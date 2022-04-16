Good Morning, Buffalo: Over busy holiday weekend, Buffalo Niagara International Airport regains its 'vibe'

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 16, 2022

Buffalo airport seeing increased activity after Covid lull

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials running Buffalo Niagara International Airport are beginning to sense a return to near normal operations – especially this Easter/Passover weekend – after Covid-19 virtually shut down U.S. air travel. Before the onslaught of Covid-19, Buffalo airport reported normal daily totals of about 7,500 passengers. One day in June 2020 it noted 229.

But on Friday, long lines of cabs queued outside the main terminal, and families headed for Florida or other warm spots were maneuvering through security. One volunteer ambassador on the ground floor said many travelers were discovering for the first time the recently completed airport improvements, and that baggage carousel activity was brisk.

The revived pace follows loosened border restrictions inviting more of the Southern Ontario passengers that normally constitute approximately 30% of the airport's clientele, resulting in full hallways and gate lounges.

– Robert J. McCarthy

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Federal court continues to deal with Covid lawsuits: The latest case involves an unvaccinated Niagara Falls man who lost his job as a computer technical support specialist at Erie 1 BOCES in West Seneca after refusing to comply with a weekly Covid-19 testing requirement. Other recent court challenges targeted the state's Excelsior Pass and the state's isolation and quarantine procedures. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Holes in hull have tormented USS The Sullivans for years: Diesel pumps worked throughout Thursday night and reached a point of "equilibrium," in that they are pumping out as much water as is leaking into the vessel. On Friday, crews from an industrial diving company were attempting to get to areas of the ship that remain full of water and then seal up the areas once the water is removed. Read more

Audit: Lockport's bidding for facial recognition system was legal but not transparent: The Lockport City School District didn't break the law when it awarded a contract for a now-illegal facial recognition security system without competitive bidding, a state audit said Wednesday. But the district's tactics were not as transparent as they should have been. Read more

Seneca Nation members rally in Buffalo for a 'fair' casino compact: Upward of 75 people participated in the Seneca Rally for Economic Justice on Friday at Niagara Square, organized over the $564.8 million in casino revenue the state pressured the Seneca Nation to turn over last month. Tax breaks, state subsidies, investments and other incentives should be recognized a part of the negotiations, attendees said. Read more

House Ethics Committee extends probe of Suozzi stock trades: Officials said no conclusions should be drawn by the committee's extension of a probe into the congressman's handling of financial reporting requirements, but the development is expected to figure in a New York gubernatorial campaign featuring ethics as a central theme. Read more

Developer Jemal paid $50,000 toward defense of Buffalo police officers in Gugino case: "I reached out because I was worried that these two officers were not going to get a fair day in court," said Jemal. "When you look at the video of what happened, I think people dramatized the video and tried to make these officers out to be thugs, which they are not." Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: April inventory, a chilly holiday and warming in the distance: The Easter holiday weekend will feature below-average temperatures. This afternoon will bring a mostly to partly cloudy sky, but it should be dry most of the time. A 10-15 mph breeze will create a modest wind chill. Read more

BILLS

Mailbag: Never underestimate owners' willingness to play hardball: "Like anyone, I don't feel good about corporate welfare," Mark Gaughan says. "But it’s reality in cases in which giant corporations have massive political clout. Look up the tax breaks that Walmart and Amazon get from government. You can’t play hardball unless you’re willing to walk away from the table." Read more

SABRES

Alex Tuch gets his wish with a goal called by Rick Jeanneret: Tuch scored his 11th goal of the season Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues and it probably has the biggest meaning to him of any with Buffalo because it was his first one with Jeanneret at the mic. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• At St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, the congregation celebrated a Good Friday tradition of walking the Stations of the Cross throughout the neighborhood, taking turns carrying a large wooden cross to symbolize the sacrifice while celebrating the Biblical story of the Crucifixion. Go here to view Derek Gee’s photo gallery.

• From recreational cannabis talk in Orchard Park on the unofficial marijuana holiday to Western New York's House members being sanctioned by Russia, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Barring a spring blizzard in Boulder or Anchorage, Buffalo’s 95.3 inches of snowfall this season – just an inch above its annual average – may be enough to claim the unofficial title of snowiest U.S. city for the second time in four years, Jay Tokasz reports.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.