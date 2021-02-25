Good Morning, Buffalo: On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?)

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 25, 2021
On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?)
Data on the novel coronavirus reveal promising trends, with new cases and hospitalizations heading down. But trouble looms, as demonstrated by the Cuomo administration's announcement Tuesday that the first cases of the UK variant were found in Erie County.
Can providers get enough vaccine shots into our arms before this and other potentially deadly variants take hold?
Experts are cautiously optimistic, but warn that the public must continue to wear masks and follow other public health measures – even as we reach and pass one year since the virus appeared, with no end in sight to the disruptions to our lives.
– Stephen T. Watson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
17% of Erie County adults have at least one vaccine dose; Allegany has state's lowest rate
Almost 17% of adults in Erie County have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as have 15% of Niagara County residents. But the vaccine rollout in Western New York’s most rural counties lags well behind the rest of the state – with Allegany County, in particular, recording New York’s single lowest per-capita vaccination rate every day for the past week.
County officials, who did not respond to a request for comment, have in the past blamed weather-related vaccine delays and limited shipments from the state. Demographics may also play a role, since the state allocates vaccines based on each region's share of eligible residents.
As of Feb. 23, more than 90,000 Western New Yorkers had been fully vaccinated, and an additional 57,000 had received at least the first dose of the two-shot series. Experts expect the pace of immunizations to pick up when the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is approved, perhaps as soon as this week. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Retired Buffalo bishops must pay for lawyers in defending against AG's lawsuit: U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Carl L. Bucki rejected the diocese’s request to retain a Buffalo law firm to represent Bishop Richard J. Malone and Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz, both of whom are individually named, along with the diocese, in a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James in November. Read more
Why M&T is primed for its biggest acquisition deal ever: M&T Bank Corp. hasn't been in the banking mergers and acquisitions game for six years, but both executives and Wall Street analysts say it is more than ready to take on its biggest acquisition ever, in part thanks to its strong and experienced leadership team. Read more
Fatal opioid overdoses in Erie County jumped in 2020: Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says there were 232 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2020, a 49% increase over the 156 opioid-related overdose deaths that the county recorded in 2019. Read more
Biden, Trudeau agree to coordinate on border, but offer no immediate plans to ease restrictions: In their meeting Wednesday, the two national leaders published a "Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canadian Partnership" – but it does nothing to quickly reopen the largely closed border between the two countries, writes Jerry Zremski. Read more
WEATHER
Photos: Wintertime in Letchworth State Park: While Niagara Falls often hogs the headlines for its winter transformation, Derek Gee's gallery of Letchworth State Park shows the Allegany County marvel – replete with an "ice volcano" – is not far behind. Read more
A roller-coaster pattern replaces the persistent cold: Don Paul details how we've emerged from midwinter doldrums into late-winter ups and downs, with temperatures dropping Thursday after a warm and windy Wednesday. Read more
GUSTO
BPO grasps emotions of the moment as musical beauty encircles angst: Conductor/Music Director JoAnn Falletta, along with orchestra members Dmitry Gerikh and Edmond Gnekow, set the scenes with brief spoken introductions to the individual pieces in this BPOnDemand feature, but it's the music and the playing that illuminate the concert. Read more
POLITICS
Garcia launches GOP primary campaign for Erie County sheriff: Even though GOP leaders continue to back Karen Healy-Case as the Republican candidate for sheriff, that hasn't stopped John C. Garcia. "After a 25-year career with the Buffalo Police Department, now is the right time to seek this office," Garcia said Wednesday. "I was not the endorsed candidate, but I'll let the Republican voters decide who is the best candidate." Read more
Working Families' nod to Walton sets primary, general election challenge to Brown: Leaders of the left-leaning Working Families Party say that protests for racial equality in downtown Buffalo influenced their deliberations this week as they bypassed Democratic incumbent Byron W. Brown and endorsed activist India Walton for mayor. Read more
As Cuomo beats back controversies, Reed details thoughts on challenging him: "We've done a tremendous amount of work to change Washington, D.C., with our Problem Solvers Caucus work," said Rep. Tom Reed, the Republican co-chair of that group of moderates from both parties, before noting that several people have requested that he bring that same style to governing New York. Reed has not yet announced his candidacy. Read more
BILLS
Bills offseason questions: Do Bills need John Brown's speed on receiving corps?: The Buffalo Bills have a speed situation to sort out at wide receiver this offseason. Can the team afford to lose both John Brown and Isaiah McKenzie? Read more
SABRES
Sabres Mailbag: Taylor Hall's future, Jeff Skinner's benching and what's the plan?: The noise around Ralph Krueger's lineup decisions grew louder Tuesday when the Buffalo Sabres coach scratched Jeff Skinner for a second consecutive game. The Sabres winning that night in New Jersey won't quiet the fans, either. See what they had to say in this week's mailbag. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Richard Haynes, the former deputy business editor at The Buffalo News, died Feb. 20 at the age of 72. The News' Dale Anderson wrote about how Haynes made subtle-but-important impacts in a newsroom full of big personalities.
• Hilbert College received the largest grant in its history, with $500,000 earmarked by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to fund a new center to help students "overcome life issues" and "strengthen their ability to transition," Harold McNeil reports.
• Buffalo Rising delves into two spaces, one in Allentown and one near Five Points, with immense potential. Newell Nussbaumer talked to Mark and Charlie Goldman, who are overhauling a former plumbing store in Allentown, and Seth Amman, the architect behind Extra, Extra, a pizza-and-wine eatery coming to Five Points.
• Canisius High School freshman Petros Kollidas has already tackled Bald for Bucks, the Ride for Roswell and donated gifts to Oishei Children's Hospital. Now Kollidas has set an ambitious goal to donate $50,000 to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, WGRZ reports in its "Good Neighbors" series.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.