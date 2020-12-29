Good Morning, Buffalo: Oldest downtown office space being renovated as Covid-19 hub

First Night Buffalo goes virtual, so families can start the new year on their schedule: Western New Yorkers have found a fun, drug- and alcohol-free way to ring in the new year for more than three decades at First Night Buffalo. The coronavirus pandemic upended the traditional New Year’s Eve gathering, but there was no way organizers were going to turn the page on such a challenging year for families without some sort of celebration. So it will go virtual – with several new twists – allowing for an unlimited number of participants online. Read more