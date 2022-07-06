Good Morning, Buffalo: On the idea board for a new Bills stadium: Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra exclusive club'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 6, 2022

On the idea board for a new Bills stadium: Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra exclusive club'

There’s more to a stadium experience than watching a football game.

True, sightlines from the seats to the field are important. But so, too, are protection from weather, space, options for buying food and beverages and other amenities.

The News’ Tim O’Shei reports that Buffalo Bills officials hope to release renderings of the next Bills stadium later this summer or by early fall, a project that is expected to cost $1.4 billion. A full design is anticipated by the end of the year.

Some early clues as to what the fan experience in a new stadium may be were dropped this spring. Click the article below to get a glimpse at seating options, amenities and other features the stadium may include.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

‘He touched thousands and thousands of lives’: Dr. Jonathan Daniels remembered as caring to peers, patients: Tributes are pouring in, particularly from the Black and brown community, for Dr. Daniels, a pediatrician who died in a fire July 4 that also killed two of his daughters. "My heart is just broken," said Tara Jabbaar Gyambrah. "It's a huge loss for the community." Read more

Shea’s revives $26M plan for five-story addition with new elevators, concessions, bathrooms: The project represents a major investment by the city's historic theater to address the needs of its aging patrons, while also offering new features and amenities that can draw more events and programs for additional revenues. Read more

Two Buffalo police officers cleared of wrongdoing in shooting: Officers Jake Michienzi and Hao Tran have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing after an investigation into the June 17 shooting of Nakeem D. Haynes of Buffalo. Read more

Grand jury clears Niagara Falls officers of wrongdoing in shooting: A Niagara County grand jury has chosen not to indict two police officers who video showed shot a man behind a Rite Aid in the city's LaSalle neighborhood on June 3. Read more

Sheriff’s office wants to start a team to ID people bent on mass violence. But money is an issue: While Erie County legislators expressed some support for the idea, they also expressed concern about the $1 million price tag. Read more

Erie Community College’s Board of Trustees approves cutting 90 jobs: ECC President David Balkin said the layoffs are necessary to help stave off a $9 million deficit for 2022-23. The jobs being cut will affect members of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) who work mostly in part-time clerical and maintenance positions at the college. Read more

Judge, once again, clears way for razing Great Northern grain elevator: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled that then-Buffalo Commissioner of Permit and Inspections James Comerford did not act arbitrarily when issuing an emergency order to demolish the 1897 brick box-style grain elevator with steel bins after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged its north wall. Read more

POLITICS

Langworthy gains backing of key House conservative group in battle with Paladino: In a sign of increasing national focus on the 23rd Congressional District, a top conservative figure in the House of Representatives has announced key support for Nicholas Langworthy in his Republican primary contest against Carl Paladino. Read more

BILLS

Bills questions: Can team keep veteran special-teams corps together?: Keeping the covering units strong will be a key objective in training camp for new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, who spent the past five seasons as the assistant coordinator. Read more

SABRES

With trio of high picks, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has 'opportunity' to continue building: Kevyn Adams, amid his third offseason leading the Sabres’ hockey operations, has spoken with other NHL teams about trade possibilities ahead of the draft July 7-8 in Montreal. He’s also preparing for the start of free agency by touching base with agents of his players who are set to hit the open market at noon on July 13. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From China and Italy, to the Grand Canyon and Grenada, signs of Buffalo Bills pride dot the globe. Step Out Buffalo has compiled a collection of Instagram photos that depict members of the Bills Mafia trumpeting their support in faraway places.

• Buffalo’s first wheelchair football league serves as a vivid reminder that sports mean more than a final score, WKBW’s Hannah Buehler reports. She notes that many league players who live with disabilities are veterans who are demonstrating their mental and physical acumen.

• If you live in West Seneca, be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that can damage fruit crops and trees. WGRZ reports that town officials say one insect was recently spotted near Sunshine Park. Experts urge people to take these steps if they spot the insect.

• The second annual Summer Freedom Celebrations will begin Thursday at Broderick Park. Buffalo Rising notes that this year’s series of events is aptly themed “Healing by the Water.” The park at the foot of West Ferry near Niagara Street was a final American stop for on the Underground Railroad for many freedom riders.

