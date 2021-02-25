Good Morning, Buffalo: On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?)

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Feb. 25, 2021

On Covid-19, should we be optimistic? Or pessimistic? (Or both?)

Data on the novel coronavirus reveal promising trends, with new cases and hospitalizations heading down. But trouble looms, as demonstrated by the Cuomo administration's announcement Tuesday that the first cases of the UK variant were found in Erie County.

Can providers get enough vaccine shots into our arms before this and other potentially deadly variants take hold?

Experts are cautiously optimistic, but warn that the public must continue to wear masks and follow other public health measures – even as we reach and pass one year since the virus appeared, with no end in sight to the disruptions to our lives.

– Stephen T. Watson

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE