Good Morning, Buffalo: Omicron's symptoms might not feel 'mild.' What you need to know

Jan. 13, 2022
Omicron's symptoms might not feel 'mild.' What you need to know
As far as we’d like to believe, nobody got sick because of our family's Christmas gathering. Life went on before and afterward with loved ones who wore cloth masks at work and social gatherings, and physically distanced when with a small circle of people closest to them.
We couldn’t have imagined, though we were warned by experts, that the Omicron variant would unfurl what one regional specialist calls a “hair-on-fire” surge. Almost everyone at the gathering almost four weeks ago has been sick since.
Because of the timing, almost all of us suspect we got sick because of interactions elsewhere. Most had respiratory symptoms for several days, including my wife and me – who both tested negative on at-home antigen tests. Twice.
Most of us, no matter the age and health status – including me – got nasty colds that went on for days, a fate while convalescing we wished we would have avoided.
Several health care leaders answered questions from me during the last few days for those who have been going though similar circumstances – and those who would like to to steer clear of them.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frigid cold, Covid-19 rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff games: It's the first Bills home playoff game at full capacity since December 1996, but thousands of tickets are available at prices that continue to fall. Observers say demand is high for Saturday's contest with the New England Patriots, but the predicted bitter cold temperatures are combining with Covid-19 regulations to keep some fans away. Read more
Gale Burstein's overtime pay continues to raise questions: Getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation regarding the Erie County Department of Health commissioner's overtime pay, thanks to the war of words – and sometimes numbers – between Democratic County Executive Mark Poloncarz and former Republican County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, writes Sandra Tan. Read more
Falls soft drink company is among eight firms receiving Niagara County Covid-19 grants: The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency awarded eight small businesses pinched by the pandemic a total of $395,000 in Covid-19 relief grants Wednesday. The lineup of recipients included the Johnnie Ryan Beverage plant, whose co-owner said he has been unable to buy bottles or ingredients for his pop. Grant recipients had to promise to create jobs for low- to moderate-income people. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Seneca Nation and New York State end legal dispute, will draw up new gaming pact: A yearslong legal dispute between the Seneca Nation and New York State over casino revenue sharing ended Wednesday night. Seneca President Matthew Pagels announced that the nation and state officials have agreed to negotiate a new casino compact to replace the current pact, which expires in December 2023. Discussions are to begin within 60 days. As part of the agreement, the Senecas will release the revenue sharing payments that have been withheld since the dispute began in 2017 and will continue making quarterly payments to the state. Read more
Jemal offers ADM $100,000 to stabilize Great Northern grain elevator: Developer Douglas Jemal and his consulting structural engineer believe the grain elevator can be saved. Jemal is offering Archer Daniels Midland, the building's owner, $100,000 toward the stabilization of the structure and to pay for independent structural engineers to evaluate the property the city and ADM are seeking to demolish. Read more
Byron Brown backs Kathy Hochul for governor, despite Tom Suozzi's October support: Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo for a full term this fall, dashing any speculation that gubernatorial primary rival Tom Suozzi might benefit from his campaign efforts for the mayor last fall, writes The News' Robert J. McCarthy. Read more
'Our star plant': California biotech billionaire has big plans for state-funded Dunkirk drug facility: California-based ImmunityBio, which is developing cancer treatment products and a Covid-19 vaccine, is taking over Athenex’s lease at the state-funded drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk. ImmunityBio’s Executive Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong has big plans for the facility, writes Jon Harris. Read more
Rod Watson: Public confidence takes a sack in stadium site process: The public’s loss of confidence in Western New York’s leaders over the decision regarding a new Bills stadium will result solely from the secretiveness and lack of input into a process we will pay some $1 billion for, Watson writes. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: The Iceman cometh ... and he has a ticket to the Bills game: On Thursday, a slow-moving cold front will trigger some more light snow and rain showers, with spotty minor accumulations in the afternoon after the cold front passes, as light winds veer northeast. Tailgaters for the Bills playoff game Saturday, however, may be dealing with wind chills as low as -7. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside Halleez: A new Lackawanna dessert shop touts what's essentially a tour of world desserts. Belgian liege waffles, Tokyo-inspired bubble waffles, French crêpes, Turkish baklava and qashta ice cream star on a menu that also touches on smoothies, milkshakes and flavored Red Bulls. See what Nasser Saeed and Maher Said are up to via Robert Kirkham's photos. Watch now
8 Bills-themed local beers for wild-card weekend: Buffalo's craft breweries have graduated from the pilsner-connected plays of Bills Mafia. News contributor Brian Campbell notes some of the newer brews, such as First Line's Kicking Bass, Thin Man's Pandemonium, and Number 17 and Number 14 from Brickyard Brewing Company. Read more
BILLS
Mark Gaughan: Bills-Pats, Round 3 is going to be so sweet – or so bitter: If the Bills beat the Patriots, it pretty much makes the entire season. Two victories over Belichick in the same year – and sending the Pats packing in the playoffs? That would be a great way to remember the 2021 campaign. Read more
Matt Haack, Bills forget past punting woes ahead of frigid wild-card game: With rough weather on deck, the Bills will need a clean day on special teams against the Patriots in Orchard Park. They've had consistency in some cases throughout the season, with kicker Tyler Bass being reliable. Other decisions are still being made. Read more
SABRES
Crisis in the crease: Sabres turn to Dell and Houser with Luukkonen and Subban out: Coach Don Granato said his "inclination" is to start Dell on Thursday night when the Sabres hit the road to meet the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators in Bridgestone Arena. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Dahlin could get the nod to make All-Star debut: The former No. 1 overall pick looks to be the best candidate for the Atlantic Division team on the Buffalo roster. He has six goals and 16 assists, on pace for a career-high 51 points, and could become the first Buffalo defenseman with a 15-goal season since Alexei Zhitnik in 1997-98. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Brian Blessing, who died last week at 64, was a memorable figure in Buffalo television for his opinionated coverage of the Sabres, a trait that impressed The News' Alan Pergament, especially considering its relative absence presently. Pergament shares a compelling anecdote from the broadcaster's time on Empire.
• If you've already seen the finale of Showtime's "Dexter," then Jeff Simon's reactions to a show about a "serial killer of serial killers" – applauded for both its "grace" and "cunning" – are worth a look, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
• The property tax cap for school districts will be capped at 2% for the first time since 2019, reports The News' Barbara O'Brien. The tax cap limits the annual property tax levy increases to the lesser of the rate of inflation or 2%.
• The unofficial charcuterie board of the Buffalo Bills? WIVB's Abby Fridmann introduces A Board Above, a fledgling West Seneca business that's become popular among players and their families.
