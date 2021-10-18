Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: When do we know it's OK to listen to the science?

'Science is not built on a single study.' When can we listen to it?

No, that first date leads to a second, and hopefully a third, with lots of important conversation in between. That first great game may capture the eye of recruiters and scouts, who will want to see a pattern of athletic achievement and clear signals of a strong work ethic and high character. And as for those workouts? Those first two or three are vital, not because they get the job done, but because they start a pattern that will lead to fitness – if you can sustain it.