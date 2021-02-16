Good Morning, Buffalo: Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York

Covid-19 court case heats up over mask mandate at Orchard Park gym: Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero last year drew national attention over his opposition to pandemic restrictions, and he won a favorable early court ruling in his lawsuit against the state. But recent filings by the New York State Office of the Attorney General show he's now under the threat of a potential new court order that could affect his business. Wearing masks – or, as the state alleges, not wearing them – has moved to the forefront of the case. Read more

[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT