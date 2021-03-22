Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Can we look forward to summer? Please?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 22, 2021
When it comes to curbing the virus, 'we still have a mountain to climb'
Spring is here, the sun is cutting through the clouds, a school break is on the horizon, and events are being planned for June, July and August. All of that has us thinking summer ... and wondering:
Is it actually OK to look forward to summer? Can I feel good about it? Or should I prepare myself for disappointment?
For this week's Pandemic Lessons, I drew from my conversations with several doctors and infectious disease experts to deliver the answer:
Yes, you can – but be careful. Summer could be good, but the key is carrying that success into the fall and winter.
We have the statistical trends (vaccinations: up; virus: down) to make this work. We also have the tools: vaccines (assuming supplies go up) and solid knowledge, after a year-plus, of how the virus spreads.
But we have foes, too. One, of course, is the virus – especially variants. The other is us. We can have the shots and the smarts, but they only matter if you use them.
“While we have learned an incredible amount, and we will continue to move forward with vaccination as a tool to fight the virus, we still have a mountain to climb,” said Dr. Christina Mack, an epidemiologist with the health research and data company IQVIA and consultant for the National Football League.
Where are we on that climb? With about 25% of New Yorkers having received a single vaccine dose, and 13% fully vaccinated, we're still ascending.
– Tim O'Shei
POLITICS
Reed to pass on governor's race, reelection to Congress amid sex harassment allegations: Rep. Tom Reed, stung by the sexual harassment allegations of a former Washington lobbyist, will not run for either governor or reelection to the House of Representatives next year. Read more
Meet the man who will run New York Assembly's impeachment investigation of Cuomo: Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat, runs the Assembly committee that is running the investigation of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that may – or may not – lead to the impeachment of the third-term governor. Who is Charles Lavine? Read more
WNY lawmaker says state mobile sports betting revenue should boost youth sports: The $1.9 trillion federal pandemic stimulus earmarks $12.5 billion to help New York State close a hole in the 2021 state budget plan, but that still comes up $5 billion short of a balance. Lawmakers are looking to mobile sports betting to help close that gap, and state lawmaker Monica Wallace wants some of the revenue to go to youth sports and recreation. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cuomo reports New York vaccination rate exceeds 25%: According to the governor, with more than 7.5 million doses administered, the state maintains a healthy pace that will speed up again during midweek when a new allocation of vaccine arrives. He also announced Sunday that pharmacies can now give vaccine doses to those over age 16 with underlying health conditions. Read more
As restoration continues at South Buffalo church, more one-of-a-kind Celtic art is revealed: The Celtic murals completed in 1920 by Danish artist Frode Rambusch inside the former Holy Family Church on South Park Avenue – now Our Lady of Charity Parish – were painted over in the 1960s. Now Swiatek Studios, a leading church and theater restoration company in Clarence, is bringing them back. Read more
Search and rescue teams stress safety as water recreation season opens: One side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was a boom in the use of local waterways last year, especially by new kayak and canoe owners and renters looking for socially distanced outdoor recreation. But that also caused an increase in water rescues. Read more
WEATHER
More 60s, sun: If you liked Sunday's weather, you're in luck: WGRZ's forecast for today calls for a high in the mid-60s and more sunny skies. Read more
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Buffalo Police Department unveils online tool for reporting crimes: Citizens can now file a police report online for certain crimes without having to call 911 and waiting for an officer to respond. The initiative is designed for crimes in which the victim or complainant does not know who the suspect is. Read more
Alleged verbal promise at issue as Niagara Falls enforces residency law on police officers: Two high-ranking Niagara Falls police officers have decided to retire, and a third accepted a demotion from lieutenant to patrolman, rather than comply with a city law requiring employees to live in the Falls. Two other members of the Niagara Falls Captains and Lieutenants Association have decided to go through disciplinary hearings over the matter. Read more
John Askey to retire after 14 years as Amherst police chief: The Town of Amherst is looking for a new police chief now that John C. Askey is retiring after serving since 2007 in the job his father held before him. Town officials are interviewing three Amherst police captains and expect to name a replacement at the April 5 Town Board meeting. Read more
BILLS
Rest of AFC East uses free agency to play catch-up with Bills: Here’s a closer look at what the rest of the AFC East has done in free agency so far. Read more
SABRES
Goalie Linus Ullmark to join Sabres on three-city, four-game road trip: Ullmark has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since Feb. 25. Read more
Dan Girardi's coaching a 'fresh perspective' for Sabres' struggling defensemen: Girardi, who was elevated to interim assistant coach upon Krueger’s firing, will make his NHL coaching debut when the Rangers host the Sabres on Monday. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• This season of “American Idol” not only has a local contestant but also one with a heartwarming backstory. WGRZ’s Danielle Church shares how Spencerport teen Brianna Collichio battled cystic fibrosis and went from TikTok sensation to golden ticket recipient.
• Dyngus Day is fast approaching, so Step Out Buffalo decided to salute the area’s best Polish cuisine, including, of course, pierogi. “Fortunately for us, Buffalo boasts a plethora of places serving those pillowy pockets of cheesy, potatoey heavenly goodness,” writes Naomi Sakovics in sharing 12 eateries to enjoy.
• Those who frequent North Buffalo will soon have a new spot to enjoy a cold beer and bite to eat thanks to a familiar restaurateur. Coming soon to Hertel Avenue is Moor Room, whose co-owner, Mike Shatzel, runs the Moor Pat in Williamsville, Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer reports.
• If the arrival of spring and warmer weather has you preparing to plant your garden, Jackie Albarella has some advice you should consider. In WGRZ's "2 the Garden" segment, Albarella shares an easy method to space out seeds.
