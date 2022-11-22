Good Morning, Buffalo: Officials credit lessons from 2014 for success in responding to 'monster' snowstorm this time

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 22, 2022

Officials credit lessons from 2014 for success in responding to 'monster' snowstorm this time

More than a week before a beastly storm battered much of Western New York, meteorologists at the Buffalo station of the National Weather Service began noticing all of the elements of a classic lake-effect storm.

By Nov. 13, forecasters knew they were dealing with a "monster" storm.

By most accounts, that recognition triggered a storm response that succeeded in avoiding the much more serious disasters of the past. Officials seem especially satisfied when compared to the Wall of Snow in November 2014.

More than 80 inches of snow fell on Hamburg and Orchard Park during the storm that paralyzed parts of the region from Wednesday to Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The agency released the unofficial snowfall totals for all counties in New York State that saw snow accumulation as part of the storm.

Numerous local school districts remain closed today, including Buffalo Public Schools.

The third confirmed storm-related death was announced Monday. A man suffered a “cardiac event” while shoveling, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Complete coverage of the lake-effect snowstorm: Read more

Buffalo AKG Art Museum to open May 25, 2023: The museum, previously known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, announced that its new three-story translucent building under construction will open in late May, along with the museum's extensively renovated 1905 and 1962 buildings. Read more

Video shows Niagara County man escalate confrontation before officer fatally shoots him: The state Attorney General's Office is investigating Saturday's fatal shooting in the Town of Niagara, but a preliminary investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office concluded the officer who used deadly force was justified. Police-worn body camera footage released Monday shows much of what led up to the shooting. "This is a tragic situation for all involved," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. Read more

First cannabis retailers are approved, but none from WNY: The state’s Cannabis Control Board granted the first conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses to 37 applicants in New York, but none went to Western New York businesses or nonprofit organizations. Read more

Federal funds to restore Teamsters’ pensions, five years after cuts: The changes will affect active and retired Teamsters who are covered by the New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund. That includes about 3,900 retirees from Teamsters locals 264 and 449 in the Buffalo area. Read more

A winter storm behind us, signs point toward decent weather for Buffalo Turkey Trot: More than 12,000 people are expected to walk and run the event, which the National Weather Service predicts will take place under overcast skies with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Thousands more will gather along portions of the nearly 5-mile course, which stretches south to after-parties at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: Did the polar vortex influence Buffalo’s lake storm? Without a southward disruption of a portion of the polar vortex, our storm could not have happened, Paul explains. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: The Golden Snowball is not really about snow. It is about us: Appropriately enough, a trophy that symbolizes big-city snowfall supremacy in New York was already in Buffalo when the historic storm began. But Stephen Vermette, the SUNY Buffalo State professor who went to great lengths to bring that trophy here, said it represents far more than some whimsical booby prize for the nation's snowiest large city. "It's about what binds us, about what brings us together and who we are," he said. Read more

BILLS

Upon Further Review: Defensive Player of the Year? Teammates make case for Bills linebacker Matt Milano: Milano did it all Sunday during a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, finishing with 12 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Are the Sabres only going to give us 10 fun games? Losing streak has to be stopped. Now.: In a season that has badly boomeranged the wrong way, the Sabres are 7-11 and have dropped eight consecutive games – seven by multiple goals. They would have the longest losing streak in the NHL this season if they don't beat Montreal on Tuesday night in Bell Centre. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Besides the turkey, eggnog and pumpkin pie, there are plenty of holiday events around Buffalo this holiday week. The options range from Thanksgiving eve bashes and holiday artisan markets to a wintertime light festival at the Buffalo Zoo.

• The long holiday weekend is also a great opportunity to take family and guests to some new bars and restaurants that have opened in 2022. Check out our list of 10 new venues.

• Chippewa Street in the mid 1970s was a different place than it is today. It was a stretch that featured topless dancers, pawn shops and liquor stores. WKBW’s Mike Randall profiles an exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum that features 1970s-era photos snapped by a high school student for a school project.

