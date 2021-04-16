Good Morning, Buffalo: Out of spotlight, WNY vaccine hub plays big role in delivery and advocacy

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 16, 2021
Out of the spotlight, WNY vaccine hub plays big role in delivery and advocacy
You might not know much about the Western New York Vaccination Hub, but you should.
This small, behind-the-scenes group is responsible for the reallocation of vaccine within the region and is a major voice lobbying the state to get this region access to the vaccine it needs.
The group, which includes a medical school dean and two hospital presidents, has been coordinating the vaccine effort in Western New York since December.
As vaccine access has become more available, the hub is focusing more attention on education and outreach. But a few short months ago, when vaccine was far more scarce, it was this group that helped ensure no doses were wasted.
“We are behind the scenes on purpose," said Catholic Health CEO Michael Sullivan, "because our job is to get shots in arms.”
– Sandra Tan
The pandemic brought WNY researchers together to help the region – and the world
The top AIDS researcher in Western New York and a leading clinical trial recruiting company are among those who have joined forces to fight the coronavirus in the region – and beyond.
The researcher, Gene Morse, a University at Buffalo distinguished pharmacy professor, helped start the WNY Covid-19 Research Consortium, which helped lure emergency authorized use medical treatments into regional hospitals.
Circuit Clinical and its CEO, Dr. Irfan Khan, helped bring patient participants into those, and many other, related studies.
What they, UB and health care providers learned in the process should bolster research into all kinds of chronic and life-threatening diseases going forward.
– Scott Scanlon
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: An uneven recession leads to an uneven recovery: A year into the Covid-19 recession, some parts of the Buffalo Niagara economy still are reeling. Others are down by more moderate amounts. And economists think the recovery in the coming months will be uneven as well. Read more
House members unite to try to restore SALT deduction: About 30 lawmakers from several states and both parties joined Thursday to form the Bipartisan SALT Caucus, which has one goal: to fully restore the state and local tax deduction. Read more
Post-Skyway proposal seeks to re-create Buffalo’s past: The return of the Erie Canal on several streets? Restoration of Buffalo's first public park and the historic Canal District? They would all occur again if the Skyway is removed under a plan by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture. Read more
GOP lawmakers lambaste new state green energy assessment law: A new state law empowers Albany agencies to set assessed valuations on large-scale solar and wind power projects. Republican state legislators from Niagara County, where two large solar projects are on the drawing board despite local opposition, attack the law as a possibly unconstitutional measure that usurps local governments' property tax assessment authority. Read more
OnCore Golf caught up in Masters marketing kerfuffle: The Buffalo-based company found itself caught up in a controversy at the start of the Masters, when Gary Player's son displayed a sleeve of OnCore golf balls during a ceremony honoring the first Black player at the tournament. Fans assailed it as a marketing stunt, but OnCore insists it had nothing to do with Wayne Player's actions. Read more
Preservation Board urges denial of Voelker’s Bowling Center demolition: The Voelker family's proposal to demolish their century-old hotel-turned-bowling alley on the corner of Amherst Street and Elmwood Avenue is hitting a wall of opposition from preservationists and neighbors. Read more
WEATHER
Dreary: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine pop-up in Broadway Market compels, with bigger plans ahead: A weekly Friday pop-up in the Broadway Market is introducing favorites of Afghan cuisine to Buffalo, with dishes such as Qabuli Palaw, Bolani and Mantu. The business is owned by friends Mohamad Qasim Rahimi and Mohammad Zubair Alemyar. Read more
Chick-fil-A looks to open a new location in North Buffalo: The new location would be at the Delaware Consumer Square shopping center. Another proposal for a location in Hamburg is already pending before the Hamburg Town Planning Board. Read more
POLITICS
Walton escalates Buffalo mayoral race with complaints over speed cameras: Few topics around Buffalo prove as controversial as speed cameras in school zones, which have produced more than 100,000 citations since January. Now as promised, Democratic primary challenger India Walton is making the cameras an issue in her contest against Mayor Byron Brown. Read more
DEVELOPMENT
National décor chain latest tenant for long-delayed Station Twelve Project in Amherst: At Home plans to open its first Buffalo-area store at the former Northtown Plaza in Amherst, town officials said. The 70,000-square-foot store would go into an existing building and is a sign of progress for the Station Twelve redevelopment at the site, where construction stopped 13 months ago. Read more
BILLS
NFL draft preview: Time could be right for Bills to add a cornerback early: The Buffalo Bills have not selected a cornerback in the first three rounds during Brandon Beane’s first three drafts as general manager. Read more
Mel Kiper thinks Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is stout enough for Bills: Ojulari had an excellent season for Georgia in 2020, playing 10 games and making 8.5 sacks, which ranked eighth in the nation. Read more
SABRES
With Luukkonen on the horizon, Tokarski finally gets a win for Sabres: Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves Thursday night in the Sabres' dominating 5-2 win over the Capitals. Read more
New power broker for Sabres: Kevyn Adams calls Jason Karmanos a 'critical hire': "Everything that's going to be happening from today moving forward in our organization, Jason's going to be involved with," Adams said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• When local residents hear the words “art gallery,” many instantly think of Albright-Knox. Or perhaps Burchfield Penney or CEPA. But Western New York’s art scene is more robust than some might think. Welcome 716’s Katie Johnson looks at the region’s thriving art community and provides a list of more than 30 galleries.
• It could be a month or so before the newest residents of the Buffalo Zoo make their public debut, the general curator tells WGRZ’s Lauren Hall. Two lion cubs that were born March 7 remain behind the scenes with their mom. The zoo is expected to make announcements soon about the cubs’ genders and names.
• Punsters call it “the hobby that sticks.” Postage stamp collecting – or philately – is one of the world’s most popular collecting hobbies, reports Jerry Sullivan for WIVB. He talks with some local collectors, including a man who has been hooked on the pastime since he was 7.
• Rock City Park has always been a popular day trip destination when guests visit my cottage in Allegany County. Step Out Buffalo touts this unique attraction in Olean in its roundup of family-friendly adventures in the Southern Tier.
