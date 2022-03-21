Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: As the Covid-19 decline slows, who do we still need to protect?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 21, 2022
People who are immunocompromised remain at risk of Covid-19
Forgetting about Covid-19 is easy.
Cases are low. Masks are (mostly) off. Restrictions are largely gone. Warmer weather is coming, and with it – we hope – better times.
But there’s a group of people who can’t simply let it go. Not now, not in the summer breeze. Not ever.
For people who are immunocompromised, living with Covid-19 is a prerequisite for truly living life in the open.
“Those are people who have to still have that additional level of precaution,” said Dr. Brahm Segal, an infectious diseases specialist at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, “because they do remain at risk.”
This week’s Pandemic Lessons details the steps each of us can take to help the most vulnerable among us and guard against a dramatic rise in infections.
– Tim O'Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York State reach seven-month low: A total of 900 New Yorkers – including 64 in Western New York – remained hospitalized with the virus, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday, which is the lowest number of hospitalizations since Aug. 2. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Blinken defends U.S. response to Ukraine invasion – and boasts of a broad international vision: Amid the greatest international crisis in years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a handful of Washington reporters for local news outlets last week to deliver a message larger, even, than the Ukraine War: that there is no way to shield America from the wider world. Read more
Erie County officials lay groundwork for changing overtime pay policy for appointees: It was one thing for elected Erie County leaders to question how much overtime compensation top political appointees were receiving while the Covid-19 health crisis was raging. But with the public health crisis winding down, more elected county leaders are saying it's time to consider limits on how much overtime pay – if any – nonunion political appointees are entitled to get. Read more
West Side farmers market to feature produce from Orchard Park collective: With the help of a three-year, $477,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Providence Farm Collective is planning to open a farmers market on Saturdays from June to October on Grant Street, close to where many of the farmers reside. Read more
'Great to be back': Buffalo celebrates return to normalcy at St. Patrick's Day parade: The beer was flowing, the horns were blowing, the colors were showing and the smiles were glowing, as Buffalo turned out to celebrate the Irish in the best way it knows how – with the return of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. Read more
Suspect challenges police search, statements in brutal sex assault case in Buffalo: Attorneys for Bryam D. Bassett argued in Erie County Court that police illegally entered the Riverside apartment and exceeded their authority once inside. They also are challenging the admissibility of statements Bassett allegedly made while in custody. Read more
City policy for reimbursing former homeowners after foreclosure may be turned into law: Buffalo lawmakers are exploring codifying a policy, begun in 2019, that reimburses former homeowners after their properties are sold at foreclosure auctions instead of sending any surplus funds to the state. Read more
WEATHER
Mostly dry Monday: Increasing clouds and a high around 50 are forecast for today by WGRZ. A few rain showers are expected this evening. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Peking Quick One, making Northern Chinese part of Tonawanda: “As other businesses came and went in the plaza between Brighton and Eggert, the restaurant at 359 Somerville Ave. has been a steady beacon of Northern Chinese home cooking with an excellent Chinese-American program,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it: Even before the first Kaleida patient tested positive for Covid on March 16, 2020, the region's hospitals already were on a financial tightrope, recording a deficit of $18 million in 2019. Covid made it worse. A lot worse. Read more
Cincinnati developer seeks final approval for Main Street Lofts project: The project would bring a new five-story building to Buffalo’s Masten Avenue area. All of the 147 units are designated for households earning 60% or less of the area median income, financed by low-income housing and brownfield tax credits and other sources. Read more
Firm that bought Dorsheimer House buys second prominent WNY property – in Orchard Park: Two executives of California-based Crux Wealth Advisors – Travis Alexander and Chris Campbell – have acquired a two-story brick building at 6506 E. Quaker Road, with a rounded façade that wraps around the corner of East Quaker and North Buffalo Street at the Four Corners intersection. Read more
[Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter: The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox five days a week.]
BILLS
Harrison Phillips' letter to Buffalo: ‘This isn’t a goodbye’: Phillips is saying goodbye to the Bills after four seasons, but not to Buffalo. Here's his letter to Buffalo, as told to Katherine Fitzgerald. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Rasmus Dahlin's overtime goal sends Sabres to win in Vancouver: Dahlin scored the game-winning overtime goal that sent the Sabres to a 3-2 overtime win Sunday night in Rogers Arena. Read more
Sabres could be busy before the deadline after trading Robert Hagg to Florida: The Sabres took the ice in Rogers Arena Sunday night with seven pending unrestricted free agents, including four who have drawn varying levels of interest from contending teams around the NHL: Craig Anderson, Cody Eakin, Colin Miller and Mark Pysyk. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The loudest cheers at NCAA Tournament games Saturday at KeyBank Center weren’t for an electrifying dunk or buzzer-beating shot. They were for Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, who was shown on the Jumbotron sitting in a suite.
• The Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market will return to the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence through Easter, organizers announced Sunday. Here are the details.
• An East Aurora woman climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for a good cause. Lauren Molenda raised more than $25,000 for Girls Education Collaborative, WGRZ’s Lauren Hall reports.
• Looking to try a new restaurant this spring? Step Out Buffalo recommends 15 in this guide.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.