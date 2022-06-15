Good Morning, Buffalo: One month after the Tops massacre: 'We need time. We need love'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 15, 2022

One month after the Tops massacre: 'We need time. We need love'

The slain have been buried. Wounds are beginning to mend. The big red "TOPS" sign from the front of the Jefferson Avenue grocery store has been taken down.

But on Tuesday – one month to the day since the May 14 white supremacist terror attack that killed 10 people, injured three and traumatized a community – the hurt was still raw and memories were still fresh.

The healing is just beginning.

"Words will never convey the heartbreak and pain this senseless tragedy has caused," Mayor Byron Brown said at a memorial ceremony at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street.

The event was marked with 13 seconds of silence for the dead and wounded, and a bell rang 13 times in their honor.

– Maki Becker

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

AG Merrick Garland to meet with families of Tops shooting victims during Buffalo visit today: Garland and U.S. Attorney Trini Ross will pay their respects at the site of the shooting at 10:40 a.m. After meeting with family members and survivors, Garland and Ross will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. at the Apollo Theatre, 1346 Jefferson Ave. Read more

‘Not just business as usual’: After hate crime, promises revived to create market, invest in neighborhoods: A hate crime put a spotlight on Buffalo's economically distressed neighborhoods and one of the city's more persistent problems: too few grocery options in some of its poorest areas. But in its wake, it also is leading to renewed momentum for an initiative that seeks to do something about both. Read more

Kim Pegula receiving treatment for unspecified ‘health issues,’ her family says: A statement was provided to The News as employees of Pegula Sports and Entertainment were informed of the 53-year-old's health situation Tuesday morning. The statement said the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner is undergoing medical treatment for “unexpected health issues” that began last week. Read more

Kaleida could add hundreds of jobs under state-mandated staffing plan. Labor unions looking to build on that: Kaleida Health could add more than 400 jobs at its hospitals under a state-mandated clinical staffing plan. Those hiring plans could grow even more via ongoing labor negotiations with two unions. Read more

Gillibrand’s crackdown on gun trafficking included in compromise: Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, has been pushing for federal legislation cracking down on gun trafficking since 2009 – and it looks like she'll finally get her way in the Senate's gun safety compromise. Read more

Albright-Knox to launch Marisol project: ‘A lot to look forward to’: The gallery has been awarded $100,000 by the Getty Foundation for a digital project on the late Venezuelan-American pop artist Marisol Escobar, popularly known as Marisol. The project will coincide with a retrospective exhibition of her work in October 2023. Read more

Felony charges dropped against New Era CEO, who now faces two misdemeanors: Prosecutors have lowered a charge against New Era CEO Christopher Koch from a felony to a misdemeanor and added another misdemeanor charge in Buffalo City Court. The charges stem from a May 7 confrontation between Koch and his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend outside Oliver's Restaurant in North Buffalo. Read more

Cattaraugus County man sentenced to prison for $1M in Covid-19 aid fraud: Adam Arena of Great Valley was sentenced to 5½ years in prison for stealing nearly $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Read more

Lewiston-Porter Central School has wanted a traffic light for years. It might finally happen: The state Department of Transportation has agreed to conduct a traffic engineering investigation, which will include data collection and an analysis of traffic conditions during peak hours at the property entrances of 4061 Creek Road. Read more

WEATHER

Get ready for the hottest days of the year: Today and Thursday are expected to be the two hottest days of the year yet in Buffalo, with a chance of severe weather on both days. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Rochester digital currency company to open Buffalo office with ACV co-founder at head: In his new role, former CTO of ACV Dan Magnuszewski said he is excited to "make Western New York a booming tech hub for cryptocurrency." Read more

GUSTO

A mix tape of Buffalo’s retro summer concerts from four decades: What's your favorite musical decade? Is it the 1960s and its catchy pop numbers? The '70s and its metal and Southern rock? The '80s with new wave and dance tunes? The indie rock of the '90s? Use Gusto's handy concert breakdown by decade to find your can't-miss summer shows. Read more

BILLS

Minicamp Observations: Gabe Davis looks at home as Bills' No. 2 WR: Gabriel Davis is stepping back into a starter role this season after spending most of last season backing up veteran Emmanuel Sanders at the outside receiver spot opposite Stefon Diggs. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: A dead end with the Sabres turned into Stanley Cup quests for Zach Bogosian: After not making the playoffs for the first 12 years of his career, Bogosian has had three legitimate Stanley Cup chances in short order. He won one with Tampa Bay in the Edmonton bubble in September 2020, and was part of a Toronto team that frittered away a golden chance in the first round last year against Montreal. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Daredevil Nik Wallenda returns to Niagara Falls today to commemorate his historic high wire stunt that captured the world’s attention 10 years ago today. The Niagara Independent previews Wallenda's visit.

• The Buffalo region is one of the best five markets in the nation for first-time homebuyers, according to a study by Bankrate.com. The website ranked regions across five categories, including housing prices in relation to wages. Pittsburgh and Minneapolis top the list.

• Humor can be a powerful salve during painful times. Acclaimed local artist Michael Morgulis has an exhibition at the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda titled “Humor in a Time of Grief and Disease,” Buffalo Rising reports.

• Here’s a trivia tidbit that will interest those who have ever asked, “Got a light?” A Pennsylvania community not far from Western New York is the place where an inventor started making windproof lighters. Zippo Manufacturing of Bradford, Pa., is celebrating its 90th anniversary, reports Daniella Langianese in the Olean Times Herald.

