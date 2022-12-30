Good Morning, Buffalo: On Jefferson Avenue, a community still reeling from massacre endures another trauma

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 30, 2022

On Jefferson Avenue, a community still reeling from massacre endures another trauma

The parking lot of the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue was filled with emergency vehicles again. State police SUVs. An ambulance. But on Wednesday, there were bucket trucks, vans and utility terrain vehicles with tracks made for traversing through snow.

Seven and a half months ago, a man with hate in his heart brought unimaginable horror to this very location. Ten people were killed. Three more were wounded. An entire community was left in shock and grief and is still reeling, knowing that the killer chose this store in this neighborhood in Buffalo with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible.

The mass shooting took place as the region seemed to finally be emerging from the misery of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some neighborhoods of Buffalo were especially hard hit. At the onset of Covid-19, per capita case counts were 88% higher in the county's five majority Black ZIP codes than they were in the rest of the county.

And now, a blizzard of unprecedented fury has brought yet another trauma on Buffalo, this time on the entire city.

"Ground zero," said Lester Sykes, as he sat in his pickup truck in the parking lot of Tops. He had just driven a friend to do some grocery shopping after she ran out of food.

Sykes said he recently moved back to Buffalo and has been fixing up his mother's old home. He lost heat at one point but was able to use an electric heater to stay warm. "It was shaky," he said.

– Maki Becker

MORE BLIZZARD COVERAGE

Blizzard death toll grows; Poloncarz apologizes for criticizing Buffalo’s snow removal: The region's death toll from the blizzard has grown to at least 40 people. There have been 39 storm-related deaths in Erie County, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Thursday. Poloncarz also apologized for comments he made Wednesday when he criticized snow removal efforts in the City of Buffalo, calling it "embarrassing" that the city "is always the last one to open" after a major storm. Read more

What we know about people who died in Buffalo Niagara’s blizzard: Authorities have released the names of some storm victims and the circumstances in which they died. Here’s what we know about the lives that were lost. Read more

‘Unlike anything that I’ve ever seen’: How Buffalo’s health care workers made it through the blizzard: Across Western New York, health care workers have stories to tell. Those who worked stayed as mandates came down for staff to remain on site. They juggled multiple jobs. They slept in outpatient areas or departments that weren't in use. They also welcomed residents inside hospitals who were seeking shelter. Read more

A shoutout for good deed goes viral and reveals a lifetime of caring for two: Jamere Davis despaired as he watched news coverage and scrolled social media posts of Buffalonians getting stuck, going hungry or dying in the blizzard. So he and a childhood friend resolved to help. Read more

World Central Kitchen returns to Buffalo to feed people in wake of new disaster: WCK organizer Tyler Sodoma said Bryan and volunteers prepared more than 500 dinners Wednesday that were delivered to shelters, community centers and people by members of the Pioneer Snow Surfers snowmobile club. Read more

Bangladeshi community rescued, sheltered and fed hundreds affected by blizzard – and racked up $4,500 in driving ban fines: What a few dozen members of the Bangladeshi-American community did during the blizzard wasn't the first time they embraced the "City of Good Neighbors" moniker of their adopted Buffalo hometown. But it was the first time they were fined while doing so. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Franciscan brother was appointed St. Francis High principal despite complaints he fondled college students: College of Our Lady of the Elms in Massachusetts found that Brother Michael T. Duffy inappropriately touched a male student while working as a nurse there. Read more

With lawsuit holding up pot sales in Western New York, many wonder: What’s next? Legal marijuana sales launched in the state Thursday – but not in Western New York. Local cannabis cultivators, processors and hopeful retailers had expected the first recreational dispensaries to open by the end of the year. But a Michigan company denied first-round licensing because of its out-of-state location, filed a lawsuit that led to an injunction pausing sales here and in four other regions. Read more

Buffalo fire department recruit sentenced in vehicle fire case: Jordan X. Ernest, whose car crashed and burned hours after he graduated from the Buffalo Fire Academy, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting. A judge sentenced him to a one-year conditional discharge for the traffic law violation. Read more

BILLS

Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen carries heavy load against elite Bengals cast: The Buffalo Bills are going to need Josh Allen to be great in Cincinnati on Monday night, Gaughan writes. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' emotional return following blizzard ends in 6-3 win: Buffalo (17-14-2) has five in a row – its first win streak of at least five games since the club’s memorable 10-game run in November 2018 – and continued its slow ascent in the Atlantic Division. Read more

Mike Harrington: In the wake of another crisis, the Sabres were there for us again: "No matter how this season turns out, we'll have this night. The Sabres have a dressing room of guys who want to be here and they understood what this game meant, something we learned by their words and their play," Harrington writes. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Consider it yet another act of kindness fueled by the historic blizzard. When visitors at Centennial Park discovered live gulls trapped in thick sheets of ice, they went to work with hammers and chisels and managed to free the birds. “This wasn’t the rescue of the century,” Seamus Gallivan said. “But everybody needs love.”

• Today marks a somber anniversary in Buffalo’s storied past. On Dec. 30, 1813, British soldiers began torching the village during the War of 1812. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project looks back on a devastating event that spurred many panicked citizens to flee in frigid weather.

• What does the Town of Chautauqua have in common with Sedona, Ariz., Telluride, Colo., and a hamlet in Hawaii? All of the communities are showcased on a popular travel website as being among the 10 most beautiful towns in the nation. Thetravel.com ranks Chautauqua fourth on this year’s list, describing it as an area “adorned with historic mansions, a sparkling lake, and the most delightful downtown area.”

