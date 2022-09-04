Good Morning, Buffalo: Paladino seeks information about votes in primary in apparent effort to challenge his loss

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 4, 2022

Paladino seeks information about votes in primary in apparent effort to challenge his loss

Carl P. Paladino's congressional campaign wasn't kidding when it said it would go looking for "irregularities" in the Aug. 23 Republican primary that apparently ended with GOP State Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy's come-from-behind victory.

Paladino last week sent Freedom of Information Law requests to several county boards of elections in New York's newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District, seeking detailed documentation about the votes cast in the primary and much, much more.

Asked why he was seeking that information, Paladino, in a phone call, said: "This is a matter involving litigation. I have no comment to you." He then hung up the phone.

None of the three county Board of Elections officials reached for this story said they had been served with a lawsuit from Paladino. But Paladino's request for information appears to be a precursor to the kind of election challenge that then-President Donald Trump waged in late 2020 when first arguing that he won that year's election.

It's back to school time. Before waving goodbye to the kids, here are 5 things you need to know: No more quarantines, no more masks – it almost seems like pre-pandemic times in schools this year. Some students went back to school last month, and the rest will return by Wednesday. While there will be an emphasis on catching students up to where they should be academically, just as much attention will be paid to their emotional well-being. Read more

Updated Covid-19 boosters are arriving soon. Here's what you should know: Federal regulators this week authorized updated coronavirus boosters that match the circulating variants that are causing illness. The boosters will be available at local health providers within days, and some pharmacies already are scheduling appointments. Read more

Monkeypox vaccine clinic to be held Friday at Delavan Grider Community Center: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have been exposed to the virus or are at high risk of being exposed to the virus get the vaccine. That includes men who have sexual contact with other men. Read more

Buffalo lawyer plans Food Equity Summit to lead in closing ‘grocery gap’: Kevin Gaughan wants the city to lead a national conversation about how to close the "grocery gap" in East Buffalo and other minority urban communities. Gaughan is organizing a Food Equity Summit to be held in Buffalo Oct. 16 to examine the problem and what Buffalo can do and is doing to solve it. Read more

Why it fell to a corrections officer to deliver a baby inside a Niagara County jail cell

Nurses and corrections officers at the Niagara County Jail knew inmate Samantha Waterstram was pregnant. But the due date was weeks away when, on July 16, Waterstram started feeling abdominal pains and then what she clearly recognized as labor pains. This wasn't Waterstram's first baby, and she was confident this one, like her others, was coming fast.

A nurse thought otherwise. She took some vital signs, timed the contractions and felt them by placing her hands on Waterstram. The nurse chalked it up to false labor pains. Waterstram remained in her cell.

Roughly an hour later, Waterstram gave birth in her cell to Antonio. A corrections officer received the newborn and tended to him when he turned blue.

The Buffalo News examined jail reports and interviewed Waterstram to tell the story of why the inmate had to give birth in a jail cell when the medical team had plenty of time to get her to a hospital, which has greater resources to respond to emergencies.

Occasional showers: Today will be cloudy with occasional showers and a high in the lower 70s. Read more

At National Buffalo Wing Festival, a chance for out-of-town operators to gain exposure in a big way: Of the more than 20 wing and food vendors at the two-day festival that wraps up today at Highmark Stadium, nearly half are from outside New York and get to compete for awards at a festival that attracts thousands of attendees, as well as national attention by virtue of being held in a city that knows a thing or two about wings. That kind of increased exposure also can help business and bring larger opportunities when wing entrepreneurs head home. Read more

Position by position preview: Improved Bills will need to be better vs. tough competition: "The Buffalo Bills look better than a year ago, thanks to upgrades in free agency and the draft. They’re going to need to be better in 2022," writes Mark Gaughan. How much better can the Bills get this season? Here’s a preview of each position unit and the prospects for improvement. Read more

Bills fans want to be all in, but there's always that fear of heartbreak: Love them a little or love them a lot, the Bills are one of the most maddeningly heartbreaking, yet alluring, franchises in all of pro sports. Read more

Bills tight end Dawson Knox shares message for late brother Luke on social media: Bills tight end Dawson Knox took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message for his brother, Luke, and thanked those who had offered love and support following Luke's death at age 22 on Aug. 17. Read more

• As the Bills prepare to head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Thursday, their fans in Southern California are readying to kick off the season in true Bills Mafia style, WGRZ’s Rob Hackford reports. That includes a Labatt delivery worth over $20,000.

• Speaking of the lead-up to Thursday’s season opener, Harpo, a sea lion at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, has earned the ire of Bills fans. In a video posted on the NFL Twitter feed, Harpo had to select the winner of the game by choosing between a Bills helmet and a Rams helmet. Harpo picked the Rams. Isabel, the youngest of the sea lions at the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, came to the rescue.

• Pumpkin spice season has officially arrived at coffee shops throughout the region. Beer drinkers can also enjoy a taste of fall. Community Beer Works on Friday released its Pumpkin Spice Whale, WKBW’s Imani Clement reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 15.

There will be no Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter Monday. Have a safe and happy Labor Day!

