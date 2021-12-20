Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: How to prepare for winter's 'rough ride'? The NFL has some answers

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Covid’s winter surge has already begun. What’s ahead, and what can we control?

A reporter asked Gov. Kathy Hochul last week whether she set metrics – say, a high vaccination rate or a low hospitalization number – for lifting her statewide mask mandate.

“What is your message to those small business owners that say that this is going to crush them?” the reporter asked.

Minutes earlier, Hochul had delivered a presentation describing the impending spread of Omicron and the “rough ride” New York will face this winter. Her response was terse.

“I’m just curious: Has anybody heard what I’ve said today about the situation we’re in?” Hochul said. “This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis, and people are going to die. It’s not hyperbole. That is based on the facts that are in front of us right now.”