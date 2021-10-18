Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: When do we know it's OK to listen to the science?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 18, 2021
'Science is not built on a single study.' When can we listen to it?
An enrapturing first date doesn’t guarantee a happy, lifelong marriage.
A single great game doesn’t instantly win a high school athlete a Division I scholarship.
One – or even two or three – hard-driving workouts won’t sculpt you into great shape.
And a few studies supporting a specific approach to treating – or avoiding – Covid-19 don’t immediately make that particular method the smart thing to do.
No, that first date leads to a second, and hopefully a third, with lots of important conversation in between. That first great game may capture the eye of recruiters and scouts, who will want to see a pattern of athletic achievement and clear signals of a strong work ethic and high character. And as for those workouts? Those first two or three are vital, not because they get the job done, but because they start a pattern that will lead to fitness – if you can sustain it.
That same concept applies to science: There is danger – both intellectually and actually – in focusing on a small group of studies that have findings you like, and then embracing them as reality.
– Tim O'Shei
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Bills Mafia takes over Music City for 'Monday Night Football': “It’s a total Bills takeover. Every bar we were at last night broke into the ‘Shout’ song,” said Chris Darone of West Seneca, as he and a group of friends waded through the sea of royal blue and red on Broadway. “They should call this Nash-Bill.” Read more
Early voting starts Oct. 23: What voters need to know: Early voting in New York State will run from Saturday, Oct. 23 to Sunday, Oct. 31 – a weeklong period in which registered Erie County voters can cast their ballots in any of 38 designated locations. Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends, and noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays. Read more
Buffalo police lieutenant identified as landlord where 3 died in house fire without smoke detectors: As law enforcement and fire officials continue a yearlong investigation into a Buffalo house fire that killed a mother, father and their baby, a relative says the three would be alive if the landlord, a Buffalo police lieutenant, had installed smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Read more
Erie County inmates to receive more treatment for drug addiction: Inmates who are addicted to drugs currently have only one avenue for treatment once they enter the county Holding Center: a detox program where they are forced to get clean in a segregated facility. The Sheriff's Office and county Department of Mental Health are taking concrete steps to make medication-assisted treatment a reality for those behind bars. Read more
Weeks from mayoral election, Council still looking at city manager model: The city manager model would not eliminate the mayor. Instead, the mayor would become part of the Council as an equal voice. Authority would rest in the mayor and the Council as a collective body, said Jason Grant, director of advocacy for the International City/County Management Association. Read more
WEATHER
More cool temperatures: WGRZ says today will become mostly sunny after possible rain showers in the morning. A high in the mid- to upper 50s is expected. Read more
BILLS
Bills at Titans: Your guide to Monday's game: The Buffalo Bills head to Nashville, Tenn., for another prime-time showdown with the Tennessee Titans. The Bills will try to avenge last season's 42-16 Week 5 loss. Game time is at 8:15 p.m. in Nissan Stadium. Read more
Ed Oliver leads Bills' resurgent run defense into its biggest challenge yet: The Buffalo Bills are leading the NFL in both yards (251.8) and points (12.8) per game allowed heading into "Monday Night Football" against the Tennessee Titans. Ed Oliver has 11 total tackles in Buffalo’s 4-1 start, all against the run. His 10 solo tackles against the run is tied with cornerback Taron Johnson for second on the team. Read more
SABRES
Sabres' shuffling at center yields promising results through two games: “All our guys need experience, they need situations. It’s the only way they’re going to learn," coach Don Granato said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “ 'Poltergeist,' 'A Nightmare on Elm Street,' 'The Fly' – the scary movies you watched as a child are probably not the same ones you want your kids watching,” writes Samantha Christmann. Not to worry, Christmann notes there are plenty of spooky movies that are safe to rewatch with your kids.
• Photobombers can be frustrating when trying to capture that perfect Kodak moment. But that wasn’t the case for a group of Eden girls lacrosse players who were taking part in the 3Nation Lacrosse Classic on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. This photobomber – a regular on the turf at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium – was a welcome addition to their team picture.
• Speaking of turf, you can own a piece of the Buffalo Bills’ former playing surface and support a good cause with your purchase. Turf for Tots is selling items made from the turf, with half of the proceeds benefiting cancer research and pediatric patient care programs at Roswell Park, WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak reports.
• It’s a prime time for leaf peeping in much of the state, according to the I LOVE NY Fall Foliage Report. NYup.com has some recommendations for ways to take in autumn’s majesty throughout upstate New York.