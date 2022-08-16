Good Morning, Buffalo: On the heels of Buffalo mass shooting, more gun sales across New York State

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 16, 2022

On the heels of Buffalo mass shooting, more gun sales across New York State

The number of people trying to buy guns in New York State spiked in the weeks after a white supremacist’s mass shooting killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, data on related FBI background checks show.

Background checks were done on 48,349 prospective gun purchasers in New York in June, the largest number in a single month since March of 2021 and a 54% increase over the number of checks done in May, according to data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The spike happened as New York legislators, in the wake of the Tops shooting and another on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, considered a new package of bills aimed at making it harder to buy assault weapons, including mandating licenses for semi-automatic rifles and raising the age requirement to 21.

– Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Gov. Hochul accelerates use of NYPA funds to ‘transform’ Buffalo’s waterfront: Some of the funds will be used for projects at the Outer Harbor, Canalside, Buffalo Harbor State Park and the DL&W Terminal, along with a study for a Buffalo River Trail and parkway conversions on Louisiana and Tifft streets. Projects planned for the Outer Harbor include a splash pad and seasonal restaurant. Read more

Flip phone at the ready, Schumer savors legislative success: The U.S. Senate is usually known more for talk than action, but with the passage of several major bills in just a few weeks, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has managed to lead lawmakers in a more productive direction. His secret? His flip phone. Read more

Paladino, Langworthy spar over finances, Planned Parenthood lease: Both candidates in the GOP primary battle for the 23rd Congressional District convened Monday news conferences to air their complaints in an increasingly bitter feud. Read more

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown signs controversial reapportionment plan into law: In approving the measure, Brown said in a statement that complaints about reducing minority representation on the Council were unfounded. Read more

3 Western New York companies among first licensed to process cannabis into consumer products: Bison Botanics in Kenmore, Chocolate Delivery Systems in Buffalo and Empire Hemp Co. in Batavia were among the 15 companies awarded licenses from the state on Monday to process cannabis into consumer products for the state's emerging recreational marijuana market. Read more

Erie County DA’s Office named special prosecutor in assault attempt on Zeldin: The Erie County District Attorney's Office will prosecute the man accused of confronting Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin with a sharp object and swinging it at him during a campaign event outside Rochester in July. Read more

SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACK

Erik Brady: We are all the poorer for what happened Friday at Chautauqua: The potentiality of death and danger has breached the gates of Chautopia, writes Brady. And we, in Western New York and across the world, are the poorer for it. Read more

The Editorial Board: Protecting Chautauqua Institution should not disrupt a local ­– and global – treasure: In the end, the sad fact is that the institution will have to install policies that recognize the world it lives in. Its programming always has. Read more

WEATHER

Chance for rain: The forecast calls for cloudy skies with a chance for showers and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Nutritious, flavorful ways to make it on a limited food budget: In these inflationary, supply-chain-challenged times, some of the greatest weapons for survival on a limited food budget are recipes that turn inexpensive ingredients into sustaining dishes. Read more

At Almandi, bringing Yemeni cuisine home on Broadway: In recent years, hard-working families of Buffalo’s Yemeni community have invested in the restaurant so more people could get the homestyle dishes they love. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Ciminelli selected for third warehouse at Renaissance Commerce Park: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is proposing to build a manufacturing or distribution facility of at least 122,300 square feet, and possibly as much as 200,000 square feet, to be made available to potential tenants in the future. The 11.5-acre parcel is in a business park that is being created at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. Read more

BILLS

Optimism abounds for Bills' upcoming season at Jim Kelly's annual charity golf tournament: The Bills will enter the season as Super Bowl favorites – something that hasn’t been the case since many of those who were at Terry Hills on Monday played for the team. Read more and see photos from the event

SABRES

Tyson Kozak's developing skills aid in journey to be a Sabres prospect: Kozak tallied 34 goals and 40 assists in the regular season and 10 playoff games with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From the vibrant gondolas of the Ferris wheel to the scurrying critters in the Swifty Swine pig races, there are many picture-perfect scenes to take in at the Erie County Fair. The News’ Harry Scull spent a day at the nation’s third largest county fair and shares these images.

• The Erie County Fair isn’t the only local spot that’s brimming with photo opportunities. During his summer internship at The Buffalo News, Minh Connors explored much of Western New York and captured images that ranged from family cookouts and Canalside bike rides to solemn remembrance ceremonies. Here are some of his favorite photos.

• If you've ever wondered how Devil’s Hole State Park got its name, WIVB’s Hope Winter explores the history of this Niagara Falls attraction. She calls the park a “hidden treasure” that enlightens visitors about the region’s history and geology.

• Someone once suggested that kazoos and chocolate chip cookies have a lot in common, stating that “all you need is a mouth to appreciate either one.” WKBW’s Taylor Epps treks to Eden where the Original Kazoo Co. has been making the musical devices for more than a century.

