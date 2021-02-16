Good Morning, Buffalo: Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 16, 2021
Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York
In the 23 weeks I’ve been charged with writing up a weekly column on local Covid-19 metrics, I haven’t had much occasion to share good news. That might finally – cautiously! – be changing. The pace of vaccinations is ramping up across the region, while new infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all slowed.
Over the seven-day period ending Monday, average daily vaccinations increased to 5,656 – or roughly enough, at current rates, to immunize every adult in the region within a year. Meanwhile, new daily cases have fallen by more than a third since Jan. 1, and the region’s current hospital census – 280 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday – has fallen to its lowest point since November.
These two trends point to an eventual emergence from the pandemic, and are definitely reasons for optimism. That said, vaccine supplies are still constrained, new variants are still circulating and new patients are still getting sick. This thing isn’t anywhere near over yet.
– Caitlin Dewey
Cuomo concedes lack of transparency in nursing home Covid-19 crisis: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that his administration should have released more information sooner about the Covid-19 crisis in state nursing homes, and its failure to do so created “a void” that he said was filled by conspiracy theories. Cuomo said the decision to send Covid-19 patients from hospitals back to nursing homes was done at a time that the state was obsessed with the demand for hospital beds and experts believed the virus could not be spread by people with no symptoms. Read more
Could the pandemic lead to the end of snow days? This could be the case now that students and teachers have grown accustomed to distance learning. For now, Clark Godshall, the Orleans/Niagara BOCES superintendent, believes most districts will call a traditional snow day. "I think the philosophy is there’s nothing like a good old snow day, especially to relieve the stress that everybody’s enduring under this Covid,” he said. Read more
Covid-19 court case heats up over mask mandate at Orchard Park gym: Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero last year drew national attention over his opposition to pandemic restrictions, and he won a favorable early court ruling in his lawsuit against the state. But recent filings by the New York State Office of the Attorney General show he's now under the threat of a potential new court order that could affect his business. Wearing masks – or, as the state alleges, not wearing them – has moved to the forefront of the case. Read more
Lawsuit: 'Negligent' care led to fatal fall of Emerald South nursing home resident: William Strasner, 87, fell to his death while trying to escape out his third-floor window from the dementia unit at a troubled Delaware Avenue nursing home in 2018. Now, his nephew is seeking damages for the negligent and wrongful death of his uncle, according to attorney Don Chiari. The lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center that identifies the defendants as Long Island couple Benjamin and Judy Landa and companies they were associated with in the ownership and operation of the now-shuttered facility. Read more
Amherst loses appeal of $750,000 injury award: An appellate division ruling upheld the award against the town stemming from a motor vehicle accident on Wehrle Drive a decade ago. Kori Grasha said she developed painful, daily headaches and required arthroscopic shoulder surgery following the three-vehicle chain-reaction crash involving a town pickup truck. Read more
A major winter storm whips through WNY, dumping 7 to 14 inches of snow overnight: A major winter storm affecting much of the United States arrived in Western New York Monday night. It was forecast to bring blustery conditions and an estimated 7 to 14 inches of snow to the Buffalo metro area. Here's what to expect in the next 36 hours.
Meet Appetit, the Buffalo-grown delivery service that's helping restaurants: A food delivery service that lets restaurants keep $10 for every $10 order instead of taking up to 30% as fees is attracting attention from local restaurateurs. It's not as slick as the big companies' interfaces; there's no app yet, and it takes more work to integrate into restaurant systems. But with more than 120 restaurants on the service, Appetit is widening its range, upgrading its platform, and looking for more drivers. Read more
Black Restaurant Week spotlight: Park Vue Soul Food: The Schiller Park restaurant experienced a full makeover courtesy of Discovery+ show "Restaurant: Impossible" late last year. To celebrate Black Restaurant Week, which runs through Feb. 21, Park Vue has extended its hours to give more customers a chance to see the transformation. Read more
Investigative Post: “Another Buffalo Billion boondoggle”: Officials in Genesee County have spent nearly $27 million on a huge industrial park in an “if you build it, they will come” gambit, reports Mark Scheer. “So far, no one has come.” Read more
Bills position series: Beyond Tre'Davious White, no sure thing at cornerback: What happens at No. 2 cornerback in 2021? General Manager Brandon Beane may be forced to look outside the organization in a year that salary cap space is going to be tight. Read more
Sabres observations: Makeshift defense corps struggles in 3-1 loss to Islanders: The Buffalo Sabres’ makeshift defense corps couldn't overcome its miscues during a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Read more
Mike Harrington: No fresh start and more of the same for Sabres: "The Sabres still do just enough to stub their toes, and it makes a difference on a nightly basis because there are too many good teams in the East Division," writes Harrington. Read more
• Most of us call it Fat Tuesday, but some people of Polish descent have another name for the day before Ash Wednesday: Paczki Day. The News’ Sharon Cantillon captured these photos as Mazurek’s Bakery prepared for the holiday by making fresh-baked paczki. And WGRZ examines Paczki Day from another local perch.
• NASA is providing a unique perspective on “winter along the Niagara River.” This post on the Earth Observatory website notes that Niagara Falls and the surrounding region are “earning recognition for their beauty during the winter months.”
• If someone asked you to name world leaders who have called Western New York home, Millard Fillmore and Grover Cleveland might come to mind. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo wouldn’t likely make many lists. Farmaajo, whose constitutional term as president of Somalia ended this month, moved to Buffalo in the late 1980s and attended the University at Buffalo. He later worked in local civil service jobs with the city, county and state before becoming Somalia's president four years ago today. Jeff Z. Klein of the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project profiles Farmaajo.
• The owner of a popular brew pub in the Old First Ward was first exposed to beers from different cultures after he joined the Peace Corps after college. Bill Metzger, owner of Gene McCarthy’s, shares his adventures on the Licensed to Talk podcast.