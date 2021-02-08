Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic turns parents into virtual spectators of high school sports

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NFTA eyes Bailey for enhanced 'bus rapid transit' along critical route: If a new study slated to begin soon proves positive, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will pursue funding for "bus rapid transit" service along the Bailey Avenue route. While the No. 19 Metro Bus local service would continue, BRT could mean buses using dedicated lanes and synchronized signals. Read more

Lockport site marks 150 years of educating challenged children: Wyndham Lawn Home for Children marks its 150th birthday today after evolving from the efforts of Lockport women to care for the orphaned children of Civil War soldiers. Since 1999, Wyndham Lawn has been part of Randolph-based New Directions Youth and Family Services. Read more