Good Morning, Buffalo: Over a foot of snow could pummel WNY this weekend

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth but judge reserves decision on halting in-school classes: The Buffalo Teachers Federation had its day in court on Friday, but a judge reserved decision on whether to grant a preliminary injunction that would stall the reopening of schools across the city. Instead, 10 witnesses spent the day testifying on behalf of either the teachers union or Buffalo Public Schools, as the two sides squared off once again – this time in a battle over whether or not it is safe to return to school. Read more