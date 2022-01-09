Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: What happens after Omicron?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 9, 2022
How much longer will Omicron grip us, and what's next in fight with Covid-19?
We were supposed to be done by now. Or at least wrapping up our yearslong fight with Covid-19.
This started 22 months ago, when the coronavirus spread and we sheltered. Then masked. Then got vaccinated. And unmasked. Then remasked. Now boosted.
Not everyone did all of those things, but many of us did most of them. When we did, we expected better.
Many of us got infected, too. Maybe once, maybe twice. Some of us were lost. Those of us who are here embraced the idea of immunity, and if we’ve been paying attention, we’ve learned that it’s not something that you do or don’t have. It’s something you build – but you don’t always keep.
Just like Covid-19 isn’t something that simply goes away. It evolves, it reemerges, and it is something that, in the words of Dr. Isaac B. Weisfuse, a New York-based medical epidemiologist, “We’re going to live with.”
For this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we asked epidemiologists to project how much longer Omicron will grip us, and what life will look like when it’s done.
– Tim O'Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County communities begin distributing Covid-19 test kits: Towns, villages and cities are distributing their share of the 40,000 Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits that they received from the county as Covid-19 cases continue to soar. The Erie County Health Department said more than 19,500 people tested positive for the virus in the past seven days – not including at-home positive test results. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Priest accused of molesting boys will control widow's $2 million estate: Attorneys are disputing the will of Ruth Peters, a retired principal from the Cheektowaga public school system who died in 2019 and left $125,000 to the Rev. David W. Bialkowski. Peters also made Bialkowski the executor of her estate. Attorneys representing several cousins of Peters allege in court papers that Peters was not of sound mind when she made her will. Read more
Hochul gives impetus to Kensington Expressway project: In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed the proposal for decking the portion of Route 33 that runs through the East Side between Best and East Ferry streets, creating a tunnel for traffic. Proponents see it as the first phase of a long-term plan to reconnect Humboldt Parkway to Delaware Park. Read more
With Park Police numbers falling, union calls for hiring effort to keep visitors safe: “We are a proactive police force that is often called upon to save the life of a person experiencing a mental health crisis, and these current deficits are jeopardizing the state’s ability to keep people safe," said Manny Vilar, president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York State. Read more
Vote nears on Delta Sonic soap facility bitterly opposed by Amherst neighbors: A proposed Delta Sonic warehouse and soap-blending facility bitterly opposed by neighbors faces an up-or-down vote at the Jan. 18 Amherst Town Board meeting. Benderson Development Co., which owns Delta Sonic, has asked the Town Board to change the property's zoning to allow the company to construct the 108,000-square-foot storage and production building on Ridge Lea Road. Read more
WEATHER
Cold front on the way: Rain will turn to snow showers by this evening, and midday temperatures in the mid-30s to lower 40s will fall in the afternoon as a cold front makes its way through Western New York, WIVB forecasts. A gusty breeze will produce a cold wind chill for the Bills-Jets game. Read more
BILLS
Your guide to Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: The Bills are looking to become AFC East champions for the second year in a row with a win over the Jets today in Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Get caught up for the game with our team coverage. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: The issues facing each side of Owen Power's Olympic decision: Power's season took quite a turn in recent days with the sudden cancellation of the World Juniors and the news that Hockey Canada wants him for its Olympic team next month in Beijing now that NHL players are out of the Games. Mike Harrington takes at look at the "Power play" from all sides. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The upside to snowstorms is the fun that follows. Saturday was a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors, as this photo gallery by The News’ Sharon Cantillon shows.
• Will New York State again provide some of the best politics watching anywhere in 2022? It is certain, says News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy’s Magic 8-Ball. McCarthy offers prognostication for the year ahead in this week's Politics Column.
• The new year, of course, is a time for self-improvement. For many of us, reducing clutter in our homes is a good goal for 2022. WGRZ’s Kate Welshofer spoke with organization expert Aly Luccari from Bright Organizing Solutions, who shared some tips for staying organized.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 19.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.