Good Morning, Buffalo: On fringe social media sites, Buffalo mass shooting becomes rallying call for white supremacists

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 7, 2022

On fringe social media sites, Buffalo mass shooting becomes rallying call for white supremacists

While most of the world reacted with horror to the racist May 14 massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, one shadowy corner of the internet – the corner frequented by the accused gunman in the lead-up to his attack – continues to celebrate the murder of 10 Black people and goad each other to similar acts.

One meme, a mock-up of the front page of the New York Daily News, shows a photo of Payton Gendron beside a series of bold-faced headlines, including “the mass shooter we’ve been waiting for” and “could you be next?”

Another image imposes jokes over a still frame from the gunman's livestream of the attack, showing the moment one woman was shot in the head.

Yet another takes the form of a “help wanted” poster addressed to white men.

“You already live for our people. Would you KILL for them?” it asks.

The reaction does not surprise counterterrorism researchers, who have repeatedly warned that a network of anonymous message boards and encrypted messaging channels are incubating the next generation of white supremacist terror. But the challenge, they say, is interrupting these networks before they can inspire the next shooter.

– Caitlin Dewey

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Babies can now get Covid shots, but WNY vaccination rates for very young remain low: If you're the parent of a child ages 6 months to 4 years who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, you may be thinking that it's not that important since young children are less likely to suffer serious effects from the virus. Many feel similarly as evidenced by the fact that so few children in this age group are getting the shot. But there are several other factors to consider, say local health officials, and you need to consider them now. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. R'ead more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Local agencies prepare as Ukrainian citizens resettle in Western New York: Refugees from Ukraine would be allowed to stay in the U.S. for a temporary two-year period under a humanitarian parole status. They also would be required to have a private sponsor in the U.S. – an adult with lawful immigration status in America. Jewish Family Services of WNY is creating groups of five or more volunteers called sponsorship circles to provide support systems for sponsors and refugees. Read more

Safety fixes readied for VA cemetery intersection – where crashes keep happening: The State Department of Transportation this month will begin installing a series of traffic safety improvements near the Western New York National Cemetery, where accidents continue to happen at an intersection where two veterans were killed last September. Read more

Ken-Ton will apply $7.5 million in reserves toward abuse settlement: The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District will use $7.5 million in reserve funds to pay a portion of the cost to settle 35 Child Victims Act lawsuits against the district. The district in June agreed to pay $17.5 million to the group of men who claimed retired elementary teacher Arthur F. Werner had abused them at school in allegations that dated back to the 1960s. Read more

Buffalo folklorist calls out Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck for failing to credit lyrics: New reporting by Rolling Stone notes that Depp and Beck’s “Sad (expletive) Parade” appears to share numerous lyric lines with “Hobo Ben,” a “toast” – a form of Black American vernacular folk poetry – performed by Slim Wilson and recorded by folklorist and University at Buffalo Distinguished Professor Bruce Jackson in 1964, later included in Jackson’s 1974 tome “Get Your (expletive) in the Water and Swim Like Me” and a 1976 audio release. Read more

Work begins on $1.3M Town of Tonawanda roundabouts: Work began Friday on the first of three mini-roundabouts the Town of Tonawanda is adding in an effort to slow down traffic on Parker Boulevard and make the route safer for drivers and pedestrians alike. The town plans to spend $1.3 million in federal grant money on the project, on the section of Parker between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive, with construction expected to wrap up around the end of October. Read more

Niagara Falls commission postpones decision on pursuing local landmark status for The Turtle: Western New Yorkers will have to be patient as the future of the vacant Native American Center for the Living Arts, commonly known as The Turtle, slowly unfolds in Niagara Falls. The city's Historic Preservation Commission has chosen to postpone a decision on whether to pursue local landmark status for the structure. Read more

WEATHER

Hot, dry weekend continues: Today will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid-80s. Read more

BILLS

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir is a 'special kid': The Bills are using training camp to figure out where Shakir, a fifth-round pick out of Boise State, fits in their offense. Coach Sean McDermott lauded the little things, like the way he blocks in the run game. Tackle Dion Dawkins called Shakir a "special kid." Katherine Fitzgerald has more on the rookie receiver. Read more

Von Miller hosts first Von's Vision Reveal Day in Buffalo: With the Bills having a day off Saturday, Miller hosted an event at Highmark Stadium and a gave out custom glasses to local students through his Von’s Vision Foundation. “This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Miller said. Read more

SABRES

A 'game-changer,' Matt Savoie's time in Dubuque set him on path to Sabres: Savoie's time in Dubuque allowed him to showcase the high-end skill, competitiveness and passion for hockey that won over Buffalo's management and scouts. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• There’s still plenty of summer left to catch a performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream,” presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. Shows are 7:15 p.m. daily except Mondays through Aug. 21. Read Melinda Miller’s review and view Libby March’s photos from a recent performance.

• Dunkirk's Mason Schrantz, who was diagnosed with Stage IV lymphoma in December 2017, signed a one-day contract with the Buffalo Bills on Friday and was named their honorary captain for the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice. Go here to see a video of the 12-year-old's special moment.

• “Euclid is the name of the Greek mathematician from the third century BC who is known as the Father of Geometry. And what is dance, after all, but geometry in motion?” writes Erik Brady. It’s all very fitting for Hallie Blanchard Rehwaldt, who grew up on Kenmore’s Euclid Avenue – a four-block street "at the nexus of one of those remarkable coincidences that happen sometimes to people from Western New York.”

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending June 17.

