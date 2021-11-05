Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Childhood vaccinations aren't just about your kid

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Nov. 5, 2021
How to think – and talk – about vaccines for younger kids
Covid-19 vaccines are finally available for elementary school-age children — but that hardly means all parents (or the kids themselves) will be leaping to get in line. Many will have questions, which is the topic of this week's Pandemic Lessons. We asked Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the vice president and chief medical officer at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, for guidance on how to think about getting your kids vaccinated, and how to talk to them about it:
• Acknowledge the obvious: The vaccine is new — and that leads to questions. More than 7 billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered around the globe, which gives medical professionals a load of information about safety and efficacy. But the timeframe is still short. “It’s new, and there’s no way you can guarantee really anything in medicine, including this,” Turkovich said. “That’s the truth.”
• Consider what we already know about vaccination. Side effects almost always emerge in the first two months following vaccination. The studies and trials of Covid-19 vaccination in children have started well outside that two-month window. “If there were significant side effects,” Turkovich said, “they would have shown up in the trials.” (In the full story, you'll read about a rare side effect that has gotten some attention, and has been handled with over-the-counter medication.)
• Talk to your kids. While it’s parents’ choice to vaccinate, children benefit from conversation with their parents and their doctors — especially given the hefty coverage and controversy surrounding Covid, masking and vaccination. "It’s also important for parents and health care providers to discuss the vaccine with children," Turkovich said. "Children often have their own questions, concerns and thoughts that should be addressed in an age and developmentally appropriate way."
– Tim O'Shei
Tentative deal reached to end Mercy Hospital strike
Catholic Health System and the union representing about 2,500 of its workers announced a tentative agreement Thursday night on a new four-year labor contract that will end a 35-day strike that idled many services at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, put about 2,000 workers on the picket line and strained the region's other hospitals in one of the most significant walkouts to hit Western New York in recent history.
"We listened to our associates and their primary concerns were market-competitive wages and increased staffing," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said. "These new contracts address both and more. We are ready to welcome our caregivers back to Mercy Hospital."
In a joint statement, Communications Workers of America District 1 Vice President Dennis Trainor and Area Director Debora Hayes credited the "determination and fighting spirit" of their members.
"Our members, the frontline nurses, technical, service and clerical workers at Catholic Health, made incredible sacrifices over the last five weeks to stand up for high-quality patient care in Buffalo, and this tentative agreement is a tremendous victory that sets new standards in care for the region," their statement read.
– Jon Harris
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Poll worker pre-stamped ballots with Byron Brown's name, but no proof of widespread fraud: The Erie County Board of Elections dismissed a team of poll workers Tuesday after receiving an allegation of a ballot that was pre-stamped for Mayor Byron W. Brown on Buffalo's West Side. And while the Erie County District Attorney's Office is investigating the matter, a county elections commissioner and both the Brown and India Walton campaigns say there is no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the hotly contested race. Read more
Erie County Water Authority rates rise again as agency plans ambitious upgrades: Despite supply shortages and rising costs, the Erie County Water Authority is pushing forward with $76.2 million in additional infrastructure spending – its largest one-year total – as part of the public agency's adopted 2022 budget plan. That means higher costs to rate payers. Read more
As Hochul visits Puerto Rico, Benjamin legally serves as acting governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul joined a who's who of Democrats – including some who want to be elected governor in 2022 – in Puerto Rico Thursday. Among those not making the annual trip: Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. He gets to stay home in New York State and, legally speaking, serve as acting governor while Hochul is away until sometime this weekend. Read more
Bank on Buffalo's new president steps into the spotlight: After 25 years in banking, Michael Noah has been thrust into a starring role. Noah was named president of Bank on Buffalo, and he's looking to keep the bank on an aggressive growth path. Read more
WEATHER
Cold but sunny: After a chilly start, today will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid- to upper 40s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
BILLS
PlayAction: Bills' larcenous D next up in the education of Trevor Lawrence: It’s a common story. Young quarterbacks with elite talent need to learn what throws they can get away with – and what they can’t get away with – against tighter passing windows and more talented defensive backs in the NFL. The Bills will try to take advantage of this trend the next couple weeks against Jacksonville rookie Trevor Lawrence on Sunday and either Mike White or Zach Wilson of the New York Jets on Nov. 14. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: The Eichel deal is done and the return is decent. Time to move on: The denials of coach Don Granato notwithstanding, the looming Jack Eichel trade was becoming a growing distraction with every rumor that ESPN was putting out there, Harrington says. The ex-captain is gone, ready to roll the dice on his career for the Golden Knights after he gets the neck surgery he needs that no NHL player has had and the Sabres would not approve. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Older Americans who eat most of their meals alone are more than twice as likely to feel lonely than those who eat with others. That isolation causes seniors to skip more than 20% of their total meals each year. Home Instead has tips to help, Scott Scanlon shares in Refresh Takes.
• "Great Gardening" columnist Sally Cunningham calls leaves a treasure – a major source of organic matter. Rather than raking them to the curb, she suggests several methods that may save you from giving away such a valuable commodity.
• Do you have an eye for snow? If so, you could be of assistance to the National Weather Service, which put out a call for volunteers to track precipitation using some basic training and equipment to help the agency better track rainfall, snowfall and hail.
• Veterans Day is next week, so it’s an especially important time to recognize groups that support those who served. WKBW’s Jeff Russo spotlights the work of WNYHeroes, which has a goal of “helping to eliminate the hardships that many veterans face when moving from combat back to civilian life.”
