Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: As the Covid-19 decline slows, who do we still need to protect?

Erie County officials lay groundwork for changing overtime pay policy for appointees: It was one thing for elected Erie County leaders to question how much overtime compensation top political appointees were receiving while the Covid-19 health crisis was raging. But with the public health crisis winding down, more elected county leaders are saying it's time to consider limits on how much overtime pay – if any – nonunion political appointees are entitled to get. Read more

West Side farmers market to feature produce from Orchard Park collective: With the help of a three-year, $477,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, the Providence Farm Collective is planning to open a farmers market on Saturdays from June to October on Grant Street, close to where many of the farmers reside. Read more