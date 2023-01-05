Good Morning, Buffalo: Officials say big boost in pay needed to attract private snow removal contractors

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 5, 2023

Buffalo officials say big boost in pay needed to attract private snow removal contractors

Buffalo officials who are sorting through the snow-removal problems encountered during the Christmas week blizzard pinpoint the payment rate the city offers to private plows as a major issue.

The city's rate is 25% below what New York State can pay a contractor and roughly 46% below what Erie County pays, said Nathan Marton, commissioner of the city’s Public Works, Parks and Streets Department.

That's hampering the city's ability to hire private contractors during big snowstorms, Marton said.

The city currently has six contractors it can call in an emergency.

“A couple of contractors from last year said, 'With all due respect, your rates are not high enough. We will not engage with you for emergency calls like this,’ " Marton told Common Council members at a committee meeting Tuesday.

So instead they provided their services to the state and other municipalities that pay more, he said.

Between November and December, a city analysis showed Buffalo’s rates were “significantly low,” Marton said. The initial hourly rate for dump trucks was $125. The rate for pay loaders (or high lifts) was $175.

The city increased the rates by the time of the blizzard – up to $160 an hour for dump trucks and $220 for pay loaders – but still not enough to close the gap with the state and county.

“We hadn’t changed them, I think, in like six years," Marton said.

– Deidre Williams

PlayAction Podcast

As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, sports reporters Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan share their experiences interacting with the young Buffalo Bills safety. On the latest PlayAction podcast, learn more about Hamlin's Pittsburgh roots, his Chasing M’s Foundation and his close relationships with his brother, Damir, and teammate Dane Jackson.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

‘It brought me all the way back’: Damar Hamlin’s injury forces Kevin Everett to relive the moment his NFL career ended: As horrified Bills fans watched Hamlin collapse and receive lifesaving treatment Monday night on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, many had flashbacks to the last time a Bills player suffered a traumatic injury during a game. A thousand miles away at his Houston-area home, Kevin Everett had the same reaction. Read more

‘We’re simply awestruck’: Donations to Hamlin’s GoFundMe reach nearly $6.7 million: Hamlin launched the effort in 2020 with a goal of raising $2,500 for a toy drive. As of Wednesday evening, 213,000 donors had contributed nearly $6.7 million. Read more

Oishei Children’s Hospital gets safety net designation: ‘This is a huge win,’ Kaleida CEO says: The designation safeguards the Buffalo hospital against Medicaid cuts and opens the door to additional funding for a facility that, in a typical year, is marginally profitable. Read more

Schumer and other leaders pledge to have blizzard declared ‘major disaster’ to release federal funds: Buffalo deserves better than it got in 2022, and to the extent that federal resources can alleviate the financial worries of local governments, that money will be made available, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Wednesday. Read more

Buffalo officials identify five children who died in Saturday’s fatal fire: The three girls who were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday on Dartmouth Avenue were: Aniyah Green, 10; Joelle Liggans, 8; and Jalissa Liggans, 7. Denise Keith, a 4-year-old girl, and Nehemiah Robinson, a 2-year-old boy, were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Read more

Teen pleads guilty in culinary school stabbing that led to security changes in Buffalo schools: Authorities had not previously disclosed how a 16-year-old Buffalo girl who pleaded guilty to a September stabbing at School 355 got the knives into the school. An Erie County prosecutor revealed the student's means on Wednesday, as the teen was sentenced: She hid them in her boots. Read more

Teen admits accomplice role in knife attack outside McKinley High School: One of the two teens charged in connection with the violence at McKinley last February pleaded guilty Wednesday. Kushal Tamang's attorneys emphasized their client was willing to admit his role was that of an accomplice. Read more

Dipson Theaters to take over Regal Cinema 12 in Niagara Falls, effective Feb. 1: Regal Entertainment Group, which operated the location for 20 years, ended its lease agreement as part of a corporate bankruptcy, according to a statement released by Dipson. The theater will be renamed the Capitol Theatre in honor of the original Capitol Theatre, which was opened in Niagara Falls in 1926. Read more

WEATHER

Cloudy and cooler: Cloudy skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: New year needs new approach to old inequities: The efforts to deal with race-based inequity that sprang up after 5/14, and may again after last month’s blizzard, are necessary and laudable. But compensating for the effects of systemic bias is no substitute for eliminating it at its core. Read more

Erik Brady: On a somber night in the nation’s capital, 3 is a magic number: The Washington Capitals paused before Tuesday night’s game to offer what the team billed as a moment of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The arena lights dimmed, and Hamlin’s photo appeared on the large scoreboard over the ice. Wes Johnson, the public address announcer, said: “Please join the Washington Capitals, the Buffalo Sabres, the Buffalo Bills and the entire sports community as we send our thoughts, prayers and best wishes to Damar and his family.” Read more

Favorite photographs of 2022

Buffalo News photojournalist Libby March shares the images that moved her most, from favorite moments to pretty scenes to portraits of resilience.

BUFFALO NEXT

Father Sam’s Bakery seeks whole enchilada from ECIDA: The well-known East Buffalo bakery that makes pita bread and flour tortillas is betting that it can make even more dough for its bottom line by expanding its facility – so it can bake more dough. Read more

BILLS

Bills' Taron Johnson limited with concussion; QB Josh Allen on injury report for ankle: Johnson left Monday’s game after just a few plays to be evaluated for a head injury. Read more

Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin's parents after scary injury: Biden spoke with Mario and Nina Hamlin while traveling between Kentucky and Ohio, according to White House reporters. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Buffalo has grappled with several tragedies over the past eight months, and experts say some people might be facing mental health issues. Dr. Wendy Weinstein of BryLin Behavioral Health tells WIVB-TV that people who are struggling should avoid isolating themselves. Being alone can heighten depression and feelings of hopelessness. Weinstein outlines resources that are available to help vulnerable individuals.

• “Wish-granting organizations have traditionally centered on children,” writes Nancy Blumenstalk Mingus in Forever Young. “But Orchard Park’s Senior Wishes thinks older people deserve dream fulfillment, too.” The feature profiles a program that has granted 400 wishes since it was conceived a decade ago.

• Winter warriors who are looking for invigorating outdoor adventures might want to consider a daytrip to Allegany State Park where a series of snowshoe hikes begin next week. The Olean Times Herald says park naturalists will lead interpretative hikes. What if there’s no snow? The snowshoe safaris will morph into regular park hikes.

