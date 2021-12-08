Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Maybe you don't like masks – but do they work?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 8, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: Maybe you don't like masks – but do they work?
First, a disclaimer: This week’s Pandemic Lessons looks at whether masks work – NOT whether they should be mandated. If you dislike mandates, that likely means you prefer to make your own choices. Fair enough. So what do the facts indicate as being the right choice regarding masking?
They overwhelmingly indicate that it’s an effective tool for cutting spread.
Here’s a preview of what you’ll find in the latest installment of my Pandemic Lessons series:
• History illustrates the effectiveness of masking. Physicians have long used masking to prevent virus spread in hospitals. “We’ve known this from SARS,” said Cindy Prins, a University of Florida epidemiologist. “We’ve known it from influenza. We’ve known it to be true from tuberculosis as well. Some kind of barrier helps prevent other people from getting infected.”
• A new peer-reviewed study supports masking. Research by scientists from Stanford University and Yale University indicates a population-level impact on Covid-19 reduction even if less than half the people are masking. “Vaccinated or not, masks are likely to offer a beneficial layer of protection,” said Stanford infectious disease fellow Dr. Ashley Styczynski, a co-author of the study, which was published in Science magazine.
• Common sense rules. “If you’ve got a high-quality, well-fitting mask and you use it, you're going to minimize those particles getting out into the environment where they can infect other individuals,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease expert at the University at Buffalo. “Likewise ... it’s going to minimize you inhaling them.”
We also address two common critiques of masks, including the misconception that virus particles can easily slip through them, and the ill-reasoned notion that Florida is a safer place because the state is mostly mask-optional.
– Tim O’Shei
Another winter. Another spike in Covid. But why?
Erie County ranks among the 21 counties in the U.S. to report at least 50 Covid-19-related deaths since Thanksgiving.
Maricopa County, Ariz., recorded the most, 207, with Allegheny County in Pennsylvania, where Pittsburgh is located, and Oklahoma County, Okla., each reporting 50 deaths, with the other counties in between.
Erie County reported 64 deaths, which ranks seventh-highest in terms of rate: 6.7 deaths for every 100,000 population. The counties where Tulsa, Okla.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Detroit are located ranked the highest. Tulsa County reported 12 deaths per 100,000 population since Thanksgiving.
New York City reported 1.2 deaths per 100,000 population since Nov. 25.
Erie County ranked fourth among the 21 U.S. counties with at least 50 Covid-19-related deaths since Thanksgiving for the number of cases per 100,000 population. Erie County recorded 779 cases per 100,000 population for Covid-19 cases since Thanksgiving, placing it among the Michigan counties for the highest Covid-19 case rates since Nov. 25.
"We are in a red alert situation here," said Peter Winkelstein, executive director of the University at Buffalo's Institute for Healthcare Informatics.
"Our case numbers are through the roof. ... Our hospitals are full. This is not a good situation. You don't want your hospitals overwhelmed."
– Maki Becker
Poloncarz says mask mandate is making a difference, despite worsening Covid-19 numbers: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he would decide Monday whether the Covid-19 numbers in Erie County merit a move to Phase 2 of countywide restrictions to try and contain the spread of the virus. The jury is still out, but Poloncarz said that despite worsening numbers, there are reasons to be hopeful. Read more
Several hundred WNY health care workers lose jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire: Unvaccinated health care workers across the state who were previously allowed religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate have lost their jobs after a court ruling in late October eliminated the religious exemption. That includes several hundred health care workers in Western New York. While that may only be a small percentage of the region's health care employees, every little bit hurts amid staffing shortages and a hospital capacity crunch. Read more
ECC board deliberating over four finalists as search for new president winds down: Erie Community College has four new finalists for its presidency, nearly six months after rebooting an earlier search that ended with two of the three final candidates bowing out. Read more
NLRB allows Starbucks unionization effort to continue: Starbucks launched a last-minute bid to stop the unionization vote at three Buffalo-area stores, but the National Labor Relations Board voted Tuesday to allow the organizing effort to move forward. Read more
Alternatives to retrofitting Niagara Falls sewer plant would be more costly, consultant says: The 2017 "black water" incident below Niagara Falls got the city's Water Board in trouble with the state, which funded a study on how to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant. It pours cloudy treated sewage into the Niagara River every day. The study said it would cost $240 million to convert the plant's treatment system to a process that would produce clear effluent. The Water Board is trying to obtain federal infrastructure money for the project, which it says it can't afford otherwise. Read more
Negotiators eviscerate Gillibrand's military justice reforms: Early this year, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand appeared poised to win her long-fought reform plan for the military justice system. But on Tuesday, top congressional negotiators gutted it. Read more
Lockport shifts to remote learning because of frequent social media threats: After three closures at Lockport High School in a 15-day period because of social media threats, the district decided Tuesday to shift all schools and grades to remote learning for the rest of the week. It will decide Friday if the policy will continue into next week. Lockport Police and the FBI are investigating the three threats. Read more
Waking up to white: A coating of light snow that fell overnight may make roads slippery for the morning commute, says Patrick Hammer of WGRZ. More cold air will bring another round of snow showers this afternoon. Read more
Sean Kirst: Don’t just remember Pearl Harbor. Tell Ed Stone you will never forget him: Stone, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Buffalo in 1940, is one of the handful of survivors of the bombing of Pearl Harbor who are still sharing what they witnessed on that day. At 98, Stone – always vibrant and active – is living now in an assisted care facility after hurting his back, which leads to the point of today's column: This is a guy who loves his mail. If you have a second, and want a fitting way to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, you might want to send Ed a note or card. Read more
Upon Further Review: All signs after loss to Patriots point to Bills becoming unglued: The No. 1 seed in the AFC? Forget about it. At this point, the Bills are fighting for their playoff lives, Jay Skurski says. Read more
Mike Harrington: Don Granato's work-in-progress season remains tough to figure: "This is one wacky season," writes Mike Harrington. "Did you have any idea the Sabres entered the game on pace to average more goals this year than any season since 2010-11? That they were scoring more than any season when their lineup included Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart?" Read more
Observations: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen steady in goal, Sabres still lose to Ducks: Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 21 of 23 shots, but his teammates could not break through offensively in his season debut for the Buffalo Sabres as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks 2-0. Read more
• During this season of giving, three local sisters are carrying on their late father’s mission and collecting new toys to bring cheer to hundreds of children. WIVB’s Gabrielle Mediak reports on an annual ritual launched by a nonprofit group called Be a Blessing Buffalo. Meanwhile, WKBW’s Taylor Epps examines another worthy undertaking called Cookies for a Cause.
• More people than ever are gardening, reports News contributor Sally Cunningham, and many are first-time gardeners. She suggests practical holiday gifts that can be found locally.
• With only a few weeks to go before we usher in a new year, Forever Young contributor Judith A. Rucki suggests taking “fresh approaches” to 2022. They include switching up a daily routine or sprucing up your workspace.
• When French explorer Father Louis Hennepin first laid eyes on Niagara Falls 343 years ago this week, it forever changed the course of history for the natural wonder. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project reimagines the moment when Hennepin became the first European to see and describe the falls in this Heritage Moments segment.
