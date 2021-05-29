Good Morning, Buffalo: NY's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.6%, lowest level since start of pandemic

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

With shootings on the rise, efforts restart to stop the bloodshed: With fears that the bloodshed will grow worse in the summer, law enforcement, community leaders and anti-gun violence groups announced Friday that efforts at community policing and violence interruption that were hindered by Covid-19 restrictions are resuming – and with new urgency, Maki Becker reports. Read more

What's new (and returning) on Buffalo's waterfront: Blue angels, a beer garden and Shark Girl: From new attractions at Wilkeson Pointe to the dramatic Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show on June 19-20, Canalside and the Outer Harbor will bustle again with activities large and small this summer. The News' Mark Sommer spotlights several changes. Read more