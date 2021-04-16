Good Morning, Buffalo: Out of spotlight, WNY vaccine hub plays big role in delivery and advocacy

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 16, 2021

Out of the spotlight, WNY vaccine hub plays big role in delivery and advocacy

You might not know much about the Western New York Vaccination Hub, but you should.

This small, behind-the-scenes group is responsible for the reallocation of vaccine within the region and is a major voice lobbying the state to get this region access to the vaccine it needs.

The group, which includes a medical school dean and two hospital presidents, has been coordinating the vaccine effort in Western New York since December.

As vaccine access has become more available, the hub is focusing more attention on education and outreach. But a few short months ago, when vaccine was far more scarce, it was this group that helped ensure no doses were wasted.

“We are behind the scenes on purpose," said Catholic Health CEO Michael Sullivan, "because our job is to get shots in arms.”