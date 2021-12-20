Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: How to prepare for winter's 'rough ride'? The NFL has some answers

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Dec. 20, 2021
Covid’s winter surge has already begun. What’s ahead, and what can we control?
A reporter asked Gov. Kathy Hochul last week whether she set metrics – say, a high vaccination rate or a low hospitalization number – for lifting her statewide mask mandate.
“What is your message to those small business owners that say that this is going to crush them?” the reporter asked.
Minutes earlier, Hochul had delivered a presentation describing the impending spread of Omicron and the “rough ride” New York will face this winter. Her response was terse.
“I’m just curious: Has anybody heard what I’ve said today about the situation we’re in?” Hochul said. “This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis, and people are going to die. It’s not hyperbole. That is based on the facts that are in front of us right now.”
The governor isn’t alone in her frustration. Our pandemic lives are marked by masks and restrictions, positive test percentages and hospitalization data. And now by Delta and Omicron, words that once would have made you think of a fraternity house, but now describe the Covid-19 variants that infect our reality.
Alluding to a winter surge that had already begun, Hochul warned at her news conference, “We are in for a rough ride."
In this “Pandemic Lessons,” we examine what those facts may mean for our winter.
– Tim O'Shei
[Related: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
ECC enrollment woes worsening for spring semester: A bounty of employment opportunities, fewer high school graduates, continuing pandemic-related issues and stiff competition from colleges and universities offering more online options are all reasons being cited by SUNY Erie Community College officials for an enrollment decline that threatens to get worse for the spring semester. Read more
Demolition of Great Northern grain elevator stayed; Douglas Jemal wants to buy and save structure: "I looked at that building very closely, and that building absolutely could be saved," Jemal told The Buffalo News. Jemal's interest comes as the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture obtained a temporary restraining order from a State Supreme Court justice Sunday to halt demolition. Read more
Bill inspired by Cuomo book deal would outlaw state 'volunteer' work: Assembly investigators' recent report on ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged use of senior and junior staffers to help him pen a book that netted him $5.1 million has inspired legislation – the first of many expected in the coming session to deal with Albany's many ethics loopholes. The new bill explicitly bans state officials in position of power from pressuring subordinates to help them on private dealings. Read more
Raises for Niagara County political appointees included with Covid-19 hazard pay: As it increased taxes for most county property owners Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature raised the salaries of numerous political appointees and other officials. The raises, which will be funded from American Rescue Plan money and other pandemic stimulus funds, were in the same package that included three months of $5-an-hour Covid-19 hazard pay for scores of county employees. Read more
Pegulas sell waterfront condo to fintech startup co-founder for $1.15M: Terry and Kim Pegula, the billionaire owners of a sports and entertainment empire that includes the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, sold their condo townhome in the Waterfront Village for $1.15 million, more than three years after purchasing an 11,159-square-foot mansion and sprawling property in the Southtowns. Read more
'Can we simplify this?': Latest deal with Westwood owner shrinks Amherst Central Park plan
The Town of Amherst and the owners of the former Westwood Country Club are trying, yet again, to wrap up nearly a decade of wrangling over the fate of the 170-acre golf course.
Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and Daniel Hamister, managing partner of the group that owns the property, have reached a tentative deal that scales back Kulpa’s grand Amherst Central Park proposal for the neighborhood.
Instead of a previously planned swap of town-owned land for the golf course, the parties would pursue a straightforward transaction that would see the town buy the Westwood site after the owners redevelop it into a park.
– Stephen T. Watson
WEATHER
A breezy day: Today will become partly cloudy and windy, with a high near 40. Winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected. Read more
BILLS
Full coverage: Bills get back on winning track with 31-14 victory over Panthers: The Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-14 at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Check out all of our postgame coverage here.
SABRES
Sabres dealing with more uncertainty as Alex Tuch set for debut: Finally recovered and cleared to skate in the Sabres’ top six in front of family and friends, Tuch still can’t be sure when his debut will occur. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• To have seasonal images such as the one above of snow-covered berries in Delaware Park sent to your inbox each Saturday morning, sign up for the [BN] Photography newsletter. Go here and scroll down to select the option under "Photography."
• Perhaps your last-minute Christmas shopping has you turning to Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace. “When it comes time to meet up with the seller, or if you’re the seller, law enforcement says you should do it in a safe, secure place,” WKBW’s Hannah Buehler reports.
• Picking the perfect fresh-cut tree is a yearly tradition for many at Christmastime, but have you ever considered buying a tree to not only decorate indoors but also plant outside after the holidays? It’s a possibility, Jackie Albarella explains in WGRZ’s “2 the Garden” segment.
• Speaking of Christmas trees, many Buffalo Bills fans are topping their trees with a star – star quarterback Josh Allen, that is. Ben Tsujimoto shares the display of festive fanhood.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.