Good Morning, Buffalo: One nurse’s hope for healing after a year of suffering

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

As New York budget bargaining begins, which Cuomo will be in the room? Will the governor look to placate lawmakers, giving them more of what they want than in a traditional budget year in order to appease his critics? Or will he be tough-guy Cuomo, personally angered by the abandonment and sharp rebukes of so many lawmakers, especially among Senate Democrats? Read more

Highmark defends $10 million contribution in face of criticism: As part of its new affiliation, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – formerly HealthNow New York – will contribute $10 million toward improving racial and health inequities in the Western New York and Albany areas. Critics cite examples of combinations involving other health plans in New York State that produced a far bigger charitable payoff. Read more