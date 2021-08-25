Good Morning, Buffalo: On eventful Day 1, Hochul seeks to change culture and slow pandemic

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 25, 2021
On eventful Day 1, Hochul seeks to change culture and slow pandemic
Kathy Hochul, one day on the job bearing the title "governor" before her name, was busy Tuesday being sworn in, launching new Covid-19 response policies, meeting with legislative leaders and taking a handful of questions from reporters.
Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat and now the state's 57th governor, signaled a path of setting herself far apart from the governor she replaced – Andrew Cuomo, who resigned under a cloud at midnight Tuesday.
Though she was his loyal lieutenant governor – even after Cuomo tried to oust her from the ticket in 2018 – The News’ Tom Precious reports that Hochul used Tuesday to shape a new outlook on what it means to be governor of the Empire State.
On the day Hochul took office as governor, her legislative counterparts “seemed content to let the spotlight shine on her,” The News’ Robert J. McCarthy writes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie met with reporters Tuesday to discuss their morning meeting with Hochul, but used words such as “premature” and “more discussions to follow” to sum up what lies ahead.
Hochul has no time to bask in the history she made as the first woman to occupy the building's second floor office, McCarthy notes in this analysis. She has work to do.
The News’ Harry Scull Jr. captured these photos as Hochul took the ceremonial oath of office during Tuesday’s ceremony in the Red Room at the state Capitol.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Why local Covid hospitalizations aren’t rising as fast as confirmed cases: Erie County is seeing continued rapid growth in new cases, but there is no proportionate rise in hospitalizations. Vaccinations are making a difference. Read more
WNY school officials praise Hochul for ‘clarity’ on mask mandate: Gov. Hochul's call for universal masking in schools was expected. And her pledge to announce "concise and consistent" school policies later this week was welcome news. Read more
As the pandemic zigs, the live entertainment business zags: Artists and venues have decided that using an honor system for patrons is too risky and are instead taking responsibility for slowing spread of Covid-19. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
The bigger picture behind restoring Hoyt Lake: It plays a ‘huge role’ in health of an ecosystem: The polluted water has prompted Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to chart an ambitious restoration plan to restore the health of the lake and possibly pave the way for it to eventually connect with Scajaquada Creek. Read more
As job growth pauses, local unemployment rate stagnates: July hasn’t been a great month for the Buffalo Niagara job market. First came last week’s report that the region had fewer jobs in July than it did in June. And then on Tuesday, the state Labor Department reported that the region’s unemployment rate ticked higher from June to July. Read more
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Bailey Crash that involved police pursuit: The two-vehicle crash occurred early Tuesday at Bailey Avenue and Doat Street. Patrol officers pursued a “suspicious vehicle” spotted near Sycamore and Fillmore avenues at about 3:45 a.m. Read more
Workers allege racial discrimination in lawsuit against Mercy Hospital: Three workers at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo – and three others no longer employed there – have filed a lawsuit alleging Black employees are routinely assigned the more difficult and dangerous work cleaning Covid-19 rooms while white employees get easier cleaning assignments. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: What role does warmer climate play in weather extremes? The link between climate change and more numerous flood disasters in recent decades is difficult to ignore, Don Paul writes. Read more
BILLS
Four Bills players, including Cole Beasley, must go through Covid protocol re-entry process: Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane held a video conference call to announce that four of the team’s players – wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler Jr. – had been sent home from the facility and would be placed in quarantine after being deemed close contacts of a fully vaccinated team employee who caught a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Read more
Bruce Smith passes on knowledge to Bills rookies Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham: “Having a Hall of Famer, he's pretty much saying the same thing as the coaches are saying,” Basham said. “But hearing it from him – him and the coaches coming together and giving physical tools of what they want us to do, it's just great hearing from more than just one person.” Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" – which recently opened at the Starry Night Pavilion outside the Eastern Hills Mall – lives up to the "immersive" part of its title. Visitors to the multimedia exhibit will be surrounded by the master's work as it is projected onto walls and floors in a "graceful, gentle and relaxing" experience.
• Books Through Bars is a volunteer organization that provides reading material to inmates, shipping books that are tailored to their interests. WIVB’s Jhas Williams says organizers of the local chapter view it as a way to make a “human connection” with people who are incarcerated.
• If you enjoy bicycling along waterways, check out this list of bike trails compiled by Step Out Buffalo. It may include a route or two that even some avid bikers haven’t experienced yet. One example is the Kiwanis Park Trail that snakes from Lewiston to Youngstown.
• When visitors from other states fawn over Western New York’s unique attractions, it’s a reminder of how fortunate we are to have such venues in our proverbial backyards. The Indiana Gazette recently published a feature showcasing the Darwin Martin House’s “floricycle” landscape designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. It also highlights Canalside’s Buffalo Heritage Carousel, a solar-powered ride that celebrates the region’s history of carousel manufacturing.
