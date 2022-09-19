Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Is this as normal as we’re going to get?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 19, 2022

Pandemic Lessons: Is this as normal as we’re going to get?

We’re not at a perfect point.

If that existed in pandemic terms, it would probably look like 2019: A time when we could go virtually anywhere without questioning our choices – before Covid-19 was part of the public lexicon.

We’re not back in that carefree spot yet. We may never return to that place again. But restaurants, stores, theaters and schools are open. Crowds are gathering. Masks are mostly optional, and Covid-19 is often treatable.

Today, more than ever during the pandemic, we can actually feel kind of ... normal?

Right?

“People are going to be able to make some decisions for themselves,” said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist with Kaleida Health, Veterans Affairs and the University at Buffalo. “The level of risk is such that they’re willing to accept it and get back to whatever it is that they like to do.”

In this installment of Pandemic Lessons, we explore the state of our yearslong battle against Covid-19 and examine whether we’ve managed to recapture normalcy.

– Tim O'Shei

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Rep. Chris Jacobs proposes requiring licenses for buyers of semiautomatic rifles: Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park, the rare Republican who supports an assault weapons ban, plans to introduce a lesser measure today: one that would require purchasers of assault weapons to get a license. Read more

At Amherst church, Gov. Kathy Hochul mixes politics and religion: At a predominantly African American church, Gov. Kathy Hochul – campaigning for what would be her first full term as governor – on Sunday stressed her response to the Tops massacre as proof that she has delivered for the Black community and for all of Western New York. Read more

Dedication of memorial in Forest Lawn celebrates Snyder man who saved thousands of Jews during Holocaust: Tibor Baranski’s heroism still is not widely known, in part because he deflected recognition. And yet, three years after his death at age 96, he’s getting renewed attention and appreciation. Forest Lawn on Sunday, which would have marked Baranski’s 100th birthday, dedicated a new resting place for him and his wife, Katalin. Read more

Jury acquits man of attempted murder in 2020 shooting near Cheektowaga border: An Erie County jury last week acquitted a Buffalo man of all charges in connection with a shooting that happened two years ago near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border. The jury acquitted Marshawn D. Levy of attempted murder, assault and gun possession charges, said Louis P. Violanti, one of Levy's defense attorneys. Read more

2021 Orchard Park graduate fatally shot in Tampa where he attended college: Carson Senfield, 19, a University of Tampa student, was killed early Saturday morning after being shot by the driver of a vehicle who told police that he feared for his life when he fired the weapon. Read more

WEATHER

Stormy Monday: WGRZ’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms today, although the rain may stop by kickoff of the Bills’ "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Titans. High temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s and wind gusts up to 30 mph are also expected. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Villa Coffee House, a mighty menu in a tiny restaurant: “What can a two-person restaurant do for dinner? Three starters. Four mains. Two desserts. Fifteen wines and beers. One of the best meals of my life,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more

BILLS

How we see it: News staff predictions for Bills' home opener against Titans: Here is how News Bills writers project the Bills' home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night at Highmark Stadium. Read more

'We don't call him The Stallion for nothing': How Bills guard Rodger Saffold has made it 13 years in NFL: For the second consecutive game, the Buffalo Bills’ guard will face one of his former teams when the Tennessee Titans visit Highmark Stadium. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “The Borderland Music and Art Festival was conceived as a twin-day event built around a community vibe that emphasizes a casual air of relaxation over the relentless intensity of many major festivals around the country. That vibe permeated day two of the festival on Sunday,” writes News Music Critic Jeff Miers. Check out Joseph Cooke's photos from Saturday at Borderland.

• Looking to eat somewhere new this fall? Step Out Buffalo recommends these 17 recently opened restaurants.

• The 16th annual Buffalo International Film Festival, set for October, will feature more than 160 film premieres from 28 countries. Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer offers a preview.

