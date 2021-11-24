Good Morning, Buffalo: On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't.

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Covid cases among students, teachers hit record high in Erie County: The number of new Covid-19 cases among students and teachers in Erie County nearly doubled in two weeks, from 575 the week of Oct. 24 to 1,096 cases the week of Nov. 7. But some local school superintendents are saying that at no point should the county require schools to go fully remote again, with one arguing that schools are ”the safest place in the Covid era to kids.” Read more

With mask mandate in effect, some bars switch to proof of vaccination: Venues such as KeyBank Center and Highmark Stadium are exempt from the mask requirement because they already require proof of full vaccination. Other establishments like bars can do the same, but they must check each patron's vaccination status. That's what some bars are opting to do after Erie County announced a series of increasingly stringent steps the county would take if the new mask requirement doesn't bring down the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitals continue to fill up. Read more