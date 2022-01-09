Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: What happens after Omicron?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

How much longer will Omicron grip us, and what's next in fight with Covid-19?

We were supposed to be done by now. Or at least wrapping up our yearslong fight with Covid-19.

This started 22 months ago, when the coronavirus spread and we sheltered. Then masked. Then got vaccinated. And unmasked. Then remasked. Now boosted.

Not everyone did all of those things, but many of us did most of them. When we did, we expected better.

Many of us got infected, too. Maybe once, maybe twice. Some of us were lost. Those of us who are here embraced the idea of immunity, and if we’ve been paying attention, we’ve learned that it’s not something that you do or don’t have. It’s something you build – but you don’t always keep.

Just like Covid-19 isn’t something that simply goes away. It evolves, it reemerges, and it is something that, in the words of Dr. Isaac B. Weisfuse, a New York-based medical epidemiologist, “We’re going to live with.”