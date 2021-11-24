Good Morning, Buffalo: On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't.

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 24, 2021
On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't.
If you want to shop on Thanksgiving, you'll have to do it in your jammies.
Retailers are going back to the old way of doing things this year: staying closed on Thanksgiving and opening up the next morning for the traditional Black Friday shopping kickoff.
With such strong consumer sentiment against keeping stores open on the holiday, some stores are milking the idea that being closed for the day gives their hardworking employees time to be with family – especially after such trying times during the pandemic.
But the truth is that the worker shortage and higher labor costs would simply make it too expensive and too difficult to stay open this Thanksgiving. And not enough shoppers would show up to make it worth the while.
Shoppers do plan to show up online, though. And retailers will be ready for them.
– Samantha Christmann
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County: The number of new Covid-19 cases among students and teachers in Erie County nearly doubled in two weeks, from 575 the week of Oct. 24 to 1,096 cases the week of Nov. 7. But some local school superintendents are saying that at no point should the county require schools to go fully remote again, with one arguing that schools are ”the safest place in the Covid era to kids.” Read more
With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination: Venues such as KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium are exempt from the mask requirement because they already require proof of full vaccination. Other establishments like bars can do the same, but they must check each patron's vaccination status. That's what some bars are opting to do after Erie County announced a series of increasingly stringent steps the county would take if the new mask requirement doesn't bring down the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitals continue to fill up. Read more
Pandemic Lessons: Are we too Covid hot to trot, disco and shop? Not necessarily: This year, two huge Buffalo holiday events – the Turkey Trot and the World’s Largest Disco – are dealing with an uninvited guest: Covid-19. And it refuses to leave the party. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Despite plenty of help wanted signs, local unemployment remains above pre-pandemic levels: Lower unemployment is good. Lower unemployment when more people are working and have jobs is even better. But in the Buffalo Niagara region, that's not happening. Jobless levels are dropping, but a big reason is because workers are dropping out of the labor force. Read more
Betty Jean Grant charged with election law violations: The former Erie County Legislature chairperson is charged with violating state election law amid this month’s hotly contested race for Buffalo mayor. Read more
Samsung reportedly chooses Texas for chip plant: Samsung Electronics has reportedly chosen to build a $17 billion semiconductor plant in Texas. That's bad news for Genesee County, which hoped to attract the blockbuster project to the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, in the town of Alabama. Read more
Buffalo’s finances look good now, but what happens after federal aid is gone? The city’s fiscal picture is improving. The city closed out the 2021-22 fiscal year in July with a surplus and used the money to replenish diminishing cash reserves. But how long will the boom last? Read more
WEATHER
Mild Wednesday to lead in Thanksgiving: WGRZ predicts a mostly sunny Wednesday with morning lows near freezing and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Keep holiday stress from reaching a crescendo this atypical holiday season: A continuing pandemic. Unpredictable weather. Grief for those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and other causes since the start of last year. Add an intense desire to bring more normalcy to the next several weeks and stress is certain to creep into the equation. Read 11 tips to turn down the temperature. Read more
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Defense needs to be Bills' firewall in New Orleans: "This is a game in which the Bills need the defense to lead the way, because the defense clearly has the easier task on Thursday," Gaughan writes. Read more
'They got a little spice': Running back Matt Breida's speed makes him dangerous: Breida has only been active four times this season, but 79 of his 83 rushing yards have come on eight carries in the last two games. Read more
SABRES
On a mission in Rochester, Jack Quinn showing he could be close to helping Sabres: Quinn's 18 points through 14 games were third in the AHL entering Tuesday, and he has nine goals after totaling only two in 15 games last season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “Is Buffalo becoming the Tinseltown of the East?” asks WIVB’s Don Postles. He examines Buffalo’s success in luring major film productions to the region and looks at the economic impact of these local shoots.
• Speaking of films, Christmas movies aren't just for watching at home. Take the family out for some holiday cheer at area theaters showing such seasonal favorites as "It's a Wonderful Life," "White Christmas" and "Elf."
• A local nutrition expert is “talking turkey,” and you might be surprised by her assessment of robust Thanksgiving meals. Danielle Meyer, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the University at Buffalo, notes that many people often eat more vegetables and lean meat at their annual feasts. Of course, there are nutritional downsides – Thanksgiving favorites that are loaded with calories. “I don’t want to offend anyone,” Meyer says, “but pecan pie doesn’t have a lot going for it.”
• Talk about poetic paths. An innovative public art collaboration is bringing poetry to local bus stops, rail stations and transit vehicles. Buffalo Rising reports on the launch of “LIT CITY: On the Move.”