Good Morning, Buffalo: NY's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.6%, lowest level since start of pandemic

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
May 29, 2021
NY's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.6%, lowest level since start of pandemic
New York’s single-day positive rate dropped to its lowest level on Thursday since the start of the pandemic, a heartening milestone as the state reopens.
The positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that yield positive results, has long been considered an important marker of both the pandemic’s current intensity and its future course. Thursday’s statewide rate, at 0.6%, has fallen by more than half over the past month.
The state’s seven-day average rate, meanwhile – widely considered a more reliable measure – dropped to 0.8% on Thursday, a figure last seen in August.
"As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with Covid a year ago," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.
– Caitlin Dewey
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
With shootings on the rise, efforts restart to stop the bloodshed: With fears that the bloodshed will grow worse in the summer, law enforcement, community leaders and anti-gun violence groups announced Friday that efforts at community policing and violence interruption that were hindered by Covid-19 restrictions are resuming – and with new urgency, Maki Becker reports. Read more
What's new (and returning) on Buffalo's waterfront: Blue angels, a beer garden and Shark Girl: From new attractions at Wilkeson Pointe to the dramatic Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show on June 19-20, Canalside and the Outer Harbor will bustle again with activities large and small this summer. The News' Mark Sommer spotlights several changes. Read more
Vintage carousel opens at Canalside: 'Rarely does one come out of storage like this': A vintage 1924 park-style carousel is Canalside's newest attraction. Families rode the merry-go-round's 34 animal figures and three chariots Friday for the first time since the carousel went into storage in 1954. The $6.1 million project, including a $4 million roundhouse, joins the children's museum as a family-friendly destination on the waterfront. Read more
Instructor's Black Lives Matter comment taken out of context, Buffalo State finds: Part-time writing lecturer Erica Cope’s remarks from a class last September brewed a storm of controversy on social media after they were posted in a 20-second video clip on Instagram in April, but the college's review of the incident evaluated Cope's race-based discussion and found her comment was taken out of context during a tense time. Read more
Murals at Fort Niagara tell of America's past: The next time the public will have a chance to view these four murals is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 to 4 during the French and Indian War Encampment at Old Fort Niagara. Until then, The News' Lou Michel and photographer Derek Gee combine to give a visual preview. Read more
Quebec woman shipped skulls of polar bears into the U.S., prosecutors say: On Facebook, a Quebec woman was offering polar bear skulls and other items from protected species. She now faces charges in the U.S. for shipping polar bear skulls to an undercover federal agent in Amherst. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Holiday weekend weather slowly improves: With some help from the limited sunshine, high temps on Saturday will reach the still-chilly upper 50s north, but only the mid-40s to 50 in the Southern Tier, where some drizzle and a few showers may linger. A northeast breeze of 15-25 mph will only add to the unseasonable chill. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Sushi burritos return as Sun Roll food truck hits the streets: After the Sun Roll stand closed with the rest of the downtown EXPO Market during the pandemic, Sun Cuisines owner Kevin Lin shifted his plans to a food truck – a second play off of "roll" – from which he's selling sushi burritos, Yakiniku beef rice bowls and other Asian fusion dishes. Read more
POLITICS
Party flip-flops, loyalty to Trump dominate GOP contest for Erie County sheriff: Neither of the two GOP contestants for sheriff can boast long ties to the Republican Party. John Garcia joined last fall. Karen Healy-Case, meanwhile, has changed party registration seven times since 2004. Now each challenges the other over who is the real Republican – and which is most loyal to former President Donald Trump. Read more
Miller-Beaty gains key backing from Burke in Democratic primary for Erie County sheriff: Kimberly Miller-Beaty has had to compete against most of Erie County's Democratic establishment this year as she challenges endorsed sheriff candidate Brian Gould in the June 22 primary. But on Friday she picked up the support of Assemblyman Patrick Burke – the first major party figure to buck Democratic leaders. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: How concerning is Star Lotulelei's absence from OTAs?: Nearly a year after Lotulelei opted out due to the pandemic, the 31-year-old defensive tackle was not present during OTAs with the Bills this week. In this week's mailbag, Skurski has more on Lotulelei, as well as answers to questions about the Bills and vaccines, a potential surprise move, which receivers will stick around and more. Read more
Reid Ferguson re-ups: The Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension that keeps him tied to the team through the 2024 season. "The people here in Buffalo are great. The food is great. Teammates are great. Organization is phenomenal." Read more
SABRES
Sabres prospect Aaron Huglen's 'surreal' comeback from back surgery: After a frustrating back injury that cost Huglen more than a year of hockey, commitment to physical therapy – and some help from his family – eventually helped the talented young center to spark his USHL team, the Fargo Force, to the league championship. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Why are people stealing grease from outside of restaurants? WGRZ investigates the theft of "yellow grease," or the cooking oil left in vats outside of restaurants, that's typically collected by Buffalo Biodiesel before being cleaned and processed in a Tonawanda plant.
• Buffalo tourism began to soar before the pandemic, and now Visit Buffalo Niagara is asking for public insight on areas in which the Queen City can improve in order to attract visitors. Buffalo Rising shares a link to the tourism bureau's survey and lists the potential prizes for participating.
• A birdwatching event will be held Sunday morning at Red Jacket Riverfront Park as part of Black Birders Week. Naturalist Marcus Rosten will lead the gathering as part of a larger mission toward greater cultural diversity in the birding community, Mark Sommer reports.
• What events are on the agenda for Memorial Day weekend? WKBW's Anthony Reyes lists a bundle of community parades, plus the return of the Totally Buffalo Festival.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.