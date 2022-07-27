Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: What are the new rules of Covid-19 isolation?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 27, 2022

Pandemic Lessons: What are the new rules of Covid-19 isolation?

“Once upon a time called 2020, we were hiding from Covid-19,” The News’ Tim O’Shei writes.

It’s different today. True, an infection can still bring serious consequences. But we have things we could get easily in 2020, including at-home tests, well-fitting masks, therapeutic treatments and lots of community immunity.

But the latest versions of Omicron are good at evading our immunity. As increasing numbers of people get infected, we revisit the rules of isolation and the most effective ways to do it.

Sheila Rayam named executive editor of The Buffalo News; first Black journalist to lead newsroom: The news industry veteran is the first Black journalist and the second woman to hold the executive editor position in The News' 142-year history. Rayam has been the top editor at Gannett's Mohawk Valley news operations and spent three decades rising through the ranks of Gannett's Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester. Next stop: One News Plaza in Buffalo. Read more

Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund expands eligibility for advance payments: The fund created to support victims of the mass shooting at Tops supermarket will make advance payments to a wider group of victims. The change was part of the final rules set for the fund, which has raised about $4.5 million so far. Read more

June unemployment in Buffalo Niagara stays low as more workers seek jobs: For all the talk about a slowing economy, the region's job market is holding up just fine. The latest evidence is the local unemployment rate, which remained at historic lows during June. Read more

‘Our annual reunion’: Kingdom Bound returns to Six Flags Darien Lake: For the first time in two years, Kingdom Bound 2022 returned on Sunday to the amusement park for its 35th year. The festival is a four-day multistage music and arts event, the biggest of its kind in New York State. Read more and check out a photo collection by Harry Scull Jr.

Buffalo teachers union will appeal court ruling on unlawful strike: More than 20 teachers called in sick the day after an altercation at the Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet, when one of the participants threatened to return and shoot and kill everyone in school. Read more

Woman pleads guilty to firebombing building being turned into community center in 2020: The Stop the Violence Coalition and the Buffalo Peacemakers planned to use 79 Kilhoffer as a community drop-in center for youth and the elderly. Read more

Developer sought for Central Terminal: It's now come to this. After long stewardship by a not-for-profit organization and then the establishment of a master plan in 2021, the Central Terminal may be getting a developer in 2023. That's the intent, anyway, of a solicitation to developers that was released Tuesday. Read more

Buffalo FilmWorks gets $750K from new investor: The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is investing in the full-service film and motion picture complex on the East Side. Read more

Three Western New York companies expanding, adding jobs with low-cost hydropower: Electrovaya, Linde and Niacet were awarded hydropower through the Niagara Power Project for expansion projects that will bring more than 170 new jobs to the region, according to the state. Read more

Bills training camp observations Day 3: Defensive line causes widespread disruption: The Buffalo Bills’ defensive line looked as deep as advertised in Tuesday’s practice at St. John Fisher University. Read more

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds consistent in approach entering contract year: Tremaine Edmunds's hopes are high for the team. Just a few days into training camp, he’s already seeing how this season’s defense may take shape, particularly with a strengthened defensive line making everyone’s jobs easier. Read more

Tracking where ex-Sabres, locals signed in NHL free agency: An ongoing list of where former Sabres from the 2021-22 season and players from the Buffalo area signed in NHL unrestricted free agency. Read more

• On those summer days when Mother Nature dumps water on your outside plans, what are your options? Quite a few, actually. Here are ideas for salvaging a summer day when outdoor plans need to turn inward. With a wealth of local attractions and places in which to wander, bask and learn, your day of fun will be (re)covered.

• The last full weekend in July has long been reserved for Garden Walk Buffalo. Now, after a summer of many garden walks and tours throughout Buffalo Niagara, it's almost here. The tour is free and self-guided, but you'll need a map. Home & Style Editor Susan Martin offers some details to help get you ready.

• New research that examines the beliefs of the Tops supermarket shooter concludes that despite TikTok’s efforts to curb extremism on its platform, there is still “a wide array of bigoted and violent content circulating,” writes Business Insider’s Kieran Press-Reynolds.

• Many families will start hitting back-to-school sales in the next couple of weeks. Some teachers are already preparing for their return to classrooms. A local nonprofit organization has helped more than 50,000 teachers obtain supplies over the past 11 years. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun visits the Teacher’s Desk.

• What’s the “most Buffalo sentence" you can imagine? WYRK asked people to submit entries. The collection of regional utterances includes: “You guys want some Loganberry with your La Nova pizza? Bills game is on and I gotta speed down the 90 to go pick the food up.”

