Good Morning, Buffalo: One year later, Martin Gugino looks back and hopes he made a difference

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 4, 2021
One year later, Martin Gugino looks back and hopes he made a difference
Martin Gugino had no idea that he would be become the unwitting star of a viral video that rocketed around the world drawing millions of views and more attention to the question of what policing is supposed to be.
He says he went to Buffalo City Hall one year ago – not to cause a scene or to get arrested – but to make a point. Gugino, who was 75 at the time, believed the 8 p.m. curfew that Mayor Byron Brown had imposed after nearly a week of Black Lives Matter protests was unconstitutional.
A 39-second video shot by WBFO reporter Mike Desmond showing Gugino being pushed to the ground by a police officer made Gugino internet famous.
One year later, Gugino talked with The News’ Maki Becker. Much has happened to Gugino and to the officers involved in that incident, even as the debate about the issues of racial equity that led to the moment continue.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County Legislature to roll back Poloncarz’s emergency spending authority: Covid-19 infection rates have plummeted and vaccine is plentiful. So, Erie County legislators say there's no longer a need for County Executive Mark Poloncarz to keep his emergency Covid-19 spending powers. Read more
New record lows for single-day and 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rates: The statewide single-day positivity rate dropped to 0.44% on Wednesday. The seven-day average dropped to 0.60%. In addition, statewide hospitalizations related to Covid-19 fell below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 21. Read more
Top House Republican calls on U.S. to open border unilaterally: Rep. Elise Stefanik, a North Country Republican and co-chair of the House Republican Conference, has had it with the ongoing closure of the U.S.-Canadian border. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Stefanik said the U.S. should open its side of the border to Canadians even if Canada continues to bar nonessential travelers from entering the country. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tappo Day Club owner considered closing after rules scorned as racist: Rocco Termini, who owns the swim club in the Black Rock neighborhood where he has invested in other projects, apologized Thursday and acknowledged the since-rescinded dress code as "offensive." But Termini said he was disappointed and disgusted by charges of racism. Read more
Biden’s budget boosts Buffalo – at a price: President Biden's first federal budget proposal calls for rebuilding the breakwater that protects downtown Buffalo from flooding – and for rebuilding much of the region's aging infrastructure. But that $6 trillion spending plan comes with a record $3.7 trillion deficit. Read more
Suspect in Niagara Metals killing found in Wyoming County: A police search for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls scrapyard Thursday morning ended with a 35-year-old man being taken into custody in Wyoming County. Investigators asked for the public's help finding Matthew H. Figura Jr., who they said was considered armed and dangerous. Read more
Buffalo police officer critically injured by falling light pole during pursuit: The officer was chasing four suspects in a car when a light pole hit by the fleeing vehicle fell and pierced the patrol car’s window. The suspects were apprehended at the scene of the crash on Harlem Road and Mafalda Drive in Cheektowaga. Read more
Alan Pergament: Rich Newberg creates a love letter to Buffalo, its history and local news: Former WIVB-TV reporter Rich Newberg has spent much of his past five and a half years since retirement looking over footage of more than 70 years of local TV news coverage in hopes of convincing people how important preserving it is for posterity. Read more
WEATHER
Some sunshine returns: Cloudy skies this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance for a stray thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
The Juicery returns healthy refreshment to Delaware Park: Angelo Canna, the new owner of the Juicery in Delaware Park, cherishes his memories of the park's concessions area as a kid in the Parkside neighborhood. The restaurateur, who also owns Hooked in Williamsville and Dos on the Lake in Blasdell, explored taking over the 200-square-foot stand, where Meadow Drive meets Nottingham Terrace, from previous owner Angelo Ashker in September. Canna officially opened it in May as a quick-stop option for parkgoers. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Falls Memorial infectious disease chief was practically raised to fight a pandemic: Dr. Rajinder Bajwa grew up on a farm in the northern Indian province of Punjab, where good health meant mostly focusing on preventing communicable diseases that include cholera, foodborne illnesses and hepatitis A. He contracted malaria as a child, experiencing shakes, body aches and “the bitter taste of quinine,” he wrote in a Falls Memorial Medical Center newsletter after he was hired in 2013 as chief of infectious disease and infection prevention. He has been the hospital’s linchpin for Covid-19 prevention, treatment and vaccine programs. Read more
Surgeon who treated the mighty in Washington is back to serve his native region: Dr. Andrew Mack, a Wheatfield native, left the region a quarter century ago to pursue a medical career that brought him into service at the top U.S. military hospital and the halls of government power in Washington. He and his wife, Niagara-Wheatfield High School sweethearts, have returned to Western New York for the next chapters of their lives. Read more
COLUMNS
Discount Diva: How to give dad a great Father’s Day while supporting small businesses: The June 20 holiday is an opportunity to support small businesses while we show appreciation to dad. Samantha Christmann has a few suggestions. Read more
POLITICS
DiNoto launches sheriff candidacy with plans for guns, response team: Amherst Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto launched his independent candidacy for Erie County sheriff by proposing a special response team to help local departments dealing with spikes in crime. Read more
BILLS
Q&A: Mitchell Trubisky goes in depth on why he decided to sign with the Bills: The signing of the 2017 No. 2 pick remains one of the bigger "whoa" moments of the Buffalo Bills' offseason. "It definitely wasn't what I was expecting, but I think it will be a great part of my journey. I'm just excited to be here and be a part of this team," Trubisky told The Buffalo News. Read more
Signing of Greg Rousseau leaves just one Bills pick unsigned: The Bills announced Thursday that Rousseau agreed to terms on a four-year contract. The deal is worth a total of $11,367,075 in guaranteed money, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Sabres need to be forward-thinking with this top pick: "The Sabres landed the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft after winning the lottery for the second time in four years, but this is no slam-dunk choice," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A college student’s passion for art is transforming many backyards into colorful oases. Snyder resident Emma Baker-Terhaar is helping to pay tuition at the Art Institute of Chicago by creating personalized murals and other works on fences and garages. She tells WIVB’s Dave Greber she created 70 works last summer and expects to top the number this season. Her favorite commissions? “Crazy requests,” she replies, including a fantasy-infused fight between dragons and flamingos.
• Buffalo is home to two "freeways without futures," according to a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. A new report issued by the Congress for New Urbanism includes the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways on its list of the 15 worst city highways in the nation. WGRZ’s Ron Plants takes a closer look at the report.
• There’s a name for the 8- and 9-year-olds in Marie Stopka’s third-grade class at Holy Ghost Lutheran School in Niagara Falls. They’re bookworms – and proud of it. WKBW’s Taylor Epps says the youngsters have devoured 568 books this school year. They aim to hit 600 before they leave for summer vacation later this month.
• A museum is on a mission to "bring to life the compelling story of Buffalo’s maritime history from the Erie Canal to the boats that filled our waterways” and other nautical chapters from the city’s past, Buffalo Rising writes. Brian Trzeciak, executive director of the Buffalo Maritime Center, shares the museum’s goals in a video that is part of the Still Talking series.
Have a great weekend!
