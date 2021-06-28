Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: What Covid-19 rules should we keep?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 28, 2021
As normalcy returns, how do we maintain renewed sense of stability?
It’s getting pretty normal out here.
Drivers are sitting in traffic again. Planes are full. Restaurants – at least those that can find enough staff to open – are busy. Shoppers are shopping, largely without masks. Workers are going back to work, campers back to camp, and performers back to performing in front of crowds – not just video cameras.
After a year-plus of sheltering, distancing and masking, that feels good. Perhaps a bit jarring at times, but good.
Normalcy is good.
But how do we maintain this renewed sense of stability?
What rules should we NOT let go? The medical experts we interviewed consistently identified a big three: Keep washing your hands, keep staying home when you’re sick and keep your masks.
– Tim O'Shei
POLITICS
Brown rejects Paladino overtures on potential write-in effort: Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown hasn't said whether he's decided to mount a write-in campaign to try and retain the office he has held since 2006. But Brown sounded definitive Sunday when he rejected support from controversial developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl P. Paladino. Read more
Analysis: After Tuesday's primary election, is your head spinning? “Consider this: No major Democratic figure in Buffalo ever saw Brown’s vulnerability in early 2021 when mayoral wannabes began viewing the political landscape. If any had spied an opening, it’s a sure bet those quietly coveting City Hall would have pounced,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy in sharing some primary notes and observations. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Poloncarz: No American Rescue Plan money for football stadium or new convention center: There are many places that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz plans to use millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan stimulus funds. But big-ticket items like the Bills' stadium, new convention center and countywide broadband network aren't on that long list. Read more
Stories of Honor: Depew woman, 100, served during WWII and 'would do it again': Katherine "Pat" Ast served for just short of three years with the Women’s Army Corps at the Topeka Army Airfield in Kansas, where she performed a variety of duties and was promoted to the rank of corporal. Her military experience shaped her approach to life in several ways, from professional to parenting. Read more
After 50 years of waiting, work begins on Olcott breakwall: Preliminary work will begin today on a 400-foot breakwall in Lake Ontario to protect Olcott Harbor from high waves. The breakwall is designed to prevent damaging floods, such as those of 2017 and 2019, by limiting wave heights in the harbor to 1 foot. Read more
Naming Lockport school for Black leader is delayed justice, descendant says: On June 9, the Lockport Board of Education decided unanimously that this September, North Park Junior High School will become Aaron Mossell Junior High School, named after a Black business leader who forced Lockport to integrate its public schools in 1876. Read more
Voelker's Lanes up for local landmarking – over owner's opposition: Earlier this year, the Buffalo Preservation Board blocked the owner of Voelker's Bowling Center in North Buffalo from tearing down the building to make way for future development. Now, it wants to permanently protect the 124-year-old hotel-turned-lanes from ever facing the threat again. Read more
WEATHER
Heat, humidity remain: WGRZ’s forecast calls for more humid conditions and a high in the mid-80s today. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At B&B BBQ, following smoke signals to Middleport for brisket, ribs: “The first time I walked through the hickory perfume into the little place on Route 31 to try (Brenda) Kephart’s work, I was impressed, but dismissed it as too small,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “Two years and two more visits later, I’m here to tell you that this humble spot has the best barbecued beef brisket and dry-rubbed spare ribs I’ve found between Lockport and the Rochester suburbs.” Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?: Matt Milano is behind two others for the title of Least Replaceable Player Not Named Josh Allen. Check out Part 2 of this week's mailbag for more. Read more
Q&A: Bobby Johnson talks O-line: In our latest One-on-One coverage, Vic Carucci talked with the offensive line coach about having all of last season's starters back, the re-signing of tackle Daryl Williams and guard Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford's health, the protection that helped the passing game dominate and the shortcomings of the run game. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Runners battled the heat while competing in Sunday's Buffalo Marathon, with Peter Rindfuss and Lindsay Piriano capturing victories. News Staff Photographer Mark Mulville was on hand to capture the action. Go here to view a photo gallery.
• Those seeking a last glimpse of the inside of Fletcher Elementary School in the City of Tonawanda before it is partially demolished and reconstructed to house all elementary students in the Tonawanda City School District will have their final chance to do so Tuesday and Wednesday. The Historical Society of the Tonawandas is partnering with the school district to offer a final tour of the building, Harold McNeil reports.
• For many gardeners, mulching season has arrived. In WGRZ's "2 the Garden" segment, Jackie Albarella explains the benefits of mulch and how to properly spread it around your flowers.
• Although the list isn't as long as it is in most years, there still are plenty of options for Fourth of July fireworks this year around Western New York. WKBW shares where you can plan to watch a display.
