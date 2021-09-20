Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Are we headed for a vaccinated-versus-not existence?

FOOD & DRINK

Watch now: Look inside Clarksburg Cider: Clarksburg Cider, which began distributing its hard cider in the spring, opened a taproom this summer on 17 acres in Lancaster. Bryan LeFauve and Michael Robb own the business that relies on New York State apples and more local products. Enjoy Mark Mulville's photos in getting a sense of the space. Read more

POLITICS

New York's fiscal picture improving, but with much still to worry about: The Hochul administration is reporting that revenues to the state are running sharply higher than predicted back in the spring, enabling it to put aside money for everything from pay raises for state workers to lowering borrowing for capital programs. The question for the administration, and any stakeholder that relies on the state budget for funding, is a simple one: Will the good times last? Read more