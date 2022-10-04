Good Morning, Buffalo: NY pushing solar to meet green energy goals, but neighbors have concerns

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 4, 2022

New York pushing solar to meet green energy goals, but neighbors have their concerns

There are five 100 megawatt or larger solar projects in the works in the eight counties of Western New York.

The projects are part of the state's push to reduce its dependence on greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels for electricity generation. New York has an ambitious goal of reaching 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. Approval of these projects has been aided by state rule changes that make it easier for solar projects to get permitted.

But some Western New Yorkers who live near these project sites are concerned about the impact these facilities could have on the environment, their property values and agricultural production.

– Natalie Brophy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Union officials say ‘historic agreement’ with Kaleida Health will boost recruitment, retention of workers: We're still awaiting further details of the labor deal at Kaleida Health, but the two unions representing 6,300 Kaleida workers say it boosts staffing, wages and benefits. "I believe we negotiated a historic agreement here that will put us in a position to recruit and retain health care workers of all job titles," a top CWA official said. Read more

Couples said ‘I do’ in Hamburg, but undercover cops objected in widespread marriage fraud case: Hamburg Town Hall was the site of several phony marriages – weddings that took place fraudulently to secure residency for immigrants. After the ruse was discovered, federal agents went undercover, carrying out an elaborate sting operation that resulted in federal charges. Read more

Foes of Blocher Homes project in Williamsville lose court appeal: Neighbors who object to plans to convert the former senior housing complex to mixed-income housing have lost another round in court. A group of residents two years ago challenged the village Planning Board's narrow approval of People Inc.'s plans for the site. The state appellate court has agreed the Planning Board misclassified the project while assessing its environmental effects. But the judges upheld a lower court decision that found the board's review was rigorous enough to meet legal requirements anyway. Read more

DNA evidence leads to trial in 1978 cold case: ‘He was banking he would get away with murder’: Jurors heard from five witnesses on Monday, as the murder trial from a cold case got underway in Erie County Court. Prosecutors say DNA links John Sauberan to the killing of Linda Tschari, a 19-year-old who was found fatally stabbed in her living room. Read more

Hochul announces $5 million fund to stabilize at-risk commercial buildings in East Buffalo: Applications are available for a second round of state funding that supporters say will continue to provide opportunities to preserve and rehabilitate historic buildings. The application deadline is Dec. 3. Read more

Dipson Theatres closes Eastern Hills movie house: The three-screen theater was an independent art house for upscale and foreign films before the pandemic. When theaters reopened, a decline in film production led Dipson to shift to first-run movies, but that put the Eastern Hills in competition with other nearby theaters. Read more

WEATHER

A fine fall day: Partly cloudy skies are expected today with highs around 65. Read more

Ask Don Paul: Was monstrous Ian worsened by a warming climate? Paul takes a closer look at what is likely to be the most costly single natural disaster in U.S. history. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Gypsy Parlor, a genuine West Side neighborhood restaurant: Since opening in 2013, the Grant Street establishment offers food and drink to a neighborhood whose hungers and thirsts have become more diverse over the decades. Read more

NEW BUFFALO

Electrovaya plans $75 million lithium-ion battery plant in Chautauqua County: The publicly traded company based in Mississauga, Ont., said it had chosen a former manufacturing plant near Jamestown for the project. When fully staffed, the plant promises to employ 250. Read more

GUSTO

New releases prove strength of Buffalo jam, roots and groove scene: Three new albums by local musicians reveal the strength and diversity of our original music scene, Jeff Miers writes. Read more

BILLS

Tre'Davious White's return still uncertain; Jamison Crowder headed to injured reserve: It’s possible, although highly unlikely, that White could return to practice as soon as Wednesday and face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Don’t bet on that, though, Jay Skurski says in his observations from Monday's postgame news conferences. Read more

Bills defensive backs Dane Jackson, Jordan Poyer resume every-down roles in return from injuries: Jackson played 69 of the defense’s 70 snaps during Sunday’s 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Center Mitch Morse played all 64 offensive snaps, while safety Jordan Poyer played all 70 defensive snaps. Read more

SABRES

Sabres forge a real look in practice, will take lineup through final two exhibitions: Legitimate line combinations and defense pairs were on display in Monday's practice, and coach Don Granato said afterward that fans should see pretty close to the team that will start the season when the Sabres host Carolina here Tuesday night and wrap up the exhibition schedule Friday in Pittsburgh. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A pumpkin carver from Allegany County is basking in the national spotlight after appearing Sunday night on the Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins” show. Syracuse.com writes that Eric Jones is known for his carving demonstrations and classes that help people to carve their own creations, including Josh Allen jack-o’-lanterns.

• A young leader in Buffalo’s growing Hispanic community is dedicated to helping underserved communities, WGRZ’s Claudine Ewing reports. Alex Burgos, 24, says he’s pleased that more young people are assuming leadership positions across Western New York.

• The University at Buffalo has been without an official campus radio station for three years, writes Meret Kelsey in the Spectrum, noting that some students have launched an effort to revive WRUB. “The campus radio station is a hallmark of the American college experience,” writes Kelsey, adding that student-run stations are thriving elsewhere even in an age of music streaming services.

• Free online photo archives can help armchair genealogists to visualize their families’ stories, writes Forever Young contributor Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits. She shares links that provide pictures from the past.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.