Good Morning, Buffalo: One year later, Martin Gugino looks back and hopes he made a difference

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 4, 2021

One year later, Martin Gugino looks back and hopes he made a difference

Martin Gugino had no idea that he would be become the unwitting star of a viral video that rocketed around the world drawing millions of views and more attention to the question of what policing is supposed to be.

He says he went to Buffalo City Hall one year ago – not to cause a scene or to get arrested – but to make a point. Gugino, who was 75 at the time, believed the 8 p.m. curfew that Mayor Byron Brown had imposed after nearly a week of Black Lives Matter protests was unconstitutional.

A 39-second video shot by WBFO reporter Mike Desmond showing Gugino being pushed to the ground by a police officer made Gugino internet famous.