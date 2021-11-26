Good Morning, Buffalo: Orchard Park doesn't want its marriage to the Bills to end

BPS to open playgrounds, athletic fields to residents when schools aren’t in session: Officials picked 17 playgrounds to launch the first phase of the initiative. When not in use by students, the playgrounds’ hours for the public will be 4 p.m. to dusk on weekdays, but no later than 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to dusk on weekends. Read more

You can stay fit during the holidays, even if you do it from home: If you put off exercise during the holidays, or it has become a lost art in your life, you're likely to have a less stressful and more energetic next few weeks if you change your ways. Now. Start with a 15-minute workout three times a week and build from there. Four trainers with the BAC for Women in the Town of Tonawanda will show you how. Read more