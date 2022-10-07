Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: What a journalist has learned from two years of reporting on Covid

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 7, 2022

Pandemic Lessons: What I've learned from two years of reporting on Covid-19

Two years ago, we started this Pandemic Lessons series as a weekly feature designed to answer key questions about the science and social impacts of Covid-19. I started reading medical journals and networking with doctors and scientists from New York and New England to Florida and California.

I stayed in contact with people like Dr. Tom Russo and Dr. John Sellick, two of the region’s most visible infectious disease specialists, as well as Dr. Nancy Nielsen of the University at Buffalo, a former president of the American Medical Association. I developed an occasional texting relationship with Dr. Jerome Adams, who was President Trump’s surgeon general.

I thought, we thought, normal life would return far sooner than it did – if it actually has at all. We hoped Pandemic Lessons would run out of topics after several months, maybe a year, because that would be a sign that the pandemic itself was quelling, maybe even over.

Here we are, two years and 75 installments later. We’re slowing down – this feature publishes every few weeks, no longer every seven days – but we’re not done.

After two years of Pandemic Lessons, and also reporting from the inside of emergency rooms and intensive care units when Covid-19 has been at its worst, here’s what I’ve learned.

– Tim O’Shei

Four related fatal shootings in Clarence, Newstead called ‘family tragedy’: A man fatally shot his mother and his wife at different locations in Clarence on Thursday and then traveled to a shooting range in Newstead with his father where he killed the man and then himself, a police source told The Buffalo News. Read more

Suspect in Buffalo homicide was charged with assault in Cheektowaga the day before: Law enforcement is looking for Adam R. Bennefield to ask questions about the death of his estranged wife. "He's a threat to the community, he's a threat to women, he's a threat to children," Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries said of Bennefield. Read more

Deliberations to start next week in 1978 cold case murder trial: John Sauberan's defense attorneys rested their case Thursday, and lawyers will deliver closing arguments in the murder trial in Erie County Court on Tuesday. Sauberan was charged in 2020 with the 1978 killing of Linda Tschari, 19, after prosecutors said he was linked to the crime scene by DNA. Read more

Kevin Hardwick, WROTB officials say 3-hour meeting was step toward transparency: After complaints about a lack of transparency, officials with the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. met with comptrollers and fiscal leaders from seven counties to tout the work of the OTB and, finally, to answer questions. Read more

At taxpayer-funded plant in Dunkirk, ImmunityBio lays off 38 workers, state notice discloses: Just over seven months since assuming the lease on the manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, ImmunityBio has laid off 38 workers at the facility and said the structure has construction needs. Read more

Oishei Children’s Hospital president leaving for job in Florida: Allegra Jaros is leaving Kaleida Health at the end of the year for a hospital leadership position in Jacksonville, Fla. Read more

Rain, cooler temps return: Showers are expected in the morning, and it will remain cloudy in the afternoon, with a high around 55 degrees. Read more

Zeldin, Esposito state the GOP case in area stump stops: Lee Zeldin and Alison Esposito, the GOP candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, took a double team approach Thursday in their campaigns against incumbents Kathy Hochul and Antonio Delgado while campaigning in Western New York. They echoed similar themes in separate appearances that laid out the GOP case, especially calling for economic reform before the area's top business organization. Read more

With more moves this week, women now lead West Seneca’s two major political parties: Two women now lead the town's Republican and Democratic committees. And they're gearing up for battle next year. Read more

Amount of regional produce climbs on Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, with more on the way

Some of the sickest patients brought to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus have their own ideas about how hospital recovery should proceed, even when poor health choices figured into their predicaments.

“We get a lot of pushback,” said Hank Cole, who oversees food service operations at Buffalo General Medical Center, where diets low in salt, sugar and saturated fats can be standard, especially for those with cardiovascular disease.

“They want cheeseburgers and chocolate pudding and Coke,” Cole said, “and they wonder why we're not giving it to them in the hospital.”

That’s where the education starts, he said, including efforts to show that food can be as vital as medicine, especially when it involves produce and other nutritious foods grown in the region.

– Scott Scanlon

Neurosurgeon with Greek roots and broad training in the U.S. returns to WNY: Greece and Buffalo have something in common for Dr. Vassilios Dimopoulos. The neurosurgeon can’t seem to shake off either of them completely. The latest example: He returned to Western New York this summer for a new job at Invision Health. Read more

PlayAction: How Josh Allen and elite QBs deal with Minkah Fitzpatrick's robber tactics: “He’s a great player, man,” Bills No. 2 quarterback Case Keenum said of Fitzpatrick. “He’s in the right place, and then he’s at places where he’s not supposed to be, at times. But he’s making the play in those situations." Read more

Inside the Bills: James Cook stays the course through slow start to rookie season: As a second-round draft pick, there was hope that Cook would add a dynamic element to the Bills’ offense, particularly as a pass catcher. So far, that’s been slow to develop. Cook has rushed 13 times for 58 yards and caught four passes for 37 yards during the Bills’ 3-1 start. Read more

Anders Bjork wants to 'show that fire' in final days of Sabres training camp: “My main focus this summer was getting my hockey-skill confidence back and building that back up a bit,” Bjork said after practice Thursday. “I’ve noticed my game has been a little hesitant with the puck at times, which has gotten me in trouble.” Read more

• There's not a better time for horror film fans than October when movie theaters, screening rooms and the small screen program an abundance of Halloween treats. We've got a guide on what's playing and where.

• The Ellicottville Fall Festival will be held this weekend, and the head of Ellicottville’s Chamber of Commerce tells WIVB some changes are being made at the popular event. The enhancements include a food court that will offer more ethnic items. Brian McFadden shares tips for getting the most out of the festival.

• History was made in Niagara Falls on this day in 1829 when Sam Patch became the falls’ first daredevil. The 22-year-old Rhode Island man survived two leaps from a wooden platform built at the edge of Goat Island. Atlasobscura.com profiles a man described as the nation’s “first professional waterfall jumper.”

• A local family has been honoring its cultural heritage by sharing tasty recipes for three decades. To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, WGRZ’s Alexandra Rios visited the Niagara Café.

