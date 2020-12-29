Good Morning, Buffalo: Oldest downtown office space being renovated as Covid-19 hub

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 29, 2020
Oldest downtown office space being renovated as Covid-19 hub
For months, Erie County administrators engaged in an unhappy game of musical chairs as they tried to figure out how to accommodate employees in existing government office space, given new requirements for social distancing in the workplace.
That was a particular burden for the Erie County Health Department, which has dramatically expanded its epidemiology team by hiring and contracting with more Covid-19 case investigators and hotline call takers.
Meanwhile, the county has been sitting on a grossly underused and historic downtown office building, once graced by U.S. presidents. The county bought the 1833 Ticor Building in 2001 and then did very little with it.
Until now.
– Sandra Tan
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo: More vaccine on the way as WNY posts improving Covid-19 numbers: Western New York has made some progress on key Covid-19 metrics as the state continues to work on a plan to allow some fans to attend a Bills home playoff game. Read more
More front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine, but Erie County faces hurdles: An expanded group of Western New York health care workers and first responders are expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this week under new distribution guidelines released today by New York State. But it could still be “months” before the general population receives either one of the two approved vaccines, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Monday. Read more
Five accounts from the pandemic by columnist Sean Kirst: From a shaken doctor who shares lessons from the Covid-19 floor to young participants in a mentoring program who learned to find solace in one another, Kirst shares five columns from a tumultuous year that are emblematic of our region’s strength and spirit. Read more
Pandemic creating new struggles for those already in rural poverty: Some rural communities in Erie and Cattaraugus counties that were already struggling before the Covid-19 crisis are in worse shape now, WBFO’s Mike Desmond reports. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Russell to retire from City Court bench in 2021: Robert T. Russell Jr., one of the longest serving judges in the history of Buffalo City Court, will retire in 2021, creating a new vacancy to be filled in the November elections. Russell said he plans to serve until midyear, allowing Mayor Byron Brown to appoint a replacement who could then run for the vacant post. Read more
The year in sports: The pandemic caused a pause and then the games returned: The News’ Mike Harrington shares the top 10 sports stories of 2020 in Western New York. Read more
First Night Buffalo goes virtual, so families can start the new year on their schedule: Western New Yorkers have found a fun, drug- and alcohol-free way to ring in the new year for more than three decades at First Night Buffalo. The coronavirus pandemic upended the traditional New Year’s Eve gathering, but there was no way organizers were going to turn the page on such a challenging year for families without some sort of celebration. So it will go virtual – with several new twists – allowing for an unlimited number of participants online. Read more
DEC may allow Niagara County to foreclose on contaminated sites without paying to clean them: In 2007, The News revealed that real estate in Niagara County that was contaminated, or even allegedly contaminated, was, in effect, tax-exempt because the county wouldn't foreclose on such sites, despite years of unpaid property taxes. Thirteen years later, the county and the state Department of Environmental Conservation are near a deal that would allow the county to foreclose on up to 86 sites without being liable for cleanup costs. Eventually, the sites would be remediated and sold. Read more
WEATHER
After brief blast of snow, WNY returns to blah winter weather: Today will be the only day this week with below normal highs only in the upper 20s, meteorologist Don Paul writes. Read more
POLITICS
Investigative Post: Tim Kennedy’s massive campaign treasury: State Sen. Tim Kennedy is a “prodigious fundraiser,” writes Ken Kruly, who has reviewed four years of the Buffalo Democrat’s campaign finance filings. Kruly discusses his findings with Geoff Kelly. Read more
BILLS
Postgame coverage: A guide to the Buffalo Bills' 38-9 victory over the New England Patriots: The Buffalo Bills swept the season matchup with the New England Patriots for the first time since 1999 with a 38-9 victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Monday. Check out all of our postgame coverage, including columns by Vic Carucci and Jason Wolf, Jay Skurski's observations, analysis by Mark Gaughan and more. Read more
SABRES
Sabres place forward Jean-Sebastien Dea on waivers: The 26-year-old forward who played in three NHL games with Buffalo last season, was placed on waivers Monday – the first day players can be waived ahead of the league's 56-game season. Read more
Breaking down Sabres' roster for Ralph Krueger's second training camp as coach: From Lance Lysowski: "This camp is a significant test for the Sabres, as they must prepare for a 56-game regular season against the East Division. The team’s first on-ice session is scheduled for Friday, and the training camp schedule includes two scrimmages and only two off days between Jan. 1-13." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• During a year that saw the music industry decimated by a raging virus, 2020 ended up “being a fantastic year for the music itself,” writes The News’ Jeff Miers. He shares his favorite 20 albums.
• Cross-country skiing is making a “Covid-driven comeback,” according to some experts, as a growing number of people explore new ways to safely entertain themselves. Buffalo Rising notes that Western New York is a “paradise” for cross-country skiers given the region’s abundance of trails, loops and other venues.
• Speaking of snow, some residents at the Buffalo Zoo have been enthusiastically celebrating winter's return. Zoo keepers have posted on Facebook this lively video of critters frolicking in the snow.
• A brazen armed robbery in the treasury office of City Hall was the dominant news in Buffalo 56 years ago today. Pascal “Paddy” Calabrese fled with nearly $300,000 during an armed robbery on Dec. 29, 1964. His saga was documented in the 1980 film “Hide in Plain Sight.” In this profile published several years ago, News Contributor Steve Cichon notes that Calabrese was among the first protected by what became known as the Federal Witness Protection Program.