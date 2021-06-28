Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: What Covid-19 rules should we keep?

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Poloncarz: No American Rescue Plan money for football stadium or new convention center: There are many places that Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz plans to use millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan stimulus funds. But big-ticket items like the Bills' stadium, new convention center and countywide broadband network aren't on that long list. Read more

Stories of Honor: Depew woman, 100, served during WWII and 'would do it again': Katherine "Pat" Ast served for just short of three years with the Women’s Army Corps at the Topeka Army Airfield in Kansas, where she performed a variety of duties and was promoted to the rank of corporal. Her military experience shaped her approach to life in several ways, from professional to parenting. Read more