Good Morning, Buffalo: On eventful Day 1, Hochul seeks to change culture and slow pandemic

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 25, 2021

On eventful Day 1, Hochul seeks to change culture and slow pandemic

Kathy Hochul, one day on the job bearing the title "governor" before her name, was busy Tuesday being sworn in, launching new Covid-19 response policies, meeting with legislative leaders and taking a handful of questions from reporters.

Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat and now the state's 57th governor, signaled a path of setting herself far apart from the governor she replaced – Andrew Cuomo, who resigned under a cloud at midnight Tuesday.

Though she was his loyal lieutenant governor – even after Cuomo tried to oust her from the ticket in 2018 – The News’ Tom Precious reports that Hochul used Tuesday to shape a new outlook on what it means to be governor of the Empire State.