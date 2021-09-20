Good Morning, Buffalo: Pandemic Lessons: Are we headed for a vaccinated-versus-not existence?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Sept. 20, 2021
What are the implications of strict vaccination rules?
President Biden has imposed a series of vaccination orders that could impact 100 million Americans. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first month as New York’s chief executive, issued or advocated vaccination and masking orders that encompass broad swaths of health care professionals and virtually every educator and child care worker in the state.
And now the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres are in on the vaccination action, too. If you want to attend a football game at Highmark Stadium, or a hockey game or concert at KeyBank Center, you need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October. That announcement was made last week, and followed within days by a similar announcement from Shea’s Performing Arts Center: If you want to go to a show, you’ve got to get a shot.
With the pandemic showing no signs of quelling, similar announcements are likely to follow in the coming weeks and months. That will broaden an already noticeable chasm between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. We explore the implications of that in this week’s Pandemic Lessons.
– Tim O'Shei
Archeological dig at Michigan Street Baptist Church site allows community to sift through history: "What we are doing is uncovering artifacts that represent the home of Peyton Harris, who was one of the founding members of the church," said Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, chairwoman of the Buffalo Niagara Freedom Station Coalition. Read more
Depew man accuses volunteer firefighter of disclosing private medical info at party after emergency call: Jake Szymanski said in a lawsuit against Bellevue Fire Department that one of the department’s first responders revealed “personal and sensitive confidential medical information” about him at a party shortly after an emergency call at Szymanski’s home on Nov. 21, 2020. Read more
School officials relieved to get state help to deal with bus driver shortage: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday announced moves to make it easier and quicker for schools to hire people who hold a commercial driver's license to ease a severe shortage of school bus drivers. Read more
New lawsuit seeks change in Amanda Wienckowski's cause of death: The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in 2009 that the 20-year-old, whose body was found frozen, naked and upside down in a garbage tote, died from an accidental drug overdose. The latest analysis of the county's findings came earlier this year, and has been followed by a new lawsuit filed by Wienckowski's mother, who believes her daughter's death was a homicide. Read more
WEATHER
Summer’s last gasp: Today will be sunny with a high in the low 80s, but cooler temperatures are on the way, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside Clarksburg Cider: Clarksburg Cider, which began distributing its hard cider in the spring, opened a taproom this summer on 17 acres in Lancaster. Bryan LeFauve and Michael Robb own the business that relies on New York State apples and more local products. Enjoy Mark Mulville's photos in getting a sense of the space. Read more
POLITICS
New York's fiscal picture improving, but with much still to worry about: The Hochul administration is reporting that revenues to the state are running sharply higher than predicted back in the spring, enabling it to put aside money for everything from pay raises for state workers to lowering borrowing for capital programs. The question for the administration, and any stakeholder that relies on the state budget for funding, is a simple one: Will the good times last? Read more
On the endorsement front, Buffalo Council members say little in a noisy mayoral contest: Three Common Council members actively support Byron Brown. No one from the Council has endorsed India Walton, at least not yet. They're either taking a wait-and-see approach, or they're not bothering to come out one way or the other because they don't see their preference making a difference to voters. Read more
BILLS
Jason Wolf: Bills still the team to beat in AFC East; thrash Dolphins without Josh Allen at his best: The Bills proved two things on the way to a 35-0 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins. First, they remain the team to beat in the AFC East. Second, the Bills are capable of dominating when Allen isn’t playing his best. Read more
Postgame coverage: The complete wrap-up of the Bills' 35-0 win in Miami: Don't miss all of our coverage of the Buffalo Bills' 35-0 win over Miami in Week 2! Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• We’re all familiar with the crisp air and seasonal drinks that foreshadow the coming of fall. To help kick off the season, check out these festivals celebrating the harvest and all things autumn.
• The latest Ken Burns documentary, “Muhammad Ali,” premiered Sunday on PBS, and News TV Critic Alan Pergament notes there’s a local tie. Clarence High School graduate David McMahon and his wife, Sarah Burns, co-wrote the four-part series, which continues tonight.
• Have you ever jumped through a table during a Buffalo Bills tailgate? If so, that experience could help you earn some cash from Amazon. WGRZ shares that Amazon is seeking “authentic” fans for a commercial to be filmed in October.
• “Buffalo has a thriving restaurant scene, many of which are oldies but goodies that have secured their reputations as area mainstays,” according to Step Out Buffalo. The website names 22 “classic” Western New York restaurants to “visit again and again.”
