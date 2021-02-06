Good Morning, Buffalo: Over a foot of snow could pummel WNY this weekend

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 6, 2021
'A fairly long-lived event': Over a foot of snow could pummel Western New York this weekend
Buckle up, Western New York. The first big snowstorm of 2021 is in progress.
The effects of Friday's lake-effect snow warning are expected to be apparent by daybreak Saturday. The warning, which lasts into Saturday evening, is forecast to deposit as much as a foot to 18 inches of snow across the region by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
"This is going to be a fairly long-lived event," said National Weather Service meteorologist Phillip Pandolfo.
Here's a breakdown on what the weather service says to expect.
– Harold McNeil
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth but judge reserves decision on halting in-school classes: The Buffalo Teachers Federation had its day in court on Friday, but a judge reserved decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction that would stall the reopening of schools across the city. Instead, 10 witnesses spent the day testifying on behalf of either the teachers union or Buffalo Public Schools, as the two sides squared off once again – this time in a battle over whether or not it is safe to return to school. Read more
Judge temporarily lifts 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants that sued New York State: Friday’s court ruling lifts a 10 p.m. state-imposed curfew for more than 90 bars and restaurants in Erie County. State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker granted the businesses a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state from enforcing the curfew. Read more
Cuomo to hospitals with low staff vaccination rates: Use – or lose – your doses: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned hospitals here and across the state that they have one more week to administer their allocation of the coronavirus vaccine before those doses are transferred to people with comorbidities. Cuomo has repeatedly chastised hospitals with low staff vaccination rates. Area hospitals such as John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, DeGraff Memorial Hospital and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center have been among those cited in recent days. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Analysis: Why Jacobs voted to bar Greene from committees, but Reed didn’t: The vote produced a bit of a surprise locally, with Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, voting to strip GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from committees and Rep. Tom Reed, usually a more moderate Republican from Corning, voting to keep her on the Education and Budget panels. But a closer look at Jacobs' record, and Reed's, shows why they voted as they did. Read more
Cheektowaga students can save money and start college – as high school freshmen: How would you like to start training for a job in ninth grade and know you'll get free college tuition? Some high school students are doing just that through P-TECH programs. Cheektowaga Central got a $2.7 million state grant for a six-year program training students for the building trades. Read more
Discount chain Gabe’s is coming. What’s it like? Gabe's, a West Virginia based off-price chain that has been compared to TJ Maxx and Burlington, is headed for Hamburg and Cheektowaga this summer with its first New York State locations. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Food & Wine magazine calls Paula's Donuts best in New York State: The magazine, which picked a best-in-show shop in every state, singled out Paula's cannoli donut, but added that "pretty much everything they make is worth fawning over." Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Why a growing ecommerce company expanded operations in Buffalo: Kyklo, a Thailand-based data-driven, software-as-a-service company, studied nine U.S. regions before deciding on Buffalo as an expansion site. Ryan Francis, who led the search, talks with Greg Pokriki on the Bell Ringer podcast. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
How does sports 'fandom' impact our mental health? Most of us realize that the successes and setbacks of our sports teams can affect our emotions. WBFO’s Nick Lippa sits down with a psychology professor and two local sports broadcasters to talk about the impact “fandom” can have on emotional well-being. Read more
BILLS
Antoine Winfield Jr. following in dad's footsteps: “It’s very special to get here,” Winfield Jr. said of going to the Super Bowl. “It’s super hard to get here. I always talk with my dad about it. He’s like, ‘Man, enjoy it, and go out here and win it, because you never know when you’re going to go back to the Super Bowl.’ ” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Critics may pan his politics, but Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown cannot be accused of welching on a bet. This article in the Kansas City Star reports that Brown shipped 1,500 chicken wings to that city’s mayor in the wake of the Chiefs’ win over the Bills. The wager saw the two mayors vow to use their spoils to feed employees who have been fighting the pandemic, so Mayor Quinton Lucas treated front-line health care workers to a wing feast.
• Speaking of football, Demone Harris could become the first former University at Buffalo gridiron star to win multiple Super Bowls if the Chiefs are victorious Sunday, according to UB’s student-run newspaper. Harris is among seven former UB stars who have played in the Big Game, reports Alexander Brown in the Spectrum.
• Here’s a local trivia tidbit that espionage aficionados will appreciate. The man described as “America’s first spymaster” was born and raised in Buffalo. William “Wild Bill” Donovan, who created the nation's first national intelligence agency, died 62 years ago on Monday. Those who are intrigued by cloak-and-dagger deeds might enjoy this YouTube video that showcases Donovan’s colorful life.
• Pianist Eric Huebner is a prominent force in Buffalo’s classical music arena. Huebner talks with Buffalo Spree’s Jan Jezioro about the release of a new CD. He also discusses his teaching career and his role as the pianist of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, a job that has allowed him to play in some of the great music halls around the world.
