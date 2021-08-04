Good Morning, Buffalo: Options for Cuomo narrow as more Democrats join calls for resignation

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 4, 2021
Options for Cuomo narrow as more Democrats call for resignation
It was a day in New York politics that won't soon be forgotten: Letitia James, the state's attorney general, released a long-awaited report that contained, in exacting detail, damning allegations of three-term Democrat Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassing 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees.
Less than two hours later, Cuomo appeared from the governor's mansion in Albany to flatly deny any of it.
What followed the made-for-cable-news spectacle was a chorus of calls for Cuomo's resignation, led by President Joe Biden, New York Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and top officials of both parties. Though Cuomo gave no indication that he planned to step aside, whether he remains in office may ultimately not be up to him. Top Albany lawmakers signaled that impeachment proceedings, which had begun before James' report, could pick up steam.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Buffalo Democrat who stands to become New York's first female governor should Cuomo resign or be impeached, called his conduct "repulsive" but, citing the fact she would stand to be his replacement, stopped short of calling for his resignation.
In this analysis, The News’ Robert J. McCarthy says the options for Cuomo are narrowing as "his own Democrats – without equivocation – joined the chorus that could end one of the most powerful gubernatorial reigns in state history."
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County: Vast majority of Covid patients who died since April were not fully vaccinated: Of those who died from Covid-19 from April 1 to July 29, 95% were not fully vaccinated prior to becoming infected with the virus, the Erie County Department of Health reported. Read more
Higgins concerned that border Covid-19 test wait time could bring 'disaster': With the Canadian border set to open to nonessential travel from the U.S. on Monday, Rep. Brian Higgins said he's worried about the fact that the Canadian government is requiring vaccinated visitors to pass a Covid-19 test. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Ferris wheel nears completion at RiverWorks: The 90-foot-tall attraction is being built on top a 15-foot platform near the Labatt Blue-painted silos and close to the Buffalo River. Read more
Two convicted of murdering Niagara Falls store owner: Jonathan L. McEnnis and William J. Coleman each face a maximum of 75 years to life in state prison after being convicted of murdering convenience store owner Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid and committing two other armed robberies. Read more
Catholic seminary teacher admits stalking WKBW news reporter: A Hamburg man who taught at Christ the King Seminary has admitted harassing and intimidating the reporter because he was angry over the victim's reporting on the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo. Paul E. Lubienecki admitted leaving threatening voicemails for Charlie Specht, who produced investigations into the diocese’s handling of sex abuse allegations involving its priests. Read more
Ellicott loses extra-wide driveway for Allentown building: The developer had sought a zoning variance to allow it to retain an unusually wide 36-foot "curb cut" to the property at 560 Delaware Ave. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Dill pickle pizza, chicken Parm pot pie, Thanksgiving 'sundae' lead new foods at Erie County Fair: The new fair foods for Erie County Fair 2021 show considerable creativity with an ounce of restraint. They're not exactly healthy – pizza, tacos and Thanksgiving dinner are among the newcomers – but eaters can squeeze in a meal without an ensuing stomachache. Read more
BILLS
How Mario Addison's grief over loss of younger brother impacted his debut season with Bills: The pain over his brother’s loss hasn’t totally disappeared and never will. Addison, though, said time has at least dulled it. “You will never get over it. You just have to learn to live with it and that’s what I’m doing now,” he said. “I’m in a better mental state right now.” Read more
After praise from Aaron Rodgers, Jake Kumerow focuses on securing Bills' roster spot: Rodgers called journeyman Jake Kumerow the Packers’ “second-best wide receiver in training camp last year.” The high praise from Rodgers came at an interesting time for Kumerow, who is making a case for himself during training camp with the Bills. Read more
SABRES
Ex-Sabre Michael Peca joining Rochester Americans' staff as assistant coach: Peca, who totaled 176 goals and 465 points in 864 games across 14 years in the NHL, spent last season as a development coach with the Washington Capitals. He is joining the Rochester Americans' coaching staff as an assistant to coach Seth Appert. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The first female captain of the Maid of the Mist talks about her experiences, including her first full season navigating all-electric, zero-emission boats. The vessels allow passengers to enjoy their Niagara Falls adventure without engine noise or exhaust. Captain Kaitlynn McHenry chats with WKBW’s Jeff Slawson.
• When Erie County closed two dozen of its branch libraries in 2005, a passionate campaign was launched to save the library on Brighton Road in the Town of Tonawanda. In this post for WIVB, Jerry Sullivan profiles Brighton Place, “a little building with a big heart.”
• His name won’t ring a bell, but his namesake will. Lewis Falley Allen bought a plot of land that is now known as Allentown. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan says Allen’s passion for horticulture also played a role in the founding of the Erie County Fair.
• When you think of local nature preserves, Tifft, Beaver Meadow and Reinstein Woods might spring to mind. Welcome 716’s Meg Bennett notes there are a few dozen special spots in the Buffalo area where creeks, crayfish and other natural amenities are on full display.