to explore different parts of a lake that you might not have access to if you do not own a boat,” writes Bill Hilts Jr., who shares some safety tips and angling advice for those looking to get started.
• Although springtime gardening is a ways off, finding an indoor plant could provide a nice, lively touch to your home. In WGRZ's "2 the Garden" segment, Jackie Albarella suggests some houseplants that don't require much attention.
• Buffalo recently received some good press, making Forbes Advisor's list of the 10 most affordable cities to buy a home. Buffalo appeared at No. 9 on the list, three spots behind Rochester. "We looked at several factors to gauge affordability, including the median income of that city, average home costs and median real estate taxes," writes Natalie Campisi.