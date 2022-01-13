Good Morning, Buffalo: Omicron's symptoms might not feel 'mild.' What you need to know

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Jan. 13, 2022

Omicron's symptoms might not feel 'mild.' What you need to know

As far as we’d like to believe, nobody got sick because of our family's Christmas gathering. Life went on before and afterward with loved ones who wore cloth masks at work and social gatherings, and physically distanced when with a small circle of people closest to them.

We couldn’t have imagined, though we were warned by experts, that the Omicron variant would unfurl what one regional specialist calls a “hair-on-fire” surge. Almost everyone at the gathering almost four weeks ago has been sick since.

Because of the timing, almost all of us suspect we got sick because of interactions elsewhere. Most had respiratory symptoms for several days, including my wife and me – who both tested negative on at-home antigen tests. Twice.

Most of us, no matter the age and health status – including me – got nasty colds that went on for days, a fate while convalescing we wished we would have avoided.