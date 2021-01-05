Good Morning, Buffalo: Pancho Billa's family reacts to Josh Allen in his 'Pancho's Army' jacket

Have you checked out the new Buffalo News store? Prints of commemorative front pages like " Beasts of the East " (1995) and " Fandemonium " (1988), plus the Dec. 20, 2020, AFC Championship front page poster. Shop Now >>

Holiday surge keeps Erie County orange; state helps state nursing homes, threatens hospitals over vaccine delays: Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said hospitals may be fined or lose out on further allotments of the Covid-19 vaccine if they don't distribute their existing allocations by the end of the week. Cuomo also announced that the state will help to distribute the vaccine at nursing homes across New York. Meanwhile, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has been lobbying the state to allow the county to move back from its orange zone classification to a less-restrictive yellow zone designation. Read more