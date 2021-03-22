Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Can we look forward to summer? Please?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 22, 2021

When it comes to curbing the virus, 'we still have a mountain to climb'

Spring is here, the sun is cutting through the clouds, a school break is on the horizon, and events are being planned for June, July and August. All of that has us thinking summer ... and wondering:

Is it actually OK to look forward to summer? Can I feel good about it? Or should I prepare myself for disappointment?

For this week's Pandemic Lessons, I drew from my conversations with several doctors and infectious disease experts to deliver the answer:

Yes, you can – but be careful. Summer could be good, but the key is carrying that success into the fall and winter.

We have the statistical trends (vaccinations: up; virus: down) to make this work. We also have the tools: vaccines (assuming supplies go up) and solid knowledge, after a year-plus, of how the virus spreads.

But we have foes, too. One, of course, is the virus – especially variants. The other is us. We can have the shots and the smarts, but they only matter if you use them.