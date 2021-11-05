Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Childhood vaccinations aren't just about your kid

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 5, 2021

How to think – and talk – about vaccines for younger kids

Covid-19 vaccines are finally available for elementary school-age children — but that hardly means all parents (or the kids themselves) will be leaping to get in line. Many will have questions, which is the topic of this week's Pandemic Lessons. We asked Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the vice president and chief medical officer at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, for guidance on how to think about getting your kids vaccinated, and how to talk to them about it:

• Acknowledge the obvious: The vaccine is new — and that leads to questions. More than 7 billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered around the globe, which gives medical professionals a load of information about safety and efficacy. But the timeframe is still short. “It’s new, and there’s no way you can guarantee really anything in medicine, including this,” Turkovich said. “That’s the truth.”