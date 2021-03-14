Good Morning, Buffalo: One nurse’s hope for healing after a year of suffering

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 14, 2021
'I don't know how not to care'
Erin Hegarty-Snyder has her system in place: Tear open the alcohol swab. Lay it on the table next to the gauze. Place a small bandage to the right. Look up, call over to the patient.
Allow a smile. It’s been a year since she could do that.
The syringes are in a box to her right. They are already loaded with Moderna vaccines, ready for the recipients: an 80-something barber, a mid-20s medical student, a late-40s government worker. They are here at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s St. Joseph Campus, which for most of the last year, has been a Covid-19-only facility.
For Hegarty-Snyder, a registered nurse, it’s been a Covid-only year, one that has her fitfully dreaming about patients at night and clipping their obituaries from the newspaper. A year in which her stress has knotted the muscles between her shoulders and wrenched her lower back. A year that has hit the 12-month mark on a calendar, but is not nearly over.
– Tim O'Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Sean Kirst: 'It breaks you down to pieces': A year with Covid-19, in WNY: A year of writing columns on the regional struggle to cope with a landscape changed by Covid-19 resulted in hearing many tales of unforgettable Western New Yorkers – including an 88-year-old Buffalo man who lost his oldest sister to the great flu epidemic of 1918, and who now is trying to recover from a massive stroke that his family believes is a direct result of the virus. Read more
From the editor: One year and counting since we left the newsroom: “Despite the conditions, News reporters and photographers were in hospitals, at protests and taking pictures from front yards,” writes Editor Mike Connelly. “But much of what you read, on your phone or in your newspaper, was reported from kitchen tables, bedrooms turned into offices, front porches and attics. Thanks to video calls, we have seen it all.” Read more
Experts: Ransomware attack on Buffalo Public Schools should have been anticipated: Buffalo Public Schools may be the most high-profile, local school district to get struck with a ransomware attack, but such attacks aren't uncommon. In fact, when it comes to holding computer networks hostage, school districts are often sitting ducks. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
As New York budget bargaining begins, which Cuomo will be in the room? Will the governor look to placate lawmakers, giving them more of what they want than in a traditional budget year in order to appease his critics? Or will he be tough-guy Cuomo, personally angered by the abandonment and sharp rebukes of so many lawmakers, especially among Senate Democrats? Read more
Highmark defends $10 million contribution in face of criticism: As part of its new affiliation, Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – formerly HealthNow New York – will contribute $10 million toward improving racial and health inequities in the Western New York and Albany areas. Critics cite examples of combinations involving other health plans in New York State that produced a far bigger charitable payoff. Read more
Buffalo man charged in attack on Capitol officer: The world watched in horror Jan. 6 as Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was dragged down Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear. Now Thomas Sibick has been charged with assaulting the officer, and has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his Buffalo backyard, and then lying about it. Read more
With tax break request on ice, fate of $31 million Williamsville project unclear: Angelo Natale of Natale Development said he needs hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax breaks because the pandemic blew up his financial assumptions. But a backlash that followed Buffalo News reporting on the request prompted Natale to put off applying for the incentives, raising doubts whether, and how, the developer will proceed with the project. Read more
WEATHER
‘Spring forward’ with some sun: As daylight saving time begins, WGRZ’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds today before the sun sets at 7:21 p.m. A high in the upper 30s is expected. Read more
MARCH MADNESS
St. Bonaventure faces VCU for Atlantic 10 title, automatic NCAA Tournament berth: Win or lose today, the Bonnies have a solid résumé to be in the NCAA Tournament field. However, Bonaventure's exclusion from the bracket in 2016 still stings, and the Bonnies – and their fans – have no desire to leave the decision up to the committee. Read more
UB men's basketball loses to Ohio in MAC championship game, 84-69: The fifth-seeded Bobcats stunned the second-seeded Bulls by continuing an improbable run through the Mid-American Conference Tournament. Ohio used a 41-21 first half to deny UB its fifth NCAA Tournament berth since 2015. Read more
BILLS
From wasteland to wonderland: How the Bills are attracting free agents: Things are looking a whole lot brighter, which should serve the Bills well as they and the rest of the NFL enter the league's free-agent signing period this week. The legal tampering period begins Sunday at midnight. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres' winless streak reaches 10 with 3-0 loss to Penguins: The Sabres went a ninth consecutive game without registering at least 30 shots on goal. Read more
Sabres aim to 'persevere' with Jack Eichel out for the 'foreseeable future': An upper-body injury will keep Eichel out of the lineup for the "foreseeable future,” according to coach Ralph Krueger, and the Sabres’ 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night in KeyBank Center illustrated why improvement won’t be easily attainable. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• As Buffalonians mark a year of the coronavirus pandemic, take a look back at photographs from News Staff Photographer Mark Mulville that show how much things changed throughout the year.
• Although the pandemic has once again altered St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Buffalo’s Irish dancers are still finding reason to do a jig. WGRZ’s Elyse Smith reports how a couple of Irish dance schools have adapted and stayed positive to share their talents.
• An eighth-grader at Williamsville’s Mill Middle School has qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. WIVB spotlights Ayushi Sainath, whose favorite word is ethereal.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 22.
