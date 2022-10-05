Good Morning, Buffalo: NY's assault weapon registry is flawed, but experts say state's gun laws reduce violence

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 5, 2022

New York's assault weapon registry is flawed, but experts say state's gun laws reduce violence

Nearly a decade after starting a registry to track assault weapons, New York officials are no closer to knowing how many of those guns are circulating in the state.

More than 40% of owners of assault weapons who registered their firearms with New York State Police under a new state law failed to recertify the guns five years later as the law requires.

The 2013 New York Safe Act banned the sale of assault weapons and required anyone who owned such guns to register them with state police – an effort aimed at helping law enforcement solve crimes and prosecute criminals. The provisions were among the most controversial of a slew of new measures to reduce gun violence in the wake of a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

The Safe Act defined assault weapons as semi-automatics capable of accepting detachable magazines and with a military-style feature that could include protruding pistol grips, folding stocks, thumb hole stocks, a second hand grip, bayonet mount or flash suppressor.

By 2015, 23,847 people applied to register 44,485 assault weapons – believed to be a small fraction of the total number of assault weapons in the state.

– Jay Tokasz

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Kaleida Health union contract could be a ‘springboard’ for improvements. But it will take time: "We're not going to snap our fingers and all the ills of the hospitals are going to go away," said Jim Scordato, vice president of the Western New York hospital division for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. "It's something we have to work toward." Read more

A proposal to end tax on home heating fuels for Erie County meets stiff resistance: Republican-supported members of the county Legislature point out that only 15 counties in the state, plus New York City counties, charge a tax on such utilities. But Budget Director Robert Keating says the county would lose about $31 million a year in revenue if the exemption were approved. Read more

Jury gets glimpse of criminal past of man on trial for 1978 Buffalo homicide: On the second day of John Sauberan's murder trial, jurors heard about some aspects of his criminal history, thanks in part to questions by one of his defense attorneys. Sauberan was indicted in 2020 in the 1978 homicide of 19-year-old Linda Tschari. Read more

16-year-old girl indicted in stabbing at Buffalo culinary arts school: The defendant is accused of stabbing another student – a 17-year-old girl, also from Buffalo – three times with a knife during a Sept. 13 fight involving a group of girls inside one of the school's restrooms. The defendant and the victim reportedly knew each other. Read more

Absentee ballot dispute between major political parties now a lawsuit

Democrats and voting-rights advocates are blasting a lawsuit filed by state Republicans and their allies that could upend how absentee ballots are processed in New York.

Last week, GOP and Conservative officials – including the Erie County Republican election commissioner – filed the suit that challenges who is eligible to vote by absentee ballot and challenges how those ballots are counted. They argue changes to election law made in recent years by Democrats in state government make it more difficult to ensure the security of absentee voting.

Democrats and an attorney for the New York Civil Liberties Union say the lawsuit is a cynical attempt to limit voter access that was deliberately filed in a county dominated by Republicans just weeks before Election Day.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

Warming continues on a sunny day: Today, temperatures will reach 67 degrees under a mainly sunny sky. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

DiTondo launching dinner service next week: The much-appreciated downtown Italian restaurant features a seasonal menu of dishes from Fabio Consonni and Rita DiTondo in sun-washed surroundings. Just shy of a year after opening for lunch, it will soon offer a broader dinner menu. Read more

POLITICS

Bar Association gives ‘not recommended’ rating to two GOP-backed Supreme Court candidates: Republican Gerald J. Greenan III and Conservative Joseph C. Lorigo received the lowest possible judicial rating by the Erie County Bar Association. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Century-old Lafayette church to be demolished for redevelopment: Buffalo’s Preservation Board has given the owner of the deteriorating early 20th-century chapel permission to demolish the three-story mixed-use building to make way for future development of the Upper West Side site. Read more

As big semiconductor plant heads to Syracuse, STAMP site in Genesee County misses out again: Micron Technology announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in a semiconductor manufacturing campus in suburban Syracuse. The project is expected to create as many as 9,000 jobs over the next two decades at the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay. It is the type of blockbuster investment that Genesee County economic development officials have been trying to land at the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park. Read more

BILLS

Jim Kubiak: Bills QB Josh Allen defies conventional wisdom, over and over again: "The lesson every quarterback should take from the Bills' 23-20 last-play victory against the Baltimore Ravens is to keep persevering even when things aren’t going well," writes Jim Kubiak. Read more

Position grades: Opposing passers avoiding Bills rookie Kaiir Elam: Opposing quarterbacks are staying away from Kaiir Elam. The Buffalo Bills’ rookie cornerback was targeted only once in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Elam has been targeted on only 10 passes so far through four games. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Tage Thompson's old-school first period leads Sabres past Canes: The 6-foot-7 Thompson put together the classic "Gordie Howe hat trick" with a spine-tingling goal, an assist and a decisive fight as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• People who have disabilities often face unique physical and economic challenges. A new study ranks Buffalo among the 30 best cities in the nation for people who have a disability. The personal finance site Wallethub evaluated more than 180 regions and gave Buffalo high marks for quality-of-life issues such as walkability, wheelchair-accessible venues and educational opportunities.

• Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Tom Toles talks about the future of journalism and politics in a “Newsmakers” video produced by Investigative Post. Toles retired from the Washington Post nearly two years ago and was the editorial cartoonist at The Buffalo News for two decades.

• People who relocated to Western New York from other regions have been sharing their stories on Reddit Buffalo. Affordable housing, quality colleges, the proximity to Canada and our diverse seasons are among the attributes mentioned in a thread that spawned more than 150 comments in its first day.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

